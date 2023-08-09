High school football summer snapshot: Toms River North has pieces in place for a repeat

What can the Toms River High School North football program do for an encore?

The Mariners return most of their key players from last season's team that became the first Shore Conference team to go 14-0, won the first NJSIAA Group 5 championship and outscored its opponents by a mind-boggling 660-115.

Among the returnees are Stanford University-recruit and standout quarterback/defensive back Micah Ford, offensive tackle and Penn State-recruit Jaelyne Matthews, wide receivers/defensive backs Jeremiah Pruitt and Tareq Council, running back Josh Moore and offensive tackle Justin Kaye and offensive guard Hathem Hooranyi.

Toms River North is shown celebrating after it won the 2022 NJSIAA Group 5 championship.

Players like Nasir Jackson, Anthony Rodriguez, Camyrn Thomas and several others would probably make a run for being the best player on many other teams around the Shore.

But, what happened the season before does not always carry over quite the same the following season.

"Every team is different, has their own personality and kind of develops their own personality,'' Toms River North coach Dave Oizerowitz said. "Our leadership graduated, Kazanowsky (Ty Kazanowsky) and Kaye (Josh Kaye) and Boland (Ty Boland). I'm glad some of our underclassmen that are very talented who are now seniors are developing into that leadership role and seeing some our sophomores, who are now juniors are kind of stepping up as well.

"That's really been what the summer's been about: How our leadership kind of emerges to fill the void of the players that left.''

Team chemistry can also change from year to year even if most of the same players return.

"They (the players) understand, the summer development and really where we kind bond as a team, is going to determine how the journey kind of goes,'' Oizerowitz said.

The regular season schedule is also much more difficult on paper because Toms River North makes the jump back up to the American Division after it spent last season in the Colonial Division.

The Mariners will open with a game against defending Group 4 state champion Millville on Aug. 25 in the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City. They will also play divisional games against Red Bank Catholic and Rumson-Fair Haven - NJSIAA group runners-up from last season - a talented Donovan Catholic team and Wall.

"The reality is we don't control the schedule. The only thing I controlled with the schedule was Millville, which I don't know how smart that was,'' Oizerowitz said. "Our kids want to play everybody. They want to play the best teams. Our kids know they are not last year's team. They want to go out and be the very best version of themselves this year.

"We've just let them know that when you go 14-0 and won a state championship and are going to be highly-ranked going into the season, you are not going to have anybody not playing their best against you.''

There is no question Toms River North is one of the most talented public school teams in the state. The Mariners are probably one of the most talented teams the Shore Conference has ever had.

"From an offensive standpoint, we're more advanced than we were last year and probably more advanced than at any point during our tenure,'' Oizerowitz said. "Defensively, we have a fill more gaps to fill. We lost some really strong defenders. That's where the focus is.

"I'm excited for them. There are so many times in your career where you get a group winner and have a lot of pieces in place and feel like you can make another run. There's another run in this team.

"Is that run, 14-0? I don't know and honestly don't care. I want to win every game, but the reality is there's always bumps in the road. One thing I believe is this group has the character to draw upon and the staff as well to navigate it. ''

Shore Conference American Division

NJSIAA South Group 5

2022 RECORD: 14-0

COACH: Dave Oizerowitz, 11th season at Toms River North (69-38); 13th overall (80-47)

Summer plans

Toms River North will scrimmage a Matawan team on the rise at Matawan on Aug. 16.

That scrimmage will be the Mariners' only one and will be nine days before the Millville game.

Toms River North football: Top performers

Toms River North quarterback/defensive back Micah Ford is one of the state's best players.

Micah Ford, Sr., QB/DB

Ford, who has made a non-binding oral commitment to Stanford, is one of the state’s best all-around players.

He rushed for 2,360 yards and 34 touchdowns, threw for 1,203 yards and 17 TDs, had 77 tackles, nine of which were for a loss, four interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD.

Ford was the Asbury Park Press’ Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year last season.

"We've been fortunate to coach so many really talented players, but I don't know if anybody has put it together quite the way he did and has the makeup he does,'' Oizerowitz said. "He's very, very calm. Has a low pulse. He just knows he's going to outcompete everybody and outplay anybody he plays against.

