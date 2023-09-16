High school football roundup: Priceville dominates D.A.R. in region win

Sep. 16—GRANT — Priceville scored 50 before allowing a single point Friday and finished with a 50-12 win over the D.A.R. Patriots.

Blitz Clemons rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Riley Wagg added 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Bronson Carroll, Reese Young and Cooper Clark all added rushing scores as well.

The Bulldogs led 43-0 at halftime.

Priceville (2-2) will host New Hope next week.

—

Hartselle 44, Columbia 0: Hartselle scored 44 first-half points and then cruised in the second half to come away with a win on the road Friday night.

Quarterback Landon Blackwood tossed touchdown passes for Noah Lee (40 yards) and Ri Fletcher (19 yards). Fletcher also added a rushing score.

Lincoln Bryant scored on a four yard run, Stinnett Hagemann on a six yard run and Gage Owenby on a three yard run.

Porter Simmons forced a safety on defense.

Hartselle (3-1) will host Gadsden City next week in a non-region game.

—

Hatton 56, Tharptown 0: The Hatton Hornets blew past Tharptown Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Tasean Love and Kenyon Suggs each had two passing touchdowns, while Love added a rushing score and Suggs a receiving score.

Kahne Little had two receiving touchdowns. Karveion Black, Quendarius Bolding and KD Porter each had a score.

Hatton will host Falkville next week in region play.

—

West Morgan 56, Central-Florence 14: Quarterback Braxton Peters was 10 for 12 passing Friday night with three touchdowns as the Rebels picked up an easy win over Central-Florence.

Jalen Fletcher rushed eight times for 38 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 33 yards and a score and returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.

Shamarvion Mosley led the defense with 14 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Wes Bradford returned a fumble 86 yards for a score.

—

Muscle Shoals 66, Athens 28: The Athens Golden Eagles weren't able to keep up Friday night as Muscle Shoals turned a 31-21 halftime lead into a huge win.

The Golden Eagles (3-1, 1-1 Class 6A, Region 7) managed just one touchdown in the second half.

John McIntyre ran for two touchdowns, while Brogan Gross threw for a score and ran for another.

—Other games featuring area teams saw Brewer defeat East Limestone 41-16, West Limestone fall to Brooks 32-17, East Lawrence lose to Deshler 69-18, J.P. Pennington top Danville 42-12. Elkmont lose to Lauderdale County 65-12, Decatur Heritage fall to Coosa Christian 48-0 and Clements lose to Mars Hill 61-3.