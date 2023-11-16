Here are the high school football semifinal predictions for Athens, Rochester

Only two Springfield area high school football teams are left in the playoffs.

Rochester is chasing its ninth state title since 2010 under head coach Derek Leonard but its first since 2019 after getting stonewalled by Sacred Heart-Griffin and the COVID-19 pandemic the last few seasons.

Athens is looking to make its first-ever state finals appearance since the program launched its inaugural varsity season in 2006.

Here are this week’s predictions after going 3-0 in last week’s quarterfinals.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Rochester (12-0) at No. 2 Murphysboro (11-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.: The Rockets have won their first three playoff games via running clock, including last week’s 49-13 win over No. 4 Breese Central.

Junior quarterback Bryan Zulauf ran for 104 yards and four scores. He also completed 17 of 23 passing attempts for 255 yards and another score while senior Henry Buecker had seven receptions for 136 yards and a TD – not to mention four tackles and a pick defensively. Seniors Canon Bruce and Parker Gillespie combined for seven catches and 97 yards.

Buecker is just eight yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards after totaling 131 receiving yards last season. Zulauf has surpassed 2,000 passing yards with a 67.4% completion clip and 25 TDs. Senior running back Nolan Mrozowski is just seven yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards as well.

Rochester is making its seventh straight semifinal appearance while Murphysboro is in the semis for the first time since taking second place in 4A in 2019.

The Red Devils matched their most wins in school history from that season with a thrilling 25-20 victory over No. 11 Harrisburg in the quarterfinals.

Gibson Fager threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Josh Cano with no time remaining after Murphysboro took over from its own 26-yard line with 34.1 seconds left.

Fager finished 6 of 11 for 89 yards and a TD with no picks. Bryson Canaley ran for 58 yards on five carries.

Prediction: Rochester 49, Murphysboro 14

CLASS 2A

No. 4 Athens (10-2) at No. 2 Shelbyville (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.: Athens advanced with an equally dramatic finish en route to a 28-27 victory over No. 8 Nashville.

Senior running back Cory Craig Jr. tied the game with 1 minute, 7 seconds left with a TD run while Gage Honn converted the go-ahead PAT.

Nashville freshman kicker Gannon Turner, who missed a PAT earlier in the game, then missed the go-ahead 21-yard field goal attempt to end the game.

Athens totaled 334 rushing yards in the win. Craig had 139 yards on 22 carries while senior Camren Bigard ran for 123 yards on 17 attempts.

The Warriors are making their first semifinal appearance since 2019, but first-ever in 2A.

Shelbyville last reached the semis in 2017 before falling to Maroa-Forsyth. Neither Athens nor Shelbyville have reached the state finals.

The Rams rallied to a 28-21 victory over No. 11 Breese Mater Dei after trailing by a touchdown early in the third quarter.

They surged ahead on touchdown runs by Brody Boehm and Landon Wallis. Boehm, the quarterback, ran for 138 yards and three scores. He also threw for 65 yards.

Wallis ran for 87 yards on 20 carries. Boehm’s twin brother, Brady, also plays receiver.

Prediction: Athens 27, Shelbyville 22

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football semifinals: Predictions for Rochester, Athens