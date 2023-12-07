High school football: Scotty Fox leads five Mentor Cardinals on D-I All-Ohio list

Dec. 7—Five Mentor Cardinals and one Euclid Panther earned high honors as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association announced its Division I All-Ohio football team on Dec. 7.

Mentor crowns a trio of second-team All-Ohioans in quarterback Scotty Fox, linebacker Henry Schenk and defensive back Antonio Shelley, with receiver Justen Hodge and kicker Dylan Tackett earning third-team recognition.

Euclid defensive back Jamal Jefferson earned first team defensive back honors from the OPSWA.

Fox threw for 2,275 yards and 22 touchdowns in his junior season. He was a third-team All-Ohioan as a sophomore.

High school football: 2023 OPSWA Division I All-Ohio football team

Schenk had 74 tackles and a tri of interceptions on defense, while Shelley led the Cardinals with 87 tackles and a pair of interceptions from his safety position.

Third-teamer Hodge caught 46 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore receiver, while Tackett was ultra-reliable in the kicking game with 35 conversion kicks and six field goals (including a long of 44).

Jefferson was a lockdown defensive back for multiple seasons for the Euclid Panthers. He was also a game-breaking receiver on offense.