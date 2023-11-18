High school football state championship games Dec. 7-9 will be televised by Bally Sports

With a healthy 10 high school football teams from Broward and Palm Beach counties two wins away from their classifications’ state championship game in Tallahassee next month, it comes as welcome news that Bally Sports will be televising each game live.

The FHSAA title games are set for Thursday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, on the campus of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. Games are scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day, with the specific classification matchups to be announced at a later date.

Broward County will have either seven or eight regional finalists, with Palm Beach County having two guaranteed, and the possibility of a third.

The winners of Saturday’s Class 2M regional semifinal games (Calvary Christian at Cardinal Gibbons at noon, and King’s Academy at American Heritage (Plantation) at American Heritage-Delray at 6 p.m.) will join Broward’s St. Thomas Aquinas (3M), Chaminade-Madonna (1M), Monarch (4M), Western (4M), Coconut Creek (3M) and Miramar (3M), and Palm’s Palm Beach Central and Cardinal Newman as still having their seasons alive after Thanksgiving.