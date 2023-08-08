High school football summer snapshot: Middletown South hungry for NJSIAA championships

The senior class for the Middletown High School South football team has made its mark on the storied history of the program.

This season, those seniors would love to make themselves legendary by winning the program's 11th NJSIAA sectional championship and then going on to win the Group 4 state championship.

Middletown South has been defeated in sectional championship games by Irvington and Mainland the last two seasons.

The Eagles had 425 yards of total offense, including 282 rushing, and outgained Mainland by almost 160 yards in last season's Central Group 4 final. But, turnovers and big plays by Mainland were the difference as it rallied from a three-point halftime deficit.

"We've run into a couple of buzzsaws unfortunately at the wrong time,'' Middletown South coach Steve Antonucci said. "These guys are one of our most successful classes in terms of wins - just not championships. They are definitely a group that I think, in the back of their minds, even though they may not come out and say it, they feel like this is their opportunity. They've got to come out with at least one.''

Middletown South has, obviously had a lot of talented teams.

Future NFL running back Knowshon Moreno led the Eagles to three consecutive unbeaten sectional championships from 2003-2005 as part of a four-straight sectional title run from 2003-2006.

The 2015 team went 12-0 and finished as the consensus No. 1 ranked team in the state.

The unbeaten teams led, by eventual NFL running back Stephen Michael Pitts, won sectional titles in 1989 and 1990.

This senior class has gone 18-4 over the last two seasons.

"This has been a talented group for us,'' Antonucci said. "Between Jake (quarterback/defensive back/placekicker/punter Jake Czwakiel), Colin (linebacker/running back Colin Gallagher), Donovan (running back Donovan Summey) and Owen (wide receiver/defensive back Owen Richter), we just feel like those guys have been great players for us.

"These guy have done so much for our program. They are just missing out on that one piece.''

The Shore Conference American Division schedule Middletown South will face, beginning with the opener Aug. 25 against 2022 NJSIAA Group 2 runner-up Rumson-Fair Haven, should have it prepared for the post-season.

The Eagles will have divisional games against defending Group 5 state champion Toms River North, last season's NJSIAA Non-Public B runner-up Red Bank Catholic, a solid Donovan Catholic team that Middletown South defeated last season, and Wall.

"I don't complain about it,'' Antonucci said. "It's been consistent, and we've been consistent. We've been able to win games, and I expect we'll be able to do the same. The thing about it is there's a lot of wear and tear. That's the concern.''

Shore Conference American Division

NJSIAA South Group 4

2022 RECORD: 9-2

COACH: Steve Antonucci 26th season (215-62)

Summer plans

The Eagles will host scrimmages against both Notre Dame on Aug. 16 and Piscataway on Aug. 19.

The Piscataway scrimmage will be six days before the opener against Rumson-Fair Haven.

Middletown South football: Top performers

Middletown South's Colin Gallagher, shown scoring a touchdown last Thanksgiving Day against Middletown North, is one of the Shore Conference's best all-around players.

Colin Gallagher, Sr., LB/RB

Gallagher, last season's Asbury Park Press Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the Shore's best two-way players. He was in on 148.5 tackles, 27 of which were for a loss and 10.5 sacks last season. Gallagher also rushed for 522 yards and nine TDs on 72 carries.

"He's your old school football player. If there was a definition of the term in the dictionary, he'd be the guy, (who defines old school football player),'' Antonucci said. "He plays the game the right way. He's got a motor. He's smart. He's everything you want in a football player. ''

One thing Antonucci and his coaching staff will monitor is how much Gallagher plays on offense because he is so valuable on defense. It also helps that Summey is also a very good running back who is more than capable of carrying the running back duties.

Middletown South's Jake Czwakiel, shown scoring a touchdown last season against Cherry Hill West in a NJSIAA Central Group 4 playoff game, plays four positions, including quarterback.

Jake Czwakiel, Sr. QB/DB/PK/P

Czwakiel is a true jack-of-all-trades. He threw for 935 yards and four TDs, rushed for 633 yards and nine TDs, was five-for-six on field goals and 32-for-34 on extra points.

"He's one of my favorite players that I've had,'' Antonucci said. "He just plays the game and he has fun playing it. He competes.''

Antonucci said he and his coaching staff hope the passing game will open up due to Czwakiel's running abilities plus the running ability of Summey and Gallagher.

"The beauty of having him, Summey and Gallagher being so effective running the ball, is if we can become more efficient passing, it's going to put us in a different situation,'' Antonucci said.

Middletown South running back Donovan Summey, shown scoring a touchdown against Rumson-Fair Haven last season, will be one of the Eagles' key offensive players.

Donovan Summey, Sr., RB/LB

Summey rushed for 707 yards and eight TDs and had 12 receptions for 128 yards and two TDs last season.

Antonucci said Summey will also play more on defense this season than he did last season.

Owen Richter, Sr., WR/DB

Richter had 13 receptions for 195 yards and a TD and was in on 58.5 tackles and had an interception last season.

Middletown South football: Program players

Brandon Slivia, Jr., RB/DB

Sliva was in on 50.5 tackles and had a fumble recovery last season

Ryan Harden, Jr. OL/DL

Harden will be a key player on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Gio Massagli, Jr., OL/DL

Massagli gained valuable experience last season and will also play a key role on the offensive and defensive lines.

Joe DeMarco, Sr., OL/DL

DeMarco will also be a key player on both the offensive and defensive lines after gaining valuable experience last season.

Middletown South football: Names to know

Jesse Burbank, Jr., WR/DB

Burbank will have an increased roles on both sides of the ball this season.

Mike Toth, Jr., OL/DL

Toth is another one who will have increased duties on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Liam Curley, Jr., LB/RB

Curley had 15.5 tackles, 2.5 of which were for a loss, last season.

Middletown South football: Playoff history (53-23)

33 playoff appearances

10 sectional championships (1989, 1990, 1992, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2015).

Middletown South football 2023 schedule

Aug. 25: Rumson-Fair Haven, 6 p.m.

Aug. 31: At Raritan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: Wall, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: At Toms River North, 6 p.m.

Sept. 29: Colts Neck, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: At Red Bank Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: Donovan Catholic, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23: At Middletown North, 10:35 a.m.

