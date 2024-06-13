High school football: Springfield seniors adding scholarship offers

Jun. 12—Springfield High School senior Zy'Aire Fletcher announced Wednesday receiving a scholarship offer from Kent State.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Fletcher is a 247Sports three-star prospect in the class of 2025.

He is listed as "athlete" in the recruiting database but played offensive line for the Wildcats last season as they went to the Division I state championship game for the third year in a row.

He already had offers from Toledo, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Temple and Middle Tennessee State.

As usual, Springfield has multiple Division I FBS prospects in its senior class.

Jamil Miller, a 6-2 receiver, is another three-star prospect for the Wildcats. He has 10 offers, including Miami (Ohio), Charlotte, Temple, Massachusetts and several other MAC schools.

Jackson Heims, a 6-3 defensive end, has offers from Kent State, Temple, UMass and Eastern Michigan.

The younger classes also promise to produce college prospects, and three have reported receiving FBS offers.

Sincere Keyes, a receiver and defensive back in the class of 2026, picked up an offer from Central Michigan last week, while classmate Deontre Long has an offer from Toledo.

The 5-10, 175-pound Long ran for 899 yards and eight touchdowns last fall while Keyes was credited with 13 tackles.

In the 2027 class, Braylon Keyes also has a Toledo offer after he saw time at quarterback and defensive back for the Wildcats last fall.

Springfield's 2024 class sent cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. to Ohio State, receiver Da'Shawn Martin to Kent State and running back Jayvin "Bay Bay" Norman to Eastern Michigan.