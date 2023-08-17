High school football: Previews and what to watch for in Southwest Florida preseason games

Here are previews for preseason Southwest Florida football games being played Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18. All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

THURSDAY

Bonita Springs at East Lee County

What to watch for − Bonita Springs: The Bull Sharks are coming off a season in which they finished 0-6, while posting a minus-120 point differential over its final four games after Hurricane Ian. Bonita will aim to find consistency on both sides of the ball and will be forced to replace workhorse Josiah Sessler (1,574 yards, 12 TDs) at running back, along with Logan Keenum on the offensive line. Bonita Springs coach Rich Dombroski recognizes the challenges but feels good about Riley DeRemer, who complimented Sessler last season in the run-heavy offense. “Having to replace Josiah and Logan Keenum, those are tough kids to replace,” Dombroski said. “We as a coaching staff have all the faith in Riley (DeRemer) and what he can do… We were very young on defense last year, and I’ll be the first to say that we struggled on defense last year. We have 90 percent of those kids coming back this year. We saw huge improvement just a couple of weeks ago at team camp.” East Lee County: The Jaguars will be looking to test their discipline against a squad that demands it from defenses. “I think the goal for us is just to understand exactly what we’re doing and for everyone to be sound,” second-year head coach Herbans Paul said. The team went winless last year but has plenty of reasons to be optimistic, starting with running back Lazaro Rogers, returning to East Lee after playing for Gateway Charter last season. Rogers will be running behind an improved offensive line, complementing quarterback Gary Hagan and wide receiver Victor Georges on the offense. On defense, the team returns leading tackler Maxwell Jean-Louis at linebacker, who will have his hands full with the Bull Sharks’ running game.

FRIDAY

More: Could high school football games be delayed or postponed due to heat? The answer is yes

Cypress Lake at Lehigh

Cypress Lake quarterback Tyrese Nelson attempts a pass while looking for a receiver downfield. Bonita Springs faced off against Cypress Lake High School Thursday, May 25, 2023 for some spring football action.

What to watch for − Cypress Lake: Despite going 2-7 last year, the Panthers are riding a wave of optimism, stemming from a hard-fought victory in the spring against Bonita Springs. A successful goal line stand secured a 14-6 victory for Cypress Lake, which brings back most of its starters from a season ago. That includes quarterback Tyrese Nelson and athlete EJ Codie, who both produced in the team’s spring game. On the defense, Chartrael Jenkins and Eli Jones are a tough pair of linebackers that should give opponents headaches. Lehigh: This game will mark the official debut of new head coach Antwan Dixon, who took over the team in July. The Lightning lost a number of key contributors to graduation and transfers but do return a talented secondary and a promising offensive backfield. One thing to watch is the play of Lehigh’s young and untested offensive line.

More: Coaches Confidential: Which SWFL football program has the best home-field advantage?

Gulf Coast at Naples

Naples quarterback Jack Melton carries the ball during the game against Barron Collier at Naples High on Friday night, October 7, 2022.

What to watch for − Gulf Coast: The Sharks are coming off arguably their best season in program history, posting an 8-3 record with the school’s second district title since opening its doors in 1998. With that success came a lot of departures, headlined by the graduation of Konner Barrett, Joe Miller, Jack Griffith, and Hyrum Dewsnup offensively. “There’s no question, we graduated a lot of seniors,” Gulf Coast coach Todd Nichols said. “We have a big offensive line and have guys ready to step in. We’re not going to be the same team we were a year ago, but we’ve got guys that are ready to play… I don’t see a drop-off. I’m a big believer in team football. One guy doesn’t win you a game.” Gulf Coast will break in Peyton Hale, a converted wide receiver, at the quarterback position. Will Brockmeier will lead the charge on the defensive line, with Chris Jimenez anchoring the linebacking group. Naples: The Golden Eagles will get a test against a Gulf Coast squad that’s been pretty solid on both sides of the line of scrimmage as of late, as Naples will look to see if it can still assert its will onto opposing squads on both sides. The Golden Eagles have to replace many key players, headlined by the Power Five running backs Kendrick Raphael and Isaiah Augustave, along with a host of defensive players headlined by Jonas Duclona and Kerry Brown. “It’s an interesting dynamic this year because I look at our team as a very young squad,” Martin said. “It is very important to have the guys that are seniors this year and have a year or two years of varsity football under their belt. They’ve been around some of those guys from previous years and are able to pass that on to the young guys.” Naples will have experience under center, with Jack Melton slated to start for Naples. The senior quarterback will look to successfully run the offense on his own this season after splitting time with Niko Boyce in certain situations.

