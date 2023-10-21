High school football roundup: Teams head into postseason with momentum via Week 10 wins

Oct. 20—It's safe to say the Kirtland Hornets are ready for postseason play.

Kirtland outgained Cardinal, 326-51, en route to a 38-0 victory at Richard A. Moss Stadium. The Hornets finish the regular season 9-1 and head into the Division VI playoffs as a contender for a state title.

Will Beers ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Rocco Alfieri and Danny Alfieri scored on the ground for the Hornets.

—The Geneva football team is heading into the postseason with a ton of momentum.

Powered by a 424-yard rushing attack, the Eagles plastered visiting Jefferson, 57-13, at SPIRE. The win gives the Eagles a 9-1 record. They will host a D-III, Region 9 playoff game next weekend.

Luke Smith ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles, while Bryce Peet also had two touchdown runs. Jason Thrower, an anchor of the offensive line, scored his first career touchdown with a 2-yard plunge in the third.

—The Madison football team is going dancing.

With a 27-18 win over Conneaut, the Blue Streaks clinched a playoff berth in D-III, Region 9. Madison (8-2) will find out its dance partner when official pairings are announced on Oct. 22.

Carson Alley ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing for 45 yards and a score. Max Steele and Knolan Albert each had touchdown receptions for the Blue Streaks.

—West Geauga wrapped up its season with a 4-6 record via a 40-0 win over Orange. Finn Keenan threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns — one to Andrew Marino and one to Matthew Osters — to lead the Wolverines.

—Kenston wrapped up the undisputed Western Reserve Conference title with a 49-21 win at North. With the win, the Bombers finish the regular season 9-1 (5-0 in league play) and will host a home game in the Division III, Region 9 playoffs next weekend. — Fairport throttled Vienna Mathews, 40-0, in the season finale, but it wasn't enough to get the Skippers into the Division VII playoff field.

James Gadomski had a big night for the Skippers (4-6). He had a 2-yard touchdown run, a 15-yard TD pass from Lawson Parsons and a 57-yard interception return for the Skippers.

—Wickliffe ended its season with a 59-7 win over Beachwood. Seven different Blue Devils scored a touchdown as part of a 379-yard offensive effort. Wickliffe ends the season 4-6.