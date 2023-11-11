HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Providence O-line has aided in a successful season

Nov. 10—CLARKSVILLE — Although they got relatively late starts in football, Providence's offensive linemen have been difference-makers for the Pioneers.

"Four of our five starting offensive linemen never played til they got to high school," Providence coach Daniel McDonald said following his team' 41-8 win over Springs Valley in the Class A Sectional 48 final last Friday night.

Senior right tackle Mark Millay, senior right guard Sam Becht, senior center Gavin Evans and junior left guard Lukas Allgood are the aforementioned four on the O-line.

"When I first started, I didn't know as much," the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Millay said. "Watching it on TV is different than actually playing in the game."

Over time, Millay and the other offensive linemen have gained valuable experience and leadership from line coaches Neal Biggs and Brad Davidson.

"As a general group, the effort with which they play I haven't seen since I was at Male," said McDonald, a former assistant coach across the river at the Louisville powerhouse. "I told the players when I first got here that I don't teach effort, and that's something they had to have. They have bought into the culture and they give great effort. Coach Biggs does a great job with technique and Coach Davidson is one of the best defensive line coaches I have ever seen."

Line play will be key when the fourth-ranked Pioneers (12-0) visit No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a Class A regional championship game.

Providence has put up prolific numbers this season. The Pioneers enter averaging a state-best 50.58 points per game while compiling 4,046 yards (337.2 per game) of total offense.

"Your success of your offense goes where your line goes," McDonald said. "Offensively, we can run the ball because our offensive line does a great job. We can pass the ball because our offensive line protects our quarterback."

"We all work together, we're a team," the 6-0, 200-pound Becht added.

The 5-11, 250-pound Evans has played football for two years, since transferring from New Albany.

"All of my closest friends were playing football and they wanted me to play," Evans recalled. "I made a good decision that I will never forget."

For the past two years, Evans has hiked the ball to Providence's quarterbacks.

"Being a center can be hard because you have to know all of the plays and know your assignment," Evans said. "To me, it isn't scary to face someone on defense because it's our job as a line to protect the quarterback. You shouldn't be scared of anything.

"We mold together very well. We all know what we're capable of and we all just leave it out on the field every Friday night."

Senior left tackle Zach Druen, the fifth starter up front, has played on the offensive line for four years.

"My role on the offensive line has been vital all season and will continue to be vital through the postseason," Druen said.

The 5-10, 215-pounder said being a tackle is his favorite position.

"I like being a tackle on the offensive line because I don't have to exude as much energy," Druen said. "Since I have started, I have learned to understand my assignments and gap responsibilities."

Knowing those responsibilities and assignments have come in handy for the Pioneers' rushing attack. Providence has run for 2,414 yards — 201.2 per game and 8.7 per carry. Senior running back Luke Kruer, who didn't play in the sectional final, leads the way with 701 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns with 81 carries.

Additionally, the offensive linemen have protected Providence senior quarterback Carter Lannan, allowing him to throw for 1,478 yards and 26 touchdowns this season.

"It's really amazing that they all respect what we do on the offensive line and what we do as a whole," Evans said. "It's very nice to just come back to the bench and them congratulate us and thank us for what we've done."