Fort Myers at Ida Baker

Kendall Guervil participates in early morning drills. Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season.

What to watch for − Fort Myers: The Greenies’ 2022 regular season was bookended by a couple of heartbreaking losses, making the squad motivated and dangerous coming into this year. Quarterback Chris McFoley is back for his second season under center with a lot of talented weapons in his arsenal. That includes Madrid Tucker, Alex Thelusma and freshman Jyden German, the son of Fort Myers wide receiver Jammi German. Senior linebacker Bryan Fitzpatrick returns after leading the team in tackles last year, and the team is expecting defensive lineman Kendall Guervil to make a big leap this year. Ida Baker: This will be the first time the Bulldogs play a game in their home stadium since prior to Hurricane Ian last September. The storm severely damaged the lights and bleachers, forcing Ida Baker to play its final four regular season games on the road. Temporary seating will be in place for tonight’s game. The Bulldogs have a new coach in former Riverdale and Immokalee assistant Steve Howard.

More: Coaches Confidential: Who's the most underrated Southwest Florida football player entering 2023?

Lely at Bishop Verot

What to watch for − Lely: The Trojans will get a chance to showcase their prowess under first-year head coach Ben Hammer, who comes from Rock Island (Ill.). Like all of Lely's opponents this season, Hammer intends to use tempo to wear down opposing defenses over the course of 48 minutes. "We don't huddle," Hammer said. "We're breakneck speed with what Tennessee and South Florida do. We're going to try and extend the game. We call it 'Trojan Time'. This is not a secret to anybody." Leading that charge offensively will be quarterback Colin Raymond and running back Jayvian Tanelus. Lely returns an up-and-coming offensive lineman in Woody Celucien, who comes in at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. The Trojan defense will look to do what it did during the second half of the season, allowing just 14.8 points per game over the final five games of 2022. Lely will hope it allows that total against a program that averaged 41.2 points per game last season. Bishop Verot: The Vikings are bringing back an experienced squad, fresh off a trip to the Class 2S semifinals. The team has high expectations after quarterback Carter Smith’s record-setting season under center. He’ll have plenty of weapons to work with, including Tookie Watts, Matthew Turner, and Timmy Lawson with running back Deshon Jenkins looking to build on a breakout freshman campaign. The defense returns experienced veterans at all three levels – defensive back Ryan Gadson, linebacker Jeremiah Dean and lineman Ryan Peterson as well as many players who saw significant time last season.

Verot quarterback Carter Smith rushes in for a touchdown against the Frostproof defense. The Bishop Verot High School Vikings hosted the Frostproof High School Bulldogs in a football regional final showdown Friday, November 25, 2022 in Fort Myers. Verot won the matchup 21-39 and will advance to the state semifinals for first time since 1994.

DeSoto County at Cape Coral

What to watch for − DeSoto County: The Bulldogs lost 16 seniors from last year’s 7-4 team that advanced to the Class 2S regional semifinals. They also have a new coach in Jeff Lee, formerly the head coach at Holmes in Panama City. Cape Coral: The Seahawks quietly featured one of the area’s stingiest defenses in 2022. Cape Coral held four teams to 10 or fewer points last season but went just 1-3 in those games. The Seahawks must get more out of their offense, which struggled to control the line of scrimmage.

Port Charlotte at Dunbar

Scenes from a spring football game between Dunbar High School and Mariner High School at Dunbar on Friday, May 26, 2023. Dunbar won.

