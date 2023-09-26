Who should be the high school football Standard-Times Midseason MVP?

With five weeks of Concho High School football over, and six weeks remaining, we are at the midpoint of the season.

There are many outstanding players and teams competing for a spot in the All-Concho Valley honors. Now halfway through the season, the Standard-Times will look into who could be a candidate for the Standard-Times All-Concho Valley MVP award at the end of the season.

For this exercise, we limited schools to one candidate, although many schools have multiple candidates that could be considered.

Check out the nominees below and cast your vote for the Standard-Times Midseason MVP award through Thursday afternoon and check back Friday for final fan voting results and to see who the Standard-Times thinks are the top five in the running for the honor so far.

2023 Midseason MVP Candidates

Edgar DeLuna, Sonora running back/linebacker — 1,307 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing. On defense, he has 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Michael Duran, Lake View wide receiver/defensive back — 454 yards and three touchdowns receiving. On defense, he has 19 tackles and three interceptions.

Christian English, Central quarterback — 1,218 yards and 10 touchdowns passing with 576 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

Ethan Michalewiz, Wall defensive lineman — has 37 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one sack.

Layne Honea, TLCA quarterback — 1,381 yards and 16 touchdowns passing.

Ethan Gonzales, San Saba running back — 818 yards and nine touchdowns with 188 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Hayven Book, Miles quarterback — 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns passing with 458 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Tony Kmeic, Eldorado defensive lineman — has 40 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Raymond Saldibar, Reagan County wide receiver/defensive back — 385 yards and seven touchdowns receiving. On defense, he has 19 tackles, three pass deflections and one interception.

Bryce Martin, Veribest running back — 654 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Ryne Todd, Mason running back — 508 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.

