High School football summer snapshot: Red Bank Regional 'looking to do big things'

Griffin Egan and Nick Gandolfo have been together in the Red Bank Regional High School football program since they were freshmen.

They were part of a sophomore group that took some lumps in 2021, when the Bucs, in current head coach Shane Fallon’s first season, went 4-7 and just missed qualifying for the NJSIAA playoffs.

Last year, they were part of a group that rebounded from defeats in the first two games, to go 7-4 and win the NJSIAA South Group 4 regional championship.

“Coach Fallon is really building up the program,’’ said Gandolfo, a two-way lineman, place-kicker and punter who hardly ever comes off the field. “He’s bringing us together with team chemistry on and off the field.’’

Griffin Egan, a 6-foot-5, 264-pound two-way lineman who has made a non-binding oral commitment to Harvard, said it has been a gradual process in learning what Fallon - a highly successful head coach at his scholastic alma mater Rumson-Fair Haven from 1998-2012 - and the coaching staff expected from the players.

“It was learning a new culture,’’ Egan said. “Coach Fallon is really dedicated. He’s an amazing guy. He does everything for us. He promises us stuff, not just to make us a better team, but to make football more fun.’’

There is no question Red Bank with a solid senior class is better than it was when Fallon and his staff took over.

Four starting offensive lineman, including Egan, a tackle, and Gandolfo, a guard, return. Three starting defensive linemen, including Egan, who concluded his junior season, with a monster game against Long Branch on Thanksgiving Day, return.

“We feel confident we’re going to put a good product on the field,’’ Fallon said. “We’re much more confident as coaches and players. There’s a confidence as far as believing in one another. ‘’

But, now comes the hard part. The Bucs will move up two divisions to the Shore Conference Colonial Division from the Liberty Division.

They will be in the same division with Group 4 schools Colts Neck, Manalapan and Long Branch and Group 2 schools Point Pleasant Borough and Raritan.

Point Borough and Raritan have been two of the better programs in South Group 2 over the last two seasons.

One of the nondivisional games is against Donovan Catholic, a top team in the Shore.

“We’re very excited,’’ Gandolfo said. “We know we’ve got strong guys coming back. We’re looking to do big things.’’

There is good and bad with that schedule. The good is if the Bucs can be 4-3 at the cutoff date, they will have a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Depth could be a problem. Fallon said the Bucs’ roster is around 45 players.

“If we can stay healthy, we can be competitive every week,’’ Fallon said. The quarterback position is interesting with the Bucs because both senior Alex Choback, who started last season at outside linebacker, and junior Quinn Niesz, who Fallon calls a “Jack of all trades,’’ are valuable to the team. Fallon expects both players to have a major impact.

Red Bank Regional: Shore Conference Colonial Division

NJSIAA South Group 4

Playoff history: 9-10

2022 RECORD: 7-4

COACH: Shane Fallon, 3rd season at Red Bank (11-11); 19th season overall (119-67).

A celebration of a great rivalry

When Red Bank and Long Branch meet on Thanksgiving Day at Long Branch, it will be the 100th meeting between the two.

It will be the second Shore Conference rivalry to reach the century mark. Lakewood and Toms River/Toms River South met for 100th consecutive seasons from 1920-2019 in the season-finale before that ended. Those two also played each other during the season in 2020 and have met 101 times.

Long Branch leads the series 64-32-3.

Top performers

Griffin Egan, Sr. OL/DL

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound Egan is a Harvard University recruit and a three-year starter. He had 43 tackles, nine sacks, 18 quarterback pressures, an interception and forced a fumble last season.

“His wing-span and intensity cause problems for the opponent,’’ Fallon said.

Brendon Jervet, Sr. OL/DL

Jervet, a three-year starter, had 35 tackles, 11 quarterback pressures and two sacks last season.

“His 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame enables him to be an impact player on both sides of the ball,’’ Fallon said.

Liam Stack, Sr., WR/DB

A three-year starter, Stack had 77 tackles, defended two passes and forced a fumble last season.

“He is a physical presence on the field,’’ Fallon said.

Jah’Cire Jones, Sr., RB/DB

Jones, a three-year starter, rushed for 703 yards and six TDs last season.

Gunnar Eckerstrom, Sr., Slotback

Eckerstrom, a three-year starter, rushed for 502 yards and 11 TDs last season.

“He is a very versatile football player, who has size and speed and can hurt the opposing defense from anywhere on the field,’’ Fallon said.

Program players

Nick Gandolfo, Sr., OL/DL/P/PK

Gandolfo is a three-year starter on both the offensive and defensive lines and at punter.

Christopher Lahey, Sr. OL

Lahey can play either center or guard and is a two-year starter.

Myles Moore, Sr., DB

Moore is a two-year starter in the secondary. He also is the backup running back and a contributor on special teams.

Alex Choback, Sr., QB/LB

Choback is competing for the starting quarterback job with the graduation of Pierce Olsen. He had 35 tackles, five sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, an interception, a fumble recovery and a batted ball last season.

Evan Eckerstrom, Sr. LB

A middle linebacker, Eckerstrom had 62 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a batted ball and two quarterback pressures last season.

Names to know

Matthew Kelly, Sr., LB

Kelly contributed as an inside linebacker last season. He was also the leader of the special teams unit.

Sam Dengler, Sr., LB

Dengler will move from defensive back to outside linebacker last season.

Brady Carroll, Sr., WR

At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Carroll will provide a big target in the passing game, Fallon said.

Sean Forces, Sr., WR

The 6-foot-2 Forbes is an outstanding route runner and has excellent hands, Fallon said.

Playoff history: (9-10)

NJSIAA playoff appearances: 11.

1 sectional championship (1975).

2023 SCHEDULE

Sept. 1: At Freehold Township, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: Raritan, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Point Boro, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: At Colts Neck, 12 p.m.

Sept. 29: At Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: Manalapan, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: At Long Branch, 10:30 a.m.

