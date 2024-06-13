High school football recruiting: Area prospects making official visits

Jun. 12—One third of the way through what promised to be a busy June, area college football prospects have fanned out throughout the region and beyond to show college coaches what they can do.

Here is a rundown of some notable comings and goings: — Northmont defensive end Cedric Works Jr. (2025) made an official visit to Penn State, and he has scheduled a trip to Florida for this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Works had 82 tackles last season, including 10 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and two interceptions. Works is the No. 9 prospect in Ohio in 247Sports Composite rankings. — 2025 Northmont offensive lineman Jayden Clark made an official visit to Cincinnati and canceled a trip to Kentucky. He worked out at Ohio State last week as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that cost him his junior season for the Thunderbolts. — Trotwood-Madison defensive back Jahmale Clark set an official visit to Massachusetts for June 21. A 5-10, 140-pound defensive back, Clark is a 2025 three-star prospect who also has offers from Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Eastern Kentucky, Rhode Island and Youngstown State per 247Sports. — Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Kentucky offered scholarships to 2026 Northmont running back Calilin Grant, who also made a visit to Kentucky. The 5-9, 203-pounder ran for 935 yards and six touchdowns last season. — Miami played host to many local prospects, including 2025 Xenia receiver Trimonde Henry, 2026 Centerville teammates Shane Cole (quarterback), Travis Wilbanks (receiver) and Taj Powell (defensive back) and 2027 Trotwood-Madison tight end John Lumpkin III. — Jordan Vann, an "athlete" prospect in the class of 2026 at Middletown, picked up offers from Kansas, Liberty, Dartmouth and Akron. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder ran for 542 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Fenwick. — Youngstown State offered a scholarship to Aden Vaughn, a 2025 defensive back at Wayne. He also has offers from UMass and Eastern Kentucky. — Lakota West linebacker Grant Beerman (2025), Miamisburg defensive end Marshon Gregory-Bey (2025) and Minster defensive end/tight end Cole Albers ('26) visited Purdue. For Beerman, it was an official visit. Albers also visited Notre Dame. — Kentucky was also a popular destination in the first 10 days of the month, playing host to Beerman, Grant of Northmont, 2027 "athlete" prospect Braylon Keyes of Springfield, Xenia 2026 receiver Shawn Fishwick and Xenia 2026 tight end Cayden Jenkins. The Wildcats also hosted kickers Sean Leonard of Xenia and Max Gehring of Fairmont. — Fishwick was among several area players to work out at Ohio State last week, including a large contingent representing Trotwood-Madison. Senior offensive lineman Jermiel Atkins, who recently cut his college choices down to Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Kentucky, was on hand along with classmates Clark, Xavier Middleton (linebacker), Baron White (DB/receiver) and Leo Boykins IV (defensive end). — Trotwood's 2026 class also was represented at Ohio State by linebacker Elijah Appleberry and defensive back Trenton Nichols while 2027s Tyler Carpenter (linebacker), Darius Dennis (safety/linebacker) and John Lumpkin III (tight end/defensive end) also got a chance to show what they could do. — Multiple Trotwood-Madison players announced plans to visit Indiana, Illinois and Maryland this weekend after many Rams went to Cincinnati, Louisville, Kentucky and Ohio State last week. The top-rated prospect in the group is Jamarcus Whyce, a four-star defensive end prospect in the class of 2026 who is among the top 10 players in his class in Ohio and has added offers from Kentucky, Missouri, Boston College, Tennessee and Louisville since the middle of May. He is also set to visit Florida on June 17. — Also among the offensive linemen working out at Ohio State last week was Chandler Moore, a 2027 interior line prospect from Chaminade-Julienne, and Jon Hewitt, a kicker from Eaton who made a 57-yard field goal as a sophomore last fall. — 2025 Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair and 2026 Chaminade Julienne lineman Elijah Berman went to Ohio State on Tuesday. St. Clair is verbally committed to the Buckeyes. — 2025 Springfield quarterback Brent Upshaw and 2026 Xenia defensive end Kale Webb camped at Michigan this week. — Lakota East 2025 quarterback Jamison Kitna visited UAB.