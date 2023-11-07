HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Seymour, Henrietta enter final TRN Top 10

The TRN Top 10 is subjective. Obviously, the chances of a Class 2A team beating one in 5A is extremely unlikely. And Class A teams play a completely different version of the game. This poll represents the expectations of these teams, reflecting how they rank in district, region and state. Record and previous ranking in parenthesis.

This week’s TRN Top 10, the final one of the season, takes a brief look at each team’s playoff path. All references to spreads come from PigskinPrep.com.

1. Knox City (10-0, 1) – We’re penciling in a state semifinal showdown between Knox City and Westbrook, which is a rematch from the season opener that Knox City won in Jayton. But the Greyhounds will find a challenge in the second round, likely from Happy. And Happy has eliminated the Greyhounds in two of the past three seasons.

More: AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Iowa Park falls in OT, narrowly misses out on district title

2. Benjamin (10-0, 2) – Who can stop the Mustangs from repeating as Class A Division II state champs? Newcastle will take its shot in the second round, but it’s a potential third-round matchup with Jayton that we have circled.

3. Holliday (9-1, 3) – The next two teams are tied together as we’re praying for a Jacksboro-Holliday matchup in the third round. Holliday opens with Eastland then draws either Palmer or Leonard. The Eagles will be favored by at least 20 points in both of those matchups.

4. Jacksboro (10-0, 4) – Jacksboro has a tougher path to make our dream playoff matchup come to fruition. Callisburg is a strong fourth-seed challenger, but it’s an expected second-round matchup with Bells that will really test the Tigers. PigskinPrep.com currently considers Jacksboro a 1-point favorite over Bells..

5. Rider (8-2, 5) – The Raiders hope to make good on their first district title in 15 years and should easily advance to the second round. That’s when the path already gets difficult. Rider meets Lake Dallas at that point and would only be 1-point favorite. The third round would bring a matchup with highly-touted Frisco Emerson, rated 10 points higher than the Raiders despite finishing third in 3-5A D-II behind Argyle and Lake Dallas.

6. Graham (9-1, 6) – The Steers have a very difficult path starting in the second round with a likely matchup with Canyon West Plains, which has emerged as the Region I-4A Division II favorite. Beat West Plains and a tough Monahans team likely awaits. And there’s a chance if the Steers can push that far into the postseason that a rematch with Hirschi could be on tap.

7. Windthorst (8-2, 7) – The Trojans are the favorites in their first two playoff games, albeit just three points over assumed second-round opponent Roscoe. It’s a third-round rematch with Collinsville, which eliminated the Trojans at that juncture last season, that will once again be a proving ground for this team.

8. Newcastle (9-1, 9) – Newcastle has to deal with a second-round tilt with Benjamin. If the Bobcats can survive that, then they have the ability to beat anyone in the state.

9. Seymour (8-2, NR) – Like Newcastle, the Panthers have a potential second-round matchup with a defending state champion looming. For Seymour, that’s Albany, which already beat the Panthers, 41-14, this season.

10. Henrietta (7-3, NR) – Henrietta is actually an underdog in its first-round matchup against Comanche, but it’s a game the Bearcats must feel confident about winning. And if they do win, it won’t be surprising to see the Bearcats challenging state title favorite Gunter in the third round.

Dropped out – Nocona (8), Hirschi (10).

HONOR ROLL

RUSHING/RECEIVING

(100 total yards or multiple TDs)

Blaze Deaton, Henrietta – 194 rushing, 2 TDs

David Charo, Seymour – 179 receiving, 3 TDs

Ashtyn Berry, Holliday – 165 receiving, 2 TDs

Laine Hall, Archer City – 148 total yards, 2 TDs

Parker Allen, Iowa Park – 145 rushing (47 passing, TD)

Javian Frazier, Hirschi – 136 total yards, 3 TDs (7 tackles)

Kyler Kirkland, Burkburnett – 134 rushing, TD

Eric Powell, WFHS – 133 rushing, TD

Jevon Fanner, Bowie – 132 rushing, 2 TDs

KD Worthy, Hirschi – 122 total yards

Kasen Wiles, Windthorst – 108 receiving, TD

Jaedin Kim, Holliday – 105 receiving, TD

JImmell McFalls, Hirschi – 104 rushing, TD (106 passing, TD)

Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 101 rushing, 3 TDs

Elijah Maldonado, Burkburnett – 100 total yards, 2 TD

Kolby Teakell, Windthorst – 86 receiving, 2 TDs (105 returning)

Chance Warren, Archer City – 85 receiving, 2 TDs

Adarius Williams, Vernon – 85 total yards, 2 TDs

Garrett Blevins, Henrietta – 81 rushing, 3 TDs (32 passing, TD)

