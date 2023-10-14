High school football recaps: Coventry's Keith Sines scores honorary TD; Norton, East win

Cloverleaf 35, Coventry 0

Coventry senior Keith Sines scored an honorary touchdown before Friday's home game with Cloverleaf and then the Colts (4-5, 2-4) recorded a Metro Athletic Conference win over the Comets (1-8, 1-5).

Lamar Taylor, Bryce White-Heldman, Gage Atkins and Sebastian Jensen were among the Coventry players who accompanied Sines into the end zone for his TD. Comets players then hoisted Sines up into the air to celebrate.

Coventry coach Rich Smith and athletic director Tim Baugess reached out to Cloverleaf coach Justin Vorhies and athletic director Craig Walkup to make the moment happen.

Smith and Baugess said Sines is non-verbal and uses a touchscreen on an iPad to communicate.

"Keith has been an integral part of Coventry football for the past several years," Smith said. "He is a part of the Coventry football family and will always be welcomed on the Coventry sidelines. He is a true inspiration to our players and coaches."

Baugess and Smith said Sines is a regular on Coventry's sidelines and loves football.

"Keith got to score an honorary touchdown and be an honorary official," Baugess said. "The officials signed a white hat for him."

Cloverleaf's Ethan Gray ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Tristan Craddock (11 carries, 91 yards) and Griffin Petrocci (6, 40) also ran for a TD. Petrocci, Kellen Price and Brayden Beier each had an interception.

Norton 41, Field 0

Noah Willig scored three touchdowns — a 31-yard interceptions return, a 9-yard reception and a 5-yard run — to lead the host Panthers (9-0, 6-0 MAC) past the Falcons (3-6, 3-3).

Norton's Thomas Hoffman recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, Buddy Willig returned an interception for a TD, Lucas Dobbins ran for a TD and made 14 tackles and Jacob Ford had 15 tackles.

Glen Kruger's Panthers can finish the regular season 10-0 with a win at home over Ravenna on Oct. 20.

Woodridge 21, Ravenna 7

Robert Dixie and Taysear Williams-Clay each ran for a touchdown to lead the visiting Bulldogs (5-4, 4-2) over the Ravens (3-6, 3-3).

Woodridge's Charles Lambes threw a TD pass to Jack Novak and Ibraheem Jubouri was 3 of 3 on extra points.

East 35, Garfield 8

Ziaire Stevens ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to propel the Dragons (8-1, 4-0) past the Rams (1-8, 0-4 City Series) at Ellet. Jamere Garrett also ran for a TD for East.

Highland 58, Cuyahoga Falls 7

The host Hornets (8-1, 6-0) made sure next week’s Suburban League American Conference game against Aurora (8-1, 6-0) is for all the marbles with a win over the Black Tigers (2-7, 0-6).

Johnny Siliko and Matthew Ciryak had a kickoff and punt return for a touchdown, respectively.

Peyton Janickas, Casey Myser, Tommy Turk, Tommy Shondel, Dylan Lazar and Lucas Gerding also scored for Highland.

Joey Earl’s 1-yard run with 25 seconds left in the third quarter kept Cuyahoga Falls from being shut out.

Tallmadge 18, Kent Roosevelt 17

Keagan Gilbride threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Reifsnyder and then ran for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to conclude the scoring and lift Tallmadge (4-5, 3-3) over Kent (4-5, 2-4 SLAC).

Gilbride also had a 47-yard TD run, Tallmadge's Cameron Carvaines made a 38-yard field goal, Noah Robinson had three sacks and Constantine Detorakis grabbed an interception.

Green 41, Hoover 34

Tyson Hunka (11-of-19 passing, 128 yards) threw three touchdown passes to Zach Baglia, and Baglia returned a kickoff 79 yards to lift the host Bulldogs (6-3, 2-3) in Federal League action.

Antonio Martin also returned a kickoff 77 yards for a TD and scored a TD with 9:33 remaining on a 23-yard run to secure the win over the Vikings (4-5, 1-4).

Twinsburg 21, Brecksville 0

The host Tigers (5-4, 2-3) won their third game in a row and picked up their first shutout of the season in a Suburban League National conference win.

Joey Kopec was 15-for-22 passing for 175 yards and touchdown. He ran for a touchdown as well on a seven-carry, 25-yard night.

CJ Lyden (5 catches, 70 yards) accounted for the touchdown reception. Aiden Stuczynski had 18 carries for 75 yards and a TD. Twinsburg was led on defense by Jaden Dye (nine pass breakups) and Cam Wright (interception).

Nordonia 41, Stow 10

Ben Chesser (14-of-26 passing, 268 yards, 3 TDs; 48 yards on 6 carries) keyed the host Knights (7-2, 3-2 SLNC) in a win over the Bulldogs (1-8, 1-4).

Nordonia's Danny Ours (6 catches, 142 yards, TD) was Chesser's primary target, and Gino Perrine (8 carries, 69 yards, 2 TDs) led the way on the ground. Brendan Hermensky (10 tackles) keyed the defense.

Stow's Jacob Harrington was 19-of-32 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception. Daylon Keeling (7 catches, 57 yards, TD) was his main target.

Hudson 14, North Royalton 9

The host Bears (1-8, 0-5) made the Explorers (7-2, 5-1 SLNC) sweat when Sasha Sunjervaric’s 19-yard field goal with 5:28 left in the third quarter gave North Royalton a two-point lead.

Teagan O’Guinn brought Hudson back, however, with a 10-yard rushing TD with 2:31 left for the game-winner.

O’Guinn (14 carries, 61 yards) also accounted for the other touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Peyton Neher.

Hudson's Brennan Funyak grabbed an interception and ran for 128 yards on 20 carries. Nathan Judy also snagged an interception for Hudson as Ian Ludewig was held out with an injury this week.

CVCA 35, Orrville 13

Charley Levak ran for two touchdowns and 71 yards on seven carries and completed a 30-yard TD pass to Ricky Levak to guide the visiting Royals (7-2, 5-1) over the Red Riders (4-5, 3-3 PAC-7).

Ricky Levak also ran for a 15-yard TD, Dillon Webb returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD, Logan Scranton ran for 107 yards on 18 carries and Calvin Warren made 5 of 5 extra points.

Mogadore 53, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

The Wildcats (7-2, 3-0) picked up rushing touchdowns from Conner Lehner, Corey Lehner, Thomas Hinkle, Maddox Smith, Cole Reese and Aaron Rumschlag in Portage Trail Conference action.

Layne Miller scored on a 49-yard punt return and Zeke Cameron threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Nick Stephenson to keep the Knights (0-9, 0-4) winless.

Villa-Angela St. Joseph 45, St. Vincent-St. Mary 14

Bo Jackson ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and threw for another TD to lift the Vikings (6-3) over the Irish (4-5), who have lost four games in a row.

DJ Johnson (17 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs) was a bright spot for STVM, which gained just 194 yards and gave up 499.

Amani Powell ran for 157 yards and a score on 22 carries for VASJ.

— Compiled by Brad Bournival, Don Coughlin and Michael Beaven