What to watch for − Port Charlotte: The Pirates went 7-3 last season, beating Fort Myers in the playoffs before getting knocked out by Naples. The team’s offense, led by the running game of Edd Guerrier, averaged more than 35 points a game. On defense, the team returns 4-star defensive lineman Myron Charles. Dunbar: The Tigers are coming off a deep playoff run, knocking off Lely, North Fort Myers and Naples before falling to Mainland in the Class 3S state semifinals. The team returns talented players on both sides of the ball. On defense, that includes linebacker Kye Garcia, defensive lineman Vanier Baptiste and defensive back Kelby Tyre. There are more questions surrounding the offense, which has to replace players at quarterback, running back and members of its offensive line. However, speedy wide receivers TJ Abrams and Eric Fletcher are back and capable of making big plays for the Tigers.

Riverdale at Island Coast

What to watch for − Riverdale: Under new head coach Kendoll Gibson, the Raiders will look to batter foes with their Wing-T running attack. Controlling the football and keeping opposing offenses on the sidelines could benefit a young Riverdale defense that lost a lot of experience in its back seven, most notably Jaheim Clarke and Anthony Baxter Jr., who are at Illinois and Temple, respectively. Island Coast: Tyran Jones, who was the Gators’ defensive coordinator last year, is looking to right the ship in his first year at the helm. After a 3-4 finish, the Gators will lean on veteran starters. Virdarious Maloy will be making his return after being sidelined by injury for most of last year and will see his usage in the backfield uptick significantly. Also returning is last year’s leading tackler in Anthony Harris, who has been the highlight of a group whose growth excites Jones. Their week zero matchup with the Raiders, who will start a veteran offensive line and run the ball often, will be a great early test for the Gator defense.

Estero at Barron Collier

What to watch for − Estero: The Wildcats finished last season 8-2, marking the third consecutive year Estero improved its record. There’s a good chance they extend that streak to four years, as they bring back most of their core talent. Leading the offense will be Matt Wilson, one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the area. Wilson will have weapons all around him with a veteran offensive line, Malik Allen in the backfield, and explosive wideouts that will give opposing defenses issues. The defense, which pitched five shutouts last year, brings back plenty of talent as well, including last year’s leading tackler in senior cornerback Luke Ghannam. Their matchup with Barron Collier is an ideal preseason test since you can always count on a balanced Cougar offense to challenge whatever defense lines up in front of them. Barron Collier: The Cougars enter this season with high expectations thanks to a veteran group that returns a solid amount on both sides of the ball. Barron Collier quarterback Niko Boyce looked strong in his first game back with the team in the spring, completing 16 of 22 passes for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including 46 rushing yards and two scores. This Barron team will get a good test against an Estero squad that lost its best player in Jason Duclona but returns enough on the defensive side to make this one interesting. Covering Brody Graham, who finished with over 600 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns, might be a tough cover on the outside for the visitors. If Boyce and Graham are on the same page, it could be a long night for the Wildcats.

North Miami at Immokalee

What to watch for − North Miami: The Pioneers were competitive in Class 3M last season, going 5-5 during the regular season before falling 40-0 to Final Four squad Homestead. The program will have to replace a lot relative to a season ago but does return three-star linebacker Lewenski Ydore, a junior who posted 32 tackles last season. Jadarius Gaines also returns after rushing for 535 yards with over 10 yards per carry. Immokalee: The Indians enter 2023 with sky-high expectations, thanks in part to how close they came in numerous games a season ago. Immokalee finished 4-5 but lost three of those contests by one score or less. Immokalee also performed strong against Naples, only losing 28-0 last season. Coach James Delgado appears to be taking a page out of Ted Lasso's book with the theme for the year. “Our theme for this season is ‘Believe’,” Delgado said. “For us to take that first year and build off it, these guys are now grabbing younger guys and coaching them up and getting their technique right. That’s a huge difference and makes all the difference in the world. We can get further than we were mentally. We’re smarter, we’re tighter, everything that it takes to have a special run is right in front of us." Redwood, with Trannon Villarreal back at quarterback, along with Justin Compere at running back, and with an experienced offensive line and skill groups, should be a team worth watching this season. The defense did lose its three leading tacklers from last season but return enough on the defensive to remain competitive.

Mariner at Charlotte

Time: 7 p.m.

What to watch for − Mariner: The Tritons are an experienced group, returning 10 starters on defense and nine on offense. Mariner, which is shooting for its first state playoff berth since 2004, will get a good test against a Charlotte squad eager to put last season’s disappointments behind them. Justin Lewis is expected to build off a 35 reception, 412 yard season at receiver in Josh Nicholson's offense. Charlotte: The Tarpons lost seven games in a row to start last season under first-year coach Cory Mentzer before closing the year with two straight victories.

