High school football summer snapshot: This run-first Shore team also willing to air it out

In basketball they say you live and die by the three. The Lacey High School football offense most years lives by the run.

Seniors Nick Maertens and Trevor Santucci understand the assignment but if airing it out more than usual helps the team, they’re up for it.

Maertens is a standout outside linebacker who’s also a pretty good quarterback. Santucci is a wideout who led the team last year with both 306 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

“Hopefully I can add a threat of the pass when we are run-heavy,” Santucci said. “We want to try to keep it on the outside of the field, throw the ball more.”

The core principles of the game haven’t changed much over the years for Lou Vircillo - he ran the ball in 1981 when Lacey first opened its doors and he was the school’s first (and still only) football coach - and he’s running the ball now. But he said he’s not afraid to adjust the game to suit the players he has.

Indeed, Lacey over the last 10 years twice had quarterbacks thrive with 1,000-yard seasons in the air – Tom Kelly with 1,652 yards in 2013 and Coleton Klaus with 1,241 yards in 2016.

High school football summer snapshots: 2023 Shore season previews, players to watch

“It's kind of up to the personnel but basically what we do is we will adjust to the players, what they are capable of doing, and we will try to maintain our philosophy,” the coach said. “We follow the run-first with a quick pass game and play action with a complete drop back game. You can call it an old philosophy if you will, but percentages are in your favor.”

Lacey employs a duo back set, with a pass threat or two looming.

“It's maintaining a process, always having the threat of the wideout, being able to stretch the field vertically and horizontally. I've always tried to adapt to the teams,” Vircillo said.

Maertens had good passing stats last year - 559 yards and eight TDs – and he also led the team in rushing with 487 yards, scoring four TDs.

“I want to throw the ball some more and get some wins,” Nick said about his goals for the season. “I think we have better chemistry.”

Shore Conference Freedom Division

NJSIAA South Group 4

2022 RECORD: 4-6, 1-3

COACH: Lou Vircillo, 48th season overall, 43rd at Lacey, 308-152-1 overall, 274-136-1 at Lacey.

308 career wins for Lacey High School football coach Lou Vircillo

Lacey like other high school football teams in the state started official practices this week. The program has 16 division titles and four state sectional titles.

Lacey fell to eventual champion Millville 49-6 in the opening round of the NJSIAA South Group 4 tournament last year.

Vircillo in 2021 became the second head coach in Shore Conference history – and 13th in state history - to reach 300 wins.

Vircillo said he’s not up for a discussion on life after football.

“I wouldn’t know what to do in retirement,” he said, adding that he has relatives retired in Italy, and all they do is “drink coffee.”

“I don’t even like coffee,” he said, shutting the book on the topic.

Lacey High School football: Top performers

Nick Maertens, Sr., QB/OLB

Maertens shined brightest in a 13-10 victory over Southern – 8 of 11 passing for 100 yards with two touchdowns; 102 rushing yards on 19 carries; six tackles.

Trevor Santucci, Sr., WR/SS

As one of Nick Maertens’ go-to targets as a wideout, this senior also takes his catching abilities and speed to the other side of the ball as a strong safety.

Nick Staziani, Sr., LB/FB

This senior plays up front and heavy as a true fullback and is a pass-catching threat off the block. Also a quality linebacker.

Lacey High School football: Program Players

Aaron Tobia, Sr., FS/F

Injured for the majority of last season, Aaron will contribute on both sides of the ball as a returning starter for Lacey.

Aiden Wallace, Jr., RB/LB

As a sophomore, Aiden was the team’s third-leading rusher, with 304 yards and a score.

Lacey High School football: Names to know

Corey Smith, Jr., LB/TE

As a sophomore, Corey played up as a defensive leader, with 45 tackles. On offense he has considerable blocking responsibility as a tight end in Vircillo’s offense.

“He returns as our No. 1 tackler and he’s a good athlete,” Vircillo said.

Landon Raabe, Jr., SS/FB

Last season Landon as a sophomore developed into a true utility player. He racked up 153 yards on special team returns.

Giovanni Maldanis, Jr., C

Giovanni returns as starting center for Lacey.

Lacey High School football: Playoff history (19-20)

16 division titles (1981, 88-93, 95, 2001, 05-06, 2010, 12, 18-20)

Four sectional titles (1988, 89, 2006, 10)

Lacey High School football 2023 schedule

Aug. 25: Absegami, 5 p.m.

Aug. 31: At Ocean Township, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: Jackson Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: Southern Regional, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: At Marlboro, noon

Sept. 29: At Central Regional, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: At Middletown North, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: Brick Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: Howell, 6:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: Lacey High School 2023 season preview