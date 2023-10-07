High school football roundup: Mandarin, Raines, Fernandina Beach win

.

Northeast Florida's high school football season enters Week 7 with a full slate of games across the Jacksonville area. Among the top games on the list are St. Augustine's trip to Nease, a St. Johns County rivalry that's close to four decades old and includes several of the most productive receivers in the area; Bradford at Oakleaf, matching the Tornadoes' award-winning defense against a young Knights offense with a powerful offensive line; and First Coast at Raines, a Gateway Conference clash between the Buccaneers' multi-pronged passing attack and an athletic Vikings secondary that's among the best overall in the region.

MANDARIN 49, WESTSIDE 6

The Mustangs (5-2) halted their two-game losing run with a rout at Westside (0-7).

RAINES 27, FIRST COAST 26

Raines won by three or fewer points for the third consecutive week, holding off visiting First Coast (2-4). … Raines (5-1) plays Oct. 14 against Ribault in the Northwest Classic.

FERNANDINA BEACH 33, PAXON 20

The Pirates (3-3) pulled away for a non-district win at Paxon (3-3).

WOLFSON 27, STANTON 26

The extra point proved decisive as the Wolfpack (3-3) won in OT. … Stanton (0-6) scored first in overtime on Alex Lee's TD, but failed in their conversion.

Around the area

St. Joseph (2-4) rolled 48-0 in afternoon action at Duval Charter (0-4). …

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida high school football: Week 7 roundup and results