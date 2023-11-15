High school football state final four schedule set by OHSAA

Nov. 15—The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced bracket pairings for the state football final four games, which will be held Friday, Nov. 24.

Three area teams remain alive in the football playoffs. Chardon (10-3) plays Youngstown Ursuline (13-0) in the Division III, Region 9 championship game on Nov. 17 at Ravenna's Portage Community Bank Stadium. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Region 10 title bout between Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) and Tiffin Columbian (11-2) in a state semifinal on Nov. 24.

Perry (13-0) faces South Range (12-1) in the Division V, Region 17 championship game on Nov. 17 at Twinsburg's Tiger Stadium .The winner of that game moves on to face the winner of the Region 19 title game between Harvest Prep (11-1) and Wheelersburg (9-3) in a state semifinal on Nov. 24.

Kirtland (12-1) plays Mogadore (10-2) in the Division VI, Region 21 championship game on Nov. 17 at Nordonia's Boliantz Stadium. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Region 23 title game between Sugarcreek Garaway (13-0) and West Jefferson (12-1) in a state semifinal on Nov. 24.

The Division III state championship game (should Chardon advance) is Friday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. The Division VI state championship game (should Kirtland advance) is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m. The Division V state championship game (should Perry advance) is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.