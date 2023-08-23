High school football summer snapshot: Young Vianney team trying to grow up fast

HOLMDEL – As St. John Vianney head coach Jeff Papcun quickly rolls through the long list of young talent the Lancers possess, he clearly has a sense of what’s possible.

“This team actually reminds me of when way I was playing at Raritan,” Papcun said. “When I was a sophomore, we had a lot of good sophomores.”

Two years later in 2004, the Rockets went 12-0 under coach Bob Generelli, winning the NJSIAA Central Group 2 championship for the school’s first-ever sectional title.

“I can see a lot of potential for this team compared to what we had at Raritan under Coach Ski (Derek Sininsky) and Coach Generelli,” Papcun said.

“I think we’re going to take our lumps early, but I think a lot of teams are going to sleep on us because we are so young. Where we’re going to surprise a lot of people. Not just this year but in years to come because of our talent.”

And while the future is bright, there’s plenty of optimism about the current team, which returns five starters on defense and four on offense.

It all comes after an incredibly challenging season in what was Papcun’s first year as a head coach, with senior quarterback Aaron Van Trease sustaining a serious spinal cord injury in a game last Sept. 23. While the Lancers produced an emotional win a week later against Marlboro, they lost four straight to close the season.

“Everyone said to me that nothing can prepare you, and what we had to experience as a program was tough,” Papcun said. “And what we’re still going through because Aaron is still going through it and we’re still there for him, fighting, making sure he’s getting what he needs, step-by-step, so that one day he can walk back on that field with us.”

Papcun said Van Trease is expected to be around the team a lot this season as he continues his recovery.

St. John Vianney High School: Shore Conference Constitution Division

NJSIAA Non-Public A

2022 Record: 5-5.

Coach: Jeff Papcun, 2nd season (5-5 career record).

St. John Vianney High School football: Win now

This might be a year when you don’t see the Lancers’ best until later in the season. Still, with 10 seniors on the roster and a number of others who got game experience last season, there’s a sense that this group could be very competitive from the outset.

“Our seniors are all returning, and with our young crew I think they are going to do a great job for us and lead us and teach these guys who to be a mature fast, especially since this Friday we’re playing a very good, older Hammonton team,” Papcun said.

And Hammonton is led by junior running back Kenny Smith, among the state’s best after rushing for 1,670 yards and 21 TDs as a sophomore.

After finishing third in the Shore Conference Independence Division a year ago, behind Point Boro and Raritan, the Lancers shift to the Constitution Division, which includes Manasquan, Ocean, Shore, Holmdel and Asbury Park.

“I know people say we dropped a division but I still think we’re playing some great teams,” Papcun said. “People are talking about Shore and Asbury Park, but those are great programs so you can’t sleep on them, either.”

St. John Vianney High School football: Top performers

Ryan Buchanan, Sr., G/C/DT

A force inside at 6-0, 250, who returns as a two-way starter.

“The kids truly respect, and he gets on guys who aren’t doing the right things or the little things,” Papcun said.

Myles Byrd Rice, Sr., T/ DT

A returning two-say starter.

“Myles is a workhorse and a quiet leader who leads by example,” Papcun said.

Joey Marcello, Sr., WR/CB

One of four senior captains, returning as a two-way starter.

Luca Minardo, Sr. RB

Started at RB last year and serves as a captain.

St. John Vianney High School football: Program players

Dion Jackson, Jr., DE/TE

At 6-5, 240, returns as a starter at defensive end.

Dirk Hohenkirk, Jr., S/WR

Returning starter at safety.

St. John Vianney High School football: Newcomers

Jahmere James, Jr., WR/CB

Transfer from Keansburg steps into the lineup as a starter.

Mark Augello, Sr., WR.

Played quarterback at Freehold Township in 2022, but shifts to slot receiver this season.

Abdul Turay, Fr., RB/S

Will be the Lancers’ starting safety in his first high school game, while rotating in at halfback.

Donny Rocco Sosa, Fr., LB/OL

Will be a two-way starter as a freshman, stepping in at middle linebacker and right guard.

St. John Vianney High School football: Playoff history (8-21)

22 NJSIAA Playoff appearances.

1 sectional championship (1980 South Non-Public A).

St. John Vianney High School football: 2023 schedule

Aug. 25: vs. Hammonton, 1 p.m. (at Ocean City HS)

Sept. 2: at Marlboro, 11 a.m.

Sept. 8: Holmdel, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: Manasquan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Ocean, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Long Branch, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6: Shore, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: Colts Neck, 7 p.m.

