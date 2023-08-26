High school football roundup: How Rockford-area teams performed in Week 1

Harlem’s punt team scored three safeties and Jahmani Muhammad, bottled up all night, ran for three late first downs to run the last 5:56 off the clock and help Harlem escape with a 12-6 victory at Auburn in Friday’s NIC-10 football opener.

Muhammad, the only sophomore to ever lead the NIC-10 in rushing, was held to 56 yards on 21 carries by a swarming Auburn defense. Muhammad gained 27 of those yards on the final drive, including a clinching 4th-and-3 run that he gained by an inch. Auburn had previously stopped Harlem three times on fourth down.

Auburn had gotten close with a 12-play, 88-yard drive capped off by a 5-yard run on fourth down by Arlin Moore. Auburn’s only other threat came in the final minute of the first half after an interception by Terry Horton. The Knights reached the 6-yard line but were stopped and missed a field goal. Auburn gained five of its 10 first downs on its final drive.

Harlem scored three safeties on a blocked punt and two fumbled punt snaps. Harlem sophomore punter Chandler Jack set up two of those safeties with 45- and 40-yard punts to the 3- and 1-yard line. Harlem’s only touchdown came on a short 23-yard drive after its first safety.

“We can’t be on the field all the time,” Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said of his defense, “but they shut them down.”

Oregon 6, North Boone 0, 2OT

Oregon's Jackson Glendenning intercepts a pass in the second overtime period setting up a scoring drive to give Oregon the win over North Boone in Oregon on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Neither of these high-powered offenses got on the board in regulation, or through the first overtime session, but Oregon's Logan Weems finished it off with a hard-fought 3-yard touchdown run in double-OT. Weems had 28 carries for 139 yards and the game's only TD.

North Boone quarterback Jack Christensen was 15-for-35 for 164 yards, but he could never find the end zone, and he also rushed seven times for negative-1 yard. Oregon's Jackson Glendenning intercepted Christensen in the second overtime to set his team up for the game-winner.

Forreston 22, Fulton 18

Forreston's Kaleb Sanders slips through the Fulton defense in the first quarter of their game in Forreston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Forreston avenged a loss to Fulton last year (and the year before) when Kaleb Sanders scored from 17 yards out with 5:50 left to play to seal the victory. Sanders also added the 2-point run to push the lead past a field goal. Forreston held Fulton to 130 yards passing and 125 rushing.

Durand/Pecatonica 20, Stockton 16

Du/Pec pulled out a late-game victory, alling behind 16-8 early in the second quarter, and still staring at a 16-14 halftime deficit. Stockton's Tanner Gille and Karl Hubb each rushed for 62 yards, but Cooper Hoffman helped bring Du/Pec back, passing for 154 yards and 2 TDs on 15-of-26 effeciency.

Hononegah 55, Jefferson 7

Hononegah held Jefferson to five first downs and 57 total yards and forced three turnovers. Cole Warren completed 8 of 10 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hononegah and the Indians ran for 193 yards on 29 carries. Isaiah Houi touched the ball only four times but scored three touchdowns, scoring on a 25-yard run and passes of 26 and 10 yards.

Boylan 24, East 0

Boylan's Austin Alonso finds an opening against East on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Guilford High School in Rockford.

Donovan Hanserd ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to lead Boylan, which held East to four first downs.

Still, a couple of big plays could have given East a chance. Three turnovers and a costly penalty ruined any chances of an upset. The E-Rabs trailed only 7-0 at halftime but felt they should have led 14-7.

"We had all kinds of opportunities," East coach Gary Griffin said. "We had the ball first-and-goal on the 1-yard line and on the opening drive and fumbled the snap. We also had a long touchdown pass they called back because a lineman was downfield. We just wore down toward the end. We have to get in better shape and keep making big plays."

Javius Catlin had 92 yards on 20 carries for East. Connor Dennis ran for 49 yards on seven carries for Boylan but passed for only 50 yards on 14 attempts with one interception.

Guilford 28, Belvidere 0

Sophomore quarterback Xzavier Lindhe completed 8 of 11 passes for 60 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers to lead a young Guilford team. "We had 10 penalties the first half," Guilford coach Tony Capriotti said, "but we had a lot of young guys playing up. After our emotions settled down, we played a solid game after the first quarter. We were anticipating a lot of deer in the headlights moments because we played 10 or 11 sophomores. But they all played well once we got on the board."

Lena-Winslow 68, West Carroll 0

The three-time defending state champs at Class 1A, Le-Win, opened with a strong win over a team that was winless last year. Gage Dunker had 57 yards rushing on just 5 carries, scoring once, and the Panthers rushed for 350 yards on just 15 carries in the game.

Dixon 28, Stillman Valley 14

The Cardinals opened with an overtime win over Byron last year, but fell to Dixon to start this season. Dixon scored a 78-yard kickoff return to open the game and bolted out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead. That was too much for Stillman Valley to overcome.

Polo 62, Peoria Heights 16 (8-man)

Quarterback Brock Soltow rushed for 110 yards and 3 TDs on 14 carries and also completed 2 of his 3 passes for 61 yards and a score as Polo bolted out to a big win. Noah Dewey had two catches for 61 yards and the score, and Bill Lowry also had a 40-yard TD grab from Carter Merdian late in the game.

