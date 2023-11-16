HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previewing all 9 playoff games in Wichita Falls area

WEEKLY SPECIAL

RIDER vs. LAKE DALLAS

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Stadium, Mineral Wells

Live updates: Follow @Hull_TRN and @Naomi_TRN on X (formerly Twitter). Listen on ROHOSportsNetwork.com.

Records: Rider 9-2; Lake Dallas 10-1

Last game: Rider 57, El Paso Burges 6; Lake Dallas 28, Arlington Heights 13

Last meeting: Rider 45, Lake Dallas 14 (2013); Rider leads all-time series 5-1.

Players to watch: Rider, Kenji Johnson (RB, Jr.), Jailyn Gibbs (DL, Sr.), Jre Donnell (DL, Jr.); Lake Dallas,

Why it’s tasty: Rider advanced at least past the first round of the postseason for the sixth consecutive season with last week’s win against El Paso Burges. The Raiders had made it at least four rounds deep in four straight seasons before losing to Argyle, 7-0, in the second round last year. … Lake Dallas won just its third playoff game since 2010 last week against Arlington Heights. … The Falcons feature a balanced offense, but senior quarterback Cade Bortnem is the catalyst with 2,427 passing and 333 rushing with 33 total TDs. … Rider hasn’t faced a four-quarter challenge since beating Abilene Wylie 34-14 on Oct. 13. The Raiders outscored their district opponents 223-78.

PigskinPrep.com says: Rider by 2.

PREMIUM ENTREES

HIRSCHI vs. SEMINOLE

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Wolf Stadium, Colorado City

Live updates: Listen on network1sports.com/station/hirschihuskies.

Records: Hirschi 6-4; Seminole 10-1

Last game: Hirschi 38, Benbrook 10; Seminole 77, Pecos 14

Players to watch: Hirschi, Javian Frazier (RB/DL, Sr.), Sammy Worthy (DB, Sr.), Jimmell McFalls (QB, Jr.); Seminole, Wyatt Holmstrom (QB, Jr.), Logan McCormick (WR, So.), Creed Carlisle (LB, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: Hirschi trying to advance past the area round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season. … Seminole hasn’t gone past the second round since 2017 when it defeated Iowa Park, 29-27, for an area-round championship. … Seminole tends to throw more often than run on offense with junior Wyatt Holmstrom completing 69.5 percent of his 318 attempts for 2,780 yards, 39 TDs and seven interceptions. Sophomore Logan McCormick leads the Inidians with 1,040 yards and 21 TDs on 64 receptions. … Hirschi has shown the ability to get pressure on the quarterback without needing to blitz. The Huskies have experience and depth on the defensive line, which is headlined by senior ends Javian Frazier and Reginald Demps.

PigskinPrep.com says: Seminole by 6.

GRAHAM vs. WEST PLAINS

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Fair Park Stadium, Childress

Live updates: Follow @trnsports on X (formerly Twitter). Watch a live stream on nfhsnetwork.com (paid subscription). Listen on positiveradio.net (Graham).

Records: Graham 10-1; West Plains 10-1

Last game: Graham 56, Hillsboro 0; West Plains 41, Clint 14

Players to watch: Graham, Ty Thompson (QB, Jr.), Zathin Reyes (DB, Sr.), Peyton Kinman (WR/DB, Sr.); West Plains, Reid Macon (QB, So.), Jordi Hernandez (RB, Sr.), King Tallant (WR, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: This is only the second season of existence for the West Plains program, but it has already emerged as a regional favorite. … Graham is attempting to advance past the second round for the first time since 2020 when the Steers lost in the state semifinals to Gilmer. … Both teams feature high-powered balanced offenses. Graham averages 49.6 points with West Plains scoring 48.5 per game.

PigskinPrep.com says: West Plains by 2.

JACKSBORO vs. BELLS

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Collins Stadium, Denton

Live updates: Watch live stream on nfhsnetwork.com (paid subscription). Listen on 94.7 FM (Jacksboro).

Records: Jacksboro 11-0; Bells 9-1

Last game: Jacksboro 51, Callisburg 40; Bells 22, Corsicana Mildred 11

Players to watch: Jacksboro, Luke Sams (RB/LB, Jr.), Cannon Valenzuela (WR/DB, Jr.), Lando Belcher (QB, Sr.); Bells, Easton Helgren (RB/DB, Jr.), Brock Rodgers (OL/DL, Sr.), Hayden Allen (RB, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: Jacksboro has not advanced past the area round since 2017 when it suffered a 49-48 heartbreaking loss to New Diana in the third round. … Bells has made it three rounds deep in the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. The Panthers have lost to Holliday in the third round the past two seasons. … Bells’ slot-T offense offers a unique challenge for Jacksboro’s defense and a stark contrast to the Tigers’ spread offense. The Panthers have three plays with at least 600 rushing yards, headline by junior Easton Helgren with 1,580 yards and 25 TDs. … Jacksboro’s offense is more balanced with multiple weapons capable of taking over a game. Tailback Luke Sams was the catalyst last week against Callisburg with 391 total yards and three TDs.

PigskinPrep.com says: Jacksboro by 1.