North Fort Myers at Gateway

North's quarterback, Bryce Duross, keeps the ball as he gains yards for the Red Knights. Fort Myers takes on North Fort Myers in non-district play, Friday August 26, 2022, at North Fort Myers.

What to watch for − North Fort Myers: The Red Knights stewed all summer following a 47-7 spring game thrashing by Port Charlotte. Senior quarterback Bryce Duross will lead an offense that plans to move the explosive Andre Devine all over the field. Senior defensive tackle Adrian Stone powers a defense that has plenty of youth. North has just six seniors on its 2023 roster, giving Pasquale a chance to work with and build a younger roster in his first season. Gateway: The Eagles, in their third year as a program, have pieces that excite head coach Cullen O’Brien. Leading the way is sophomore quarterback Ty Williams, who went for 242 passing yards and two touchdowns in Gateway’s spring game win over Ida Baker. Williams will be essential for the Eagles, who are looking to turn things around after a 2-6 finish last year. Another determining factor will be the defense, which is building consistency with the return of core talent like linebacker Curtis Hood, who tallied a team-best 79 tackles last year. North Fort Myers, which is looking to rebuild a dominant offense, will be a good measuring stick for the Eagles’ offseason growth.

Listen Now! High school football has returned. Here's what's happening around Florida

Evangelical Christian at Lake Placid

What to watch for − Evangelical Christian: The Sentinels return a number of key players on both sides of the ball, led by quarterback Tanner Helton (2,091 yards, 25 TDs), running back L.J. Blackwell (1,341 yards, 15 TDs) and wide receiver/defensive back Jack Shuker (503 yards, 10 TDs). ECS is counting on a young offensive line to mature quickly. Coming off their first-ever undefeated regular season in program history, the Sentinels will also have to replace running back Jyden German, who transferred to Fort Myers for his freshman season. Lake Placid: The Green Dragons went 5-5 last season, missing out on the playoffs in Class 2S. Keveun Mason returns for his junior season, coming off a year in which he rushed for 1,807 yards and 20 touchdowns. In nine of their 10 games in 2022, Mason eclipsed the century mark in rushing.

South Fort Myers at Lemon Bay

What to watch for − South Fort Myers: The Wolfpack entered a rebuild after graduating a large senior class. The experience from last season should help put head coach Willis May’s squad back on track. “Last year is what we’re known by right now, so we’ve got to change that,” May said. On the offense, the team returns leading passer Chase Enguita, leading rusher Victor Jenkins and leading receiver Justin White as well as an improved offensive line. Linebacker Javien White led the team in tackles a year ago, and May expects the defensive line, featuring Quarice Vance and Kamryn Bunting, to be an impact position group. Lemon Bay: The Manta Rays went 4-5 last season, but finished the year topping 30 points in wins against DeSoto County and North Port. In the previous season, Lemon Bay went unbeaten in the regular season, and Don Southland’s squad is looking to get back to their winning ways. RB/DE Landon Spanniger is back on the sidelines after an injured junior year.

Winter Haven at Golden Gate

Trayvon Jean of Golden Gate runs that ball against Riverdale during their spring football game on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Riverdale High School in Fort Myers.

What to watch for − Winter Haven: The Blue Devils are coming off an 8-4 season where it reached the Class 4S-Region 2 semifinals. Winter Haven will rely on running back Alfred Smothers as he rushed for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns last season, posting a pair of 200-yard games. The team is also breaking in a new quarterback in transfer John Kostuch, who threw for 1,758 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for Ridge Community as a sophomore. Golden Gate: The Titans flexed their offensive muscle in the spring game against Riverdale, scoring five first-half touchdowns in a 42-14 win. A summer of strength training and more cohesion on the team should make Golden Gate even more dangerous coming off a 5-5 season where they missed the playoffs. One key piece will be sophomore quarterback Sam Powell, a Lely transfer who made his Titans debut in that spring game and threw a touchdown. His development over the past few months would be a boon for the Titans. "Sam has just continued to grow all summer long, which has made him and us so much better because it allows John (Lee Honorat) to go to receiver and return kicks and play defense if we need him there," Titans coach Nick Bigica said. "And it just makes our team so much better as a whole, which is just exciting." Golden Gate also knows what it has as far as starters so coach Bigica will be looking for players who look like they can add depth. "Injuries happen but you need those guys to be able to step in when that stuff happens. And you can't fall off a cliff, you have to be able to step up and if those guys continue to grow and get better, we're gonna get better and be able to put ourselves in the spot we want to be."

