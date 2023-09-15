High School Football: Rain forces Hawley to seek another site for Albany game

The two defending Class 2A state champions – Albany and Hawley – won’t be playing at Hawley’s Forrest Field on Friday.

And as of 6 p.m. Thursday, they were still looking for a place to play with Hardin-Simmons’ Shelton Stadium, Wylie’s Hugh Sandifer Stadium and Jim Ned’s stadium as possible locations for the game.

“I’m just waiting on someone to say, ‘Yeah, c’mon,” Hawley coach Mitch Ables said.

Hawley ISD announced on Facebook that Forrest Field is unplayable because of heavy rain Thursday with more expected Thursday night.

Ables confirmed the game can’t be played at Forrest Field.

“It squishes every time you take a step on it, and we’ve got more rain (coming),” Ables said.

The same thing happened in 2018, when the game was moved from Hawley to Wylie because of wet field conditions.