Josh Salazar, Jacksboro – 79 rushing, 2 TDs (6 extra points, 30-yard FG)

Brayden Berend, Windthorst – 73 receiving, 2 TDs

Slade Thompson, Seymour – 47 total yards, 2 TDs

PASSING

(250 yards or multiple TDs)

Brayden Loyd, Seymour – 445 yards, 5 TDs (19 rushing)

Grant Cox, Holliday – 386 yards, 5 TDs (14 rushing, 2 TDs)

Brock Belcher, Windthorst – 326 yards, 5 TDs (15 rushing)

Lando Belcher, Jacksboro – 286 yards, 3 TDs

Landon Smith, Archer City – 167 yards, 3 TDs (69 rushing, TD)

Zage Gravitt, WFHS – 157 yards, 2 TDs (24 rushing)

Joe Castles, Rider – 150 yards, 2 TDs

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

Case Fleming, Vernon – 2 sacks

Adison Gould, Jacksboro – 6 tackles, interception return TD

Ivory Kelley, WFHS – 18 tackles, forced fumble

Ivy Kelley, WFHS – 17 tackles, TFL, fumble recovery

Law Mitchell, Henrietta – 2 tackles, fumble return TD

Eric Sikes, Henrietta – 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, forced fumble

COLLEGE CONNECTION

This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

Noah Caldwell, TE, Abilene Christian (Electra)

Caldwell caught one pass for 11 yards in a 24-7 victory against Utah Tech. Caldwell has four receptions for 43 yards and a TD this season. Caldwell and the Wildcats host Tarleton in United Athletic Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Castles caught two passes for four yards in a 24-7 victory against Utah Tech. Castles has 20 receptions for 216 yards and three TDs on the season. Castles and the Wildcats host Tarleton in United Athletic Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)

Coheley returned from a concussion to record five tackles, including half a sack, in a 24-7 victory against Utah Tech. He has 42 tackles, including five for loss and 2.5 sacks, with two interceptions on the season. Coheley and the Wildcats host Tarleton in United Athletic Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Luke Gambs, DL, Abilene Christian

Gambs recorded one tackle in Abilene Christian’s 24-7 win against Utah Tech. He has three tackles, including 1.5 for loss, on the season. Gambs and the Wildcats host Tarleton in United Athletic Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Ezekiel Holmes, DL, Illinois (Hirschi)

Holmes notched one tackle for loss in the Illini’s 27-26 win against Minnesota on Saturday. Holmes has six tackles, including two for loss, on the season. Holmes and the Illini host rival Indiana in Big Ten action at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game televised on the Big Ten Network.

Tucker Horn, QB, Trinity (Graham)

Horn completed 16 of 26 passes for 230 yards and three TDs in Trinity’s 44-6 victory against Sewanee on Saturday. Horn has completed 181 of 250 passes for 2,407 yards, 27 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Horn and the Tigers host Hendrix at noon Saturday.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Rider)

Rodriguez recorded six tackles in his first game back from a foot injury in Texas Tech’s 35-28 victory against TCU on Saturday. He had been out for two months. Rodriguez has eight tackles and a fumble recovery in just two games this season. Rodriguez and the Red Raiders visit Kansas in Big 12 action at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game televised on Fox Sports 1.

Texas Tech's linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) makes a tackle against TCU, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Jaydon Southard, LB, Stephen F. Austin (Iowa Park)

Southard recorded one tackle in Stephen F. Austin’s 59-17 loss to Tarleton on Saturday. Southard has 10 tackles on the season. Southard and the Lumberjacks host Southern Utah in United Athletic Conference action at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Played but didn’t register stats – E’Maurion Banks, DL, Texas Tech (Rider).

MIDWESTERN STATE

The following players are local athletes playing for the Mustangs, who suffered a 27-12 loss to Angelo State on Saturday. The players listed registered statistics in the Mustangs’ loss. Athletes who played but didn’t register stats are noted at the bottom of this list. The Mustangs (4-5, 3-4) host Texas A&M-Kingsville in Lone Star Conference action at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s the Mustangs’ final game of the season.

Michael Nash, DL, WFHS

Nash registered seven tackles, including one for loss, in Saturday’s loss. Nash has 33 tackles, including six for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles, this season.

Ritse Vaes, PK, Hirschi

Vaes didn’t attempt any field goals or extra points. He kicked off twice, including one touchback. Vaes is 13 for 18 on field goals and 18 for 19 on extra points this season.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls area high school football top 10, Week 11 Honor Roll