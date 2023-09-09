High school football roundup: Geneva moves to 4-0 with convincing win at Lutheran West

Sep. 8—The numbers "4-0" don't collide in the same sentence with the Geneva football team very often. But after the Eagles' 35-7 win over Lutheran East on Sept. 8, that's where the program is.

Bryce Peet ran for 121 yards and Kenny Young threw two touchdown passes as the Eagles upended the Longhorns to give Geneva its first 4-0 start in a non-COVID year since 1997 — when current head coach Don Shymske was still in high school.

Geneva started 5-0 in the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season.

"I was a sophomore in high school back in 1997," Shymske said with a laugh. "We were 5-0 in the COVID year, but aside from that, this is the first time in a long, long time."

Peet's 67-yard scoring run gave Geneva a 14-0 halftime lead. That was part of a 241-yard rushing night for the Eagles. Young only threw for 48 yards, but two went for scores.

Geneva's defense limited Lutheran West to 197 total yards, only 77 on the ground.

"The defense played really well tonight," Shymske said. "Our defensive line did a great job. I think we made them do stuff they weren't comfortable with, like throwing the ball more... it was a good win. The boys played well tonight."

Geneva will go for a 5-0 start next week against Perry, which is also 4-0 after a 50-0 win over Jefferson.

—Madison improved to 3-1 with a 35-25 win over West Geauga.

Carson Alley ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns, James Poe ran for 77 yards and two more scores, and the Madison defense limited West G to 49 yards rushing on 25 attempts.

"It's been a while since we've started 3-1," Coach Mike Gilligan said. "It feels great, a lot better than the inverse of that. We're very happy."

West G (0-4) got a 206-yard passing night from Finn Keenan, including two touchdown passes to Elijah Gudger.

"West G is a good team," Gilligan said. "Matt Rosati is a fantastic coach. It was a challenge keeping the points down. ... I still think high school football is about running the football and we were able to do that tonight."

—Chardon improved to 3-1 with a 35-20 win over St. Francis (N.Y.). Will Francis ran for 128 yards and a touchdown, while Drago Vujaklija ran for 93 yards and two scores for the Hilltoppers.

—Mikey Maloney and Jason Mackey each ran for two touchdowns as visiting Riverside defeated Maple Heights, 35-6, to remain undefeated at 4-0.

—Miles Miller threw for two touchdown passes and Justin Phillips ran for 101 yards, but Berkshrie lost to Milan Edison, 62-19.

—James Gadomski ran for 96 yards, but Fairport lost to Cuyahoga Heights, 24-13.

—Michael Malone ran for two touchdowns and Noah Tidmore returned a fumble 75 yards for a score as University defeated Richmond Heights, 39-6.

—Gilmour remained undefeated with a 39-17 win over NDCL.