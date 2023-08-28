HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Floyd beats Braves at the buzzer

Aug. 27—BEDFORD — A halfback touchdown pass, followed by Cole Jones' extra-point kick, lifted Floyd Central to a last-second 34-33 win over Terre Haute South at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday night.

It was a flip-the-script moment for the Highlanders, who last season lost three games in the final seconds.

Floyd (1-1) will host Silver Creek (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday night.

PIONEERS CLOBBER COUGARS

CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 7 Providence avenged last year's last-second loss to Louisville Holy Cross in a big way Saturday night.

The Pioneers rolled to a 47-10 victory over the visiting Cougars.

Providence (2-0) will visit Madison (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday night.

BRAVES TOP PIRATES

CHARLESTOWN — Class 2A No. 7 Brownstown Central downed host Charlestown 34-28 in a key Mid-Southern Conference matchup Saturday night.

The Pirates (1-1, 1-1) will host Clarksville at 7 p.m. Friday night.

SENATORS CLIP CLARKSVILLE

CLARKSVILLE — Visiting West Washington clipped Clarksville 41-20 Saturday night.

The Generals (0-2) will visit Charlestown at 7 p.m. Friday night.

CAL DOWNS 'DOGS

NEW ALBANY — Cole Hodge threw five touchdown passes to lead Christian Academy of Louisville to a 49-0 win at New Albany on Saturday afternoon.

Hodge, an East Carolina-commit, completed 16 of his 17 passes for 260 yards. He completed three passes to Bryce Wilson for 90 yards and two TDs.

The Bulldogs (0-2) will host Jennings County at 7 p.m. Friday night.

OWLS DEFEAT DEVILS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Seymour spoiled the dedication of Bill Ware Field with a 42-7 win at Jeffersonville on Saturday night.

The Red Devils (0-2, 0-1) will visit Bedford North Lawrence at 7 p.m. Friday.

MOHAWKS EDGE LIONS

WALDRON — Host Waldron held off Rock Creek for a 22-20 triumph in eight-man football Saturday night.

The Lions (1-1) will host Traders Point Christian, 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.