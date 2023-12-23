High school football: All-State players fuel team success

Dec. 23—Generally when you have a team that has an outstanding season, that team is filled with impact players.

That was certainly the case for the West Morgan Rebels this season.

The Rebels had one of the best seasons in school history, finishing 12-1 and reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

Fueling that remarkable year was a handful of players who received All-State honors. Four Rebels were chosen to the first-team All-State with another being second-team.

Ti'Arrius Mosley (WR), Melvin Carrillo (OL), Shamarvion Mosley (LB) and Jalen Fletcher (ATH) are all first-team All-State players. Quarterback Braxton Peters was awarded second-team honors.

West Morgan led all area schools with first team selections and was tied for most in first- and second-team. Tanner also had five players selected for the teams after the Rattlers won the school's first region championship since 2016 and reached the second round of the state playoffs.

Skylar Townsend (WR) and Karl Parham (ATH) were first-team selections, while K.C. Hale (LB), Darrell Howard (DL) and Jamari Malone (OL) all made the second team.

In total, 23 players from The Decatur Daily's coverage area made either first- or second-team All-State with another three being honorable mention.

Here's a look at the players for each school:

—

Class 7A

Austin's Gavin Fuqua was a second-team selection at running back. The junior finished the season with 1,188 rushing yards on 175 attempts with 18 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 196 yards and two scores and threw a touchdown as well.

—

Class 6A

Athens' Spencer Dowland was a first-team OL selection after allowing zero sacks and guarding at 80% with 12 pancake blocks. Dowland is committed to Auburn.

Athens receiver and Houston signee JayShon Ridgle was named to the second team after catching 78 passes for 1,070 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Hartselle's Scout Arp was named a second-team offensive lineman after grading 91% as a blocker with 27 pancake blocks.

Athens quarterback Brogan Gross and Hartselle running back Ri Fletcher were honorable mention choices.

—

Class 5A

Lawrence County's Eli Long was named a first-team offensive lineman. After missing last season due to injury, Long was a force this season with 83 pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed.

—

Class 4A

West Morgan's Jalen Fletcher was selected as a first-team athlete after finishing with 2,404 all-purpose yards (1,434 rushing, 626 receiving, 311 punt return) and 42 total touchdowns.

Also from West Morgan. Ti'Arrius Mosley was a first-team receiver with 54 catches for 1,153 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as 316 rushes and three scores.

Melvin Carrillo was a first-team OL, grading at 96% with 62 pancakes, while Sharmavion Mosley was a first-team linebacker with 134 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

West Morgan quarterback Braxton Peters was a second-team selection after passing for 2,043 yards and 31 touchdowns. He had a 76% completion percentage and threw just two interceptions, while also rushing for 277 yards and four touchdowns.

Priceville's Ryan Hanks was a second-team punter, averaging 41.2 yards a punt with five inside the 20 yard-line and a long of 60 yards.

Honorable mention went to Priceville running back Blitz Clemons.

—

Class 3A

Clements' Jayden Gilbert was chosen as a first-team athlete. Gilbert had a strong senior season, rushing for 2,267 yards and 28 touchdowns, while passing for 697 yards and four more scores. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

—

Class 2A

Tanner's Skylar Townsend and Karl Parham were both first-team selections at receiver and athlete, respectively. Townsend caught 45 passes for 1,128 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had seven interceptions on defense.

Parham passed for 2,130 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 836 yards and eight more scores.

Also from Tanner, Darrell Howard was a second-team defensive lineman with 87 tackles and nine tackles for loss. K.C. Hale was a second-team linebacker with 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks. Jamari Malone was a second-team offensive lineman, grading at 93% with 25 pancake blocks.

Hatton's Kenyon Suggs (WR), Zairiyon Long (DB) and Tasean Love (ATH) were all named to the second team. Suggs caught 33 passes for 645 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Long had six interceptions. Love passed for 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also rushing for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns.

—

Class 1A

Decatur Heritage's Savarius Evans was a first-team running back selection after rushing for 2,012 yards and 24 touchdowns as just a freshman.

Jacob Belcher (OL) and Dylan Germany (LB), both from Decatur Heritage, were named to the second team. Belcher had 27 pancake blocks and Germany had 105 tackles and three tackles for loss.

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2