"He's unique. I don't think I've ever seen an individual season like the one he has last year. The scary thing is he's in a lot better shape physically. He's put a lot of work into his body, his conditioning, his strength. He's so much faster and explosive than he was a year ago. If anything, he's got a bigger chip on his shoulder than he had previously.''

Toms River North's Tareq Counci is shown catching a pass last year against Middletown North.

Tareq Counci, Sr., WR/DB

Counci had 24 receptions for 516 yards and nine TDs and 29 tackles and three interceptions, one of which returned for a TD, last season.

Toms River North's Jeremiah Pruitt is a key contributer on both sides of the ball.

Jeremiah Pruitt, Sr., WR/DB

Pruitt had 14 receptions for 292 yards and two TDs, rushed for 362 yards and eight TDs.

He also had 89 tackles, 13.5 of which were for a loss, six interceptions, two of which were returned for a TD, a fumble return for a TD and two sacks last season.

Toms River North's Josh Moore is one of the Shore's best running backs.

Josh Moore, Sr., RB/DB

Moore rushed for 1,053 yards and 12 TDs despite missing three games last season. He also had 17 tackles and three interceptions.

Toms River North's Jaelyne Matthews has made a non-binding oral commitment to Penn State.

Jaelyne Matthews, Jr., OL/DL

Matthews, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle, has made a non-binding oral commitment to Penn State. He led an offensive line that enabled the Mariners to rush for 4,353 yards and 62 TDs and compile 5,763 yards and score 81 TDs.

He also had 43 tackles, 10.5 of which were for a loss, 2 sacks and an interception.

"Jaelyne is in tremendous shape. He's probably more muscular and probably about 15 pounds heavier than he played at last year,'' Oizerowitz said. "He's the most gifted big man that I've ever seen at the high school football level at his age.''

Nasir Jackson, Jr., WR/DB

Jackson had 11 receptions for 276 yards and three TDs, eight kickoff returns for 311 yards and two TDs, a punt return for 41 yards and a TD and 14 tackles last season.

Anthony Rodriguez, Sr., LB/RB

Rodriguez had 92 tackles, 15.5 of which were for a loss, an interception and 1.5 sacks last season.

Toms River North football: Program players

Justin Kaye, Sr., OL

Kaye, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle, is another key player on Toms River North’s outstanding offensive line.

Christian Oliveri, Sr., LB/RB

Olivieri had 26 tackles, 3.5 of which were for a loss, and interception and fumble recovery last season.

Luke Oizerowitz, Sr., DB/PK

Oizerowitz had 48 tackles last season.

Hathem Hooranyi, Jr., OL/DL

A left guard, Hooranyi is another mainstay on the Mariners’ outstanding offensive line.

Yianni Papanikolas, Jr., PK/TE

Papanikolas was 65-for-71 in extra points last season.

Matt Shea, Sr., TE/DL

Played a lot last year at both offensive tackle and last season.

C.J. Valenti, Sr., OL/DL

Valenti had 20 tackles, 1.5 of which were for a loss, and a sack last season.

Toms River North football: Names to know

Camryn Thomas, Jr., WR/DB

Thomas had eight receptions for 163 yards and two TDs and was in on four tackles and had an interception last season.

Mordecai Ford, Jr. RB/DB

Ford, a backup running back, rushed for 364 yards and six TDs on 34 carries and was in on five tackles last season.

T.J. Valerio, Jr., QB/DB

Valero, the backup quarterback, rushed for 75 yards and a TD on 11 carries and threw for 207 yards and two TDs on nine completions in 17 attempts last season.

Blaise Boland, Jr., LB/RB

Boland was in on 17 tackles, three of which were for a loss, last season.

John Tucker, Sr., OL/DL

Did not play last season, but was a productive player as a sophomore.

Trey Rinella, Sr., WR/DB

Rinella had five tackles and half a sack last season.

Toms River North football: Playoff history (24-14)

21 NJSIAA playoff appearances

1 NJSIAA group championship (2022).

7 sectional championships (1979, 1991, 1994, 1997, 2007, 2015, 2022).

Toms River North football 2023 schedule

Aug. 25: vs. Millville, 4 p.m. at Carey Stadium, Ocean City

Sept. 1: At Toms River East, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8: At Rumson-Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: At Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: Middletown South, 6 p.m.

Sept. 29: At Southern, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Wall, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13: Toms River South, 6 p.m.

Oct. 20: Red Bank Catholic, 6 p.m.

