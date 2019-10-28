High school football star who went viral for unique name commits to LSU

2022 receiver Decoldest Crawford made a verbal commitment to LSU. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A high school football star who went viral for his unique first name has made his college decision.

Decoldest Crawford, a class of 2022 wide receiver from Shreveport, Louisiana, will stay in his home state for college after announcing his commitment to LSU. Crawford received an offer from the Tigers’ coaching staff after visiting Baton Rouge for LSU’s win over Auburn over the weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Crawford chose LSU over offers from Washington State and Southern Miss.

But let’s get back to the name. Crawford achieved a few days of viral fame after a screenshot from a local television piece about his high school team — the Green Oaks Giants — made its way around the internet.

(via KTAL)

In August, Crawford told 247Sports that his mom came up with the name.

“She named me this because she knew I would be the best athlete out of everyone in the family,” he said.

On top of that, it spread that Crawford’s middle name was “ToEvaDoIt,” making his full name Decoldest ToEvaDoIt Crawford. But that ended up being too good to be true.

His middle name is actually Jaun.

Decoldest Jaun Crawford.



ToEvaDoIt is not his actual name. — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 28, 2019

Story continues

ToEvaDoIt is not actually Decoldest Crawford's middle name. I just spoke to him, he clarified it's Decoldest Jaun Crawford, for the record. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 28, 2019

Luckily, Crawford still has plenty of time to change his middle name before he arrives at LSU. He’s only a sophomore in high school. Rivals hasn’t even assigned recruiting rankings for that class yet, but LSU has a head start. Crawford is actually the second member of the Tigers’ 2022 class.

LSU’s 2019 class finished No. 3 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. So far, the 2020 class is even better. That group, which has 24 commitments, is ranked No. 1 ahead of Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia.

Ed Orgeron’s program is rolling on the field, too. LSU is currently ranked No. 1 with a much-anticipated showdown with No. 2 Alabama coming on Nov. 9. The Tigers have a bye this week.

More from Yahoo Sports: