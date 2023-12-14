High School Football: Reed family celebrates state football title together

Stryker Reed has marveled at his dad’s accomplishments as a head football coach for some time. The sophomore is grateful he finally got a chance to help add to dad’s collection.

The younger Reed and his Gordon teammates teamed up to beat two-time defending state champion Westbrook 70-14 in a Class 1A Division I six-man state title game Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

It’s the third state championship for Longhorns’ coach Mike Reed, who was making his sixth state title game appearance overall.

He led Rule to two state title games, and he also took Throckmorton to three straight (2010-12) — winning the last two.

“I’m glad he got a championship, got another gold medal,” Stryker Reed said. “Sometimes I’ll walk around the house … I’ll count the rings that are on his little cupboard nightstand, and I’m glad I gave him a part of one.”

Riley Reed — no relationship to Coach Reed — ran for three touchdowns, and Stryker Reed ran for a TD and threw for another to spark the Longhorns.

It’s a moment Stryker Reed and dad will celebrate together — just later after the game once they get home.

It was all business until then.

Gordon's Stryker Reed runs the ball against Westbrook during the Class 1A Division I six-man state title game Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“It’s more of my coach sitting besides me right now,” Stryker said on the podium after the game. “My dad kisses me on the cheek and sends me off, and my coach gives me a ride to the field house. It still feels good.”

It was a gratifying moment for Coach Reed, whose daughter also is a cheerleader. Yet he said he sheds the dad role after hugging his son before they leave for practice or the game.

“I want my son to have the best coach,” Coach Reed said. “I want all these kids to have the best coach. So, I haven’t got to enjoy it with my son yet. His dad is at the house watching it on TV. It just works for us at the moment.

“I’m going to enjoy it with him (later), and we’re going to celebrate and do that. But I just want him to have the best coach he can have. And I want that for all the kids at Gordon, and they’re all my sons. That part is special.”

It’s a special moment for the town of Gordon, too. Coach Reed is a Gordon grad, and he returned five years ago to lead his alma mater to its third state crown and first since 1999. The Longhorns also won state in their only other appearance in 1996.

“For our community, I feel like it’s really special,” said Brayden Walters, a sophomore who caught two TD passes and ran for another. “A lot of our kids are sons of the old state championship teams. I think it’s an accomplishment for everybody in the community.”

Coach Reed appreciated the support the town showed the team at Wednesday’s game, too.

“You can see that Gordon traveled very well today,” he said. “We have a very passionate community. Every house maybe burglarized when we get back.”

Gordon's coach Mike Reed smiles after winning the Class 1A DI six-man state title game against Westbrook on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

More: High School Football High School Football: Gordon dethrones two-time defending state champion Westbrook

More: High School Football Picture Perfect: Reed's third-quarter score gives Gordon walk-off win in state title game

Wildcats' success

Despite the loss, Westbrook coach Homer Matlock was proud of his team for reaching a third consecutive state championship game.

The Wildcats didn’t have much postseason success until going three rounds in 2021. They made their first state title game appearance in 2022.

“When you start on a run like that, you’re not expecting to go three times. You’re not expecting to go once,” Matlock said. “You’re wanting to go compete week in and week out and you just hope you get better and hope you’re playing for a chance to advance. …

“People were asking about state, and I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Our playoff run, if we slip up any week, we’re going to get beat. That’s how tough it was all year.”

Matlock said the team’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the community.

“The community and the fans buy-in so hard, and it takes everyone,” Matlock said. “Everybody comes together, and it’s great for small town and a community.”

Westbrook's Grayson Jeffrey runs for the end zone against Gordon during the 1A DI UIL Texas state title game at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Longhorns dynasty?

Gordon is loaded with sophomores, who made big contributions this season. So, this might be the start of something big for the Longhorns.

“I think they’re going to continue to get better, and that’s scary,” Matlock said of Gordon. “They’re really, really good.”

On the flipside, Westbrook loses 12 seniors, including Coach Matlock’s son Parker.

“When those guys were freshmen, we hadn’t won a playoff game in 20, 21 years or something,” Coach Matlock said of the seniors. “Those guys come in, and they’ve never not played over Thanksgiving (week).”

However, he believes the Wildcats can contend again next year.

“We have a lot of kids coming up that are hungry to prove that they can get after it and deserve a spot to play,” Coach Matlock said. “So, I think the future looks good for us as well. But yeah, there’s a lot of up-side for Gordon right now.”

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Gordon coach Mike Reed, son celebrate state football title as family