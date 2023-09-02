High school football roundup: Mike Gibbons becomes Highland's winningest coach; Falls wins

Highland football coach Mike Gibbons became the school's winningest coach in a 35-14 win over Brunswick Friday. It was the eight-year coach’s 62nd victory and put him ahead of his brother-in-law, Tom Lombardo, who is now coaching St. Edward.

The Hornets were led by Casey Myser (179 rushing yards, TD) and Matt Ciryak (99 receiving yards).

Highland's Peyton Janickas added 102 yards passing and rushed for three touchdowns.

Medina 40, Wadsworth 23

The Bees (2-1) won for the fifth straight time in the storied history of the rivalry with the Grizzlies (2-1).

Jack Wojciak caught six passes for 173 yards and scored four touchdowns. Danny Stoddard was 28-of-38 passing for 366 yards with all his touchdown passes going to Wojciak.

Will Stack (212 total yards) threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Wadsworth. Kyle Figuray (99 total yards) scored a touchdown rushing and receiving.

See which area teams won in Week 3: Week 3 Summit County Ohio high school football scoreboard, box scores — see who won

Cuyahoga Falls 26, North 12

Dominic Willig scored two touchdowns to help host Falls (2-1) top North (1-2).

Willig caught a 53-yard TD pass from Alex Golden and returned an interception 30 yards for a TD. The Black Tigers' other TDs came on a pass from Joey Earl to Valentino Cargill and a run by Zavier Lindsey.

North's Sigmund Felding threw two touchdown passes to Marvin Causey Jr. (29 yards and 98 yards).

Revere 39, Ravenna 14

Zach Olechnowicz scored on runs of 7 and 4 yards (twice) to lead the Minutemen (2-1) to their second straight win.

Luke Farris threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Drvenkar, a 40-yard touchdown pass to Aaron French and rushed for a touchdown to keep Revere rolling into Suburban League American Conference action.

See who won around the state: Ohio high school football scores | statewide OHSAA Week 3 2023 score list

Cleveland Heights 34, Hudson 31

The Explorers (2-1) fought the good fight, but couldn’t catch up to the Black Tigers (2-1) despite a 14-point fourth quarter.

Marquise Davis rushed for 333 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries for Cleveland Heights.

Hudson's Ian Ludewig was held to a season-low 164 yards and a TD on 23 carries. Teagan O’Guinn returned a punt 35 yards for a TD and had 60 rushing yards and one rushing TD.

Dalton 47, Mogadore 14

The Bulldogs (1-1) scored 41 of the final 48 points to hand the Wildcats (2-1) their first loss of the season.

Greyson Siders (16 carries, 188 yards, 5 TDs) and Sammy Tomlinson (14, 159, TD) were all Dalton needed in the lopsided win.

Maddox Smith (2 rushes, 20 yards) and Austin Constantine (6, 16) accounted for Mogadore’s touchdowns. Zeke Cameron was 16-of-26 passing for 164 yards and threw an interception.

Huber Heights Wayne 22, St. Vincent-St. Mary 11

In a game delayed because of transportation issues, host Wayne scored 14-fourth quarter points to win.

DJ Johnson opened the scoring for STVM (2-1) with a 31-yard touchdown and Jacob Dennee booted a 34-yard field goal to make it 11-0 at the break.

Wayne (2-1) scored a TD late on a 37-yard interception return by Jussiah Williams-West — one of three picks by the Warriors — and Tyrell Lewis added a passing TD to Anthony Portis and a rushing TD.

Nordonia 35, Mayfield 14

Rocco DeLorenzo rushed for 104 yards and a score on 15 carries for the Knights, who are 3-0 under coach Jeff Fox.

Ben Chesser was 7-for-12 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another one for Nordonia. Danny Ours caught a 70-yard TD pass from Chesser. Israel Petite returned a kickoff 84 yards for a TD, caught a 61-yard TD pass from Chesser and had nine tackles.

Buckeye 42, Ellet 8

Jake Flossie (13-of-27 passing, 203 yards, TD, interception) had the Orangemen (0-3) rolling in the first 115 seconds when he hit Isaiah Brown on a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Unfortunately for Ellet, the Bucks (3-0) settled in and held the Orangemen to minus-50 yards rushing on 24 carries. Keyshawn Stephens (9 catches, 117 yards) and Brown (2, 73) were solid in the loss.

Buckeye's Casey Murray threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Hyre caught two TD passes and Treytan Widenmeyer caught one. Troy McCann, Derek Snyderburn and Roman Kettler also scored a TD for the Bucks and Brayden Bonnette made all six extra points.

Jackson 34, Stow 0

Lucas Ecrement ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to keep the Bulldogs (0-3) winless this season.

The Polar Bears (2-1) got it done on defense as well, holding Stow to 29 yards on 32 carries.

The Bulldogs were 28-of-47 passing for 206 yards, but also threw two interceptions.

Northwest 26, Louisville 14

Connor Satterfield ran for 107 yards and two touchdown on 20 carries to lead visiting Northwest. Parker Kraft added a rushing TD and Tyler Pappas threw a TD pass to Tristan Pennington.

McDowell (PA) 52, Barberton 20

Dominic Wilson threw two touchdown passes, one apiece Donte Swain Jr. and Angelo Harper, for the host Magics.

Cloverleaf 34, Garfield 14

Tristan Craddock rushed for 66 yards and two scores for the Colts (2-1).

Kevin Strickling was 16-of-27 passing for 169 yards and threw touchdown passes to Markiese Smith (5 catches, 70 yards) and Calvin Bibbs (2, 32) for the Rams (1-2). Isaiah Matthews added four catches for 48 yards.

Twinsburg 55, Copley 6

The visiting Tigers (2-1) scored the final 55 points of the game after Copley's Julian Bearshak returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Twinsburg's Aiden Stuczynski scored three rushing touchdowns and returned an interception for a TD. Tigers quarterback Joey Pollock threw two TD passes, one apiece to Jaden Dye and Josh Collins. Major Grant added a rushing TD and kicker Tyler Seegert made 7 of 7 extra points and two field goals.

— Compiled by Brad Bournival, Michael Beaven and Don Coughlin

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Highland, Cuyahoga Falls, Revere among area football winners