Palmetto Ridge at Sebring

What to watch for − Palmetto Ridge: First-year coach Zach Yates is still learning his team and this will be another step in the process as he tries to move the Bears past their 1-7 record from a season ago. "Even if things do go south, in any game that we play in the rest of the season, as long as we're fighting through the fourth quarter and making something positive out of that, there's still things to grow from, especially since we have a good younger group, they're going to get their chance to kind of feel that and they got a little bit of a taste of it last year. And they don't want that anymore. And a lot of those kids are kind of growing in that right direction, trying to kind of build it." Senior Demetri Zertopoulis and sophomore Dominic Giovine have both been taking reps at quarterback so this will be a chance to see them both in game action as well as running back Isaac Garcia, who Yates expects to be his RB1. Sebring: The Blue Streaks went 8-3 last season, reaching the Class 3S-Region 3 semifinals. Travis Kerney was the team's workhorse out of the backfield, rushing for 809 yards and 11 TDs.

St. John Neumann at Oasis

What to watch for − St. John Neumann: Neumann has seen its numbers in the mid- to upper-30s, but first-year coach Rich Crosby still needs to find out how much depth he has with a big freshman class and newcomers to the school. “Our approach is right here right now. So we were all about engagement at the moment. So right now, we're all about what we're doing right now. And we move on to the next thing. So we're not schedule watching. We're not game-circling. We're not record counting. We're not doing any of that stuff. … And we have a saying IDMGB, it doesn't matter, get better.” Crosby will be looking to install a more balanced attack to his team that rushed for 1,595 yards last season and only threw for 438. This will be the first chance to see how that balance looks. Oasis: Head coach Jason Grain is hoping his program can take the next step after going 2-5 last year. With nearly half the roster consisting of returning upperclassmen, Grain believes that this is the year Sharks put the pieces together. Watch for how the offense looks to make a leap, led by junior quarterback Parker Smith. Smith tallied 788 passing yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions last year and will have a veteran presence protecting him on the line in his second year as a starter.

St. Stephen’s at SFCA

Southwest Florida Christian Academy quarterback Eli Moore looks to make a pass during their game against Canterbury on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers.

Time: 6 p.m.

What to watch for − St. Stephen's: The Falcons, who played in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, are the defending SSAC 5A champions, ending the season on a five-game winning streak. The team returns eight starters on the defensive side of the ball. SFCA: The King's have a new head coach in Roy Stabler, who was the defensive coordinator at rival Canterbury last season. SFCA has one of the area’s most productive passers in senior Eli Moore but will look to improve a defense that allowed more than 36 points per game last season.

Gateway Charter at Aubrey Rogers

What to watch for − Gateway Charter: The Griffins are coming off an SSAC State Championship, but still feel there is room for improvement after a 3-5 finish. Junior and first-year starter Juan Ibarra will lead the charge under center after winning the QB1 battle. Ibarra can use this week’s matchup against an untested Aubrey Rogers defense to ease into his new role. The running back room is deep and diverse, so expect the Griffins to keep their offense balanced. On defense, linebacker Tavaian Villarreal returns for his senior campaign after being a top performer for Gateway Charter last year. Aubrey Rogers: J.J. Everage will lead a roster of mostly inexperienced underclassmen into the Patriots’ inaugural season. The focus of the season is growth, and what better way to learn than to kick your season off against an SSAC state champion? The Patriots want to establish winning habits and plant the seeds of a successful program. With exciting young talents like wide receiver Romeo Sarrao and quarterback Dom Ardezzone, Aubrey Rogers will have plenty to evaluate in their preseason kickoff.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Southwest Florida preseason football game schedule and previews