WINDTHORST vs. ROSCOE

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilford Moore Stadium, Abilene

Live updates: Watch a live stream on Windthorst ISD’s Facebook page.

Records: Windthorst 9-2; Roscoe 9-2

Last game: Windthorst 55, Lindsay 21; Roscoe 60, McCamey 26

Last meeting: Windthorst 55, Roscoe 20 (2003 regional quarterfinal); Windthorst leads all-time series 1-0.

Players to watch: Windthorst, Brock Belcher (QB/DB, Fr.), Drew Anderle (OL/LB, Sr.), Kolby Teakell (WR/DB, Sr.); Roscoe, Jace Arnwine (QB, So.), Ivan McCann (RB, Jr.), Seth Wilcox (WR/DB, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: Windthorst has now won at least one playoff game in 11 consecutive seasons with last week’s win against Lindsay. The Trojans have advanced to at least the third round in four straight seasons with that streak on the line Thursday. … Roscoe won only it second playoff game in the past seven seasons last week against McCamey. … Both teams feature underclassmen at quarterback. For Roscoe, it’s sophomore Jace Arnwine, who has played well after stepping into the position in September due to injury, throwing 16 TD passes against just two interceptions. Windthorst freshman Brock Belcher isn’t only the team’s top passer, he’s also the Trojans’ leading rusher.

PigskinPrep.com says: Windthorst by 3.

APPETIZERS

HOLLIDAY vs. LEONARD

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Kangaroo Stadium, Weatherford

Live updates: Watch a live stream on nfhsnetwork.com (paid subscription).

Records: Holliday 10-1; Leonard 6-5

Last game: Holliday 44, Eastland 7; Leonard 35, Palmer 28

Last meeting: Holliday 35, Leonard 28 (2021 area round); Holliday leads all-time series 1-0.

Players to watch: Holliday, Grant Cox (QB, Sr.), Parker Allen (LB, Jr.), Cooper Turner (OL/DL, Sr.); Leonard, Jacoby Lacook (QB, So.), Jordan Barlagne (WR, Sr.), Maliek Harris (RB, Jr.).

Why it’s tasty: The Eagles have now won at least 10 games in each of the past seven seasons. Holliday has advanced to at least the third round of the playoffs in each of those years, too. Leonard hasn’t gotten past the second round since 2013. … In his lone season as the starting quarterback in a spread offense, Holliday’s Grant Cox has thrown for 2,192 yards, 29 TDs and just five interceptions.

PigskinPrep.com says: Holliday by 31.

CITY VIEW vs. GUNTER

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Collins Stadium, Denton

Live updates: Listen on network1sports.com/station/cityviewmustangs.

Records: City View 7-4; Gunter 11-0

Last game: City View 38, Millsap 15; Gunter 75, Cedar Hill TLCA 0

Last meeting: Gunter 44, City View 19 (2020 regional quarterfinal); Gunter leads all-time series 3-0.

Players to watch: City View, Desmond Whiteside (WR/DB, Sr.), Malachi Williams (QB/WR, So.), Jeremiah Durham (RB/LB, Sr.); Gunter, Walker Overman (QB, Sr.), Dylan Tokarz (RB, Jr.), Cannon Lemberg (WR, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: City View got the first playoff win with Heath Aldrich at the helm of the program last week, defeating Millsap, 38-15. Sophomore Malachi Williams filled in at quarterback, passing for 130 yards and two TDs while rushing for 156 yards. Desmond Whiteside had 165 receiving with three scores. … Gunter is a perennial state title contender and a strong favorite to win the Class 3A Division II championship this season. The Tigers haven’t allowed a point since beating Bells 64-6 on Oct. 6. The closest game they’ve played this season is a 35-12 victory against Brock on Sept. 15.

PigskinPrep.com says: Gunter by 40.

KNOX CITY vs. HAPPY

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Buffalo Stadium, Petersburg

Live updates: Watch live stream on nfhsnetwork.com (paid subscription).

Records: Knox City 11-0; Happy 10-1

Last game: Knox City 51, Kress 6; Happy 36, Follett 30

Last meeting: Happy 50, Knox City 0 (2022 area round); Happy leads all-time series 4-1.

Players to watch: Knox City, Bryson Callaway (QB, Sr.), Devin Guillory (WR/DB, Sr.), Cameron Hernandez (RB/LB, Jr.); Happy, Noe Juarez (QB/DB, Sr.), Joey Blackmon (RB/DB, Sr.), Quay Hodges (TE/DL, Sr.).

Why it’s tasty: Knox City emerged as a legitimate state title contender with a Week 1 victory against defending Class A Division I champion Westbrook and hasn’t diverged off that path. … Happy has ended Knox City’s season in the playoffs in two of the past three years.

PigskinPrep.com says: Knox City by 14.

BENJAMIN vs. NEWCASTLE

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Piper Stadium, Hamlin

Live updates: Watch live stream on nfhsnetwork.com (paid subscription).

Records: Benjamin 11-0; Newcastle 10-1

Last game: Benjamin 52, Motley County 6; Newcastle 55, Woodson 0

Last meeting: Newcastle 58, Benjamin 12 (2009); Newcastle leads all-time series 6-3.

Players to watch: Benjamin, Grayson Rigdon (QB/RB/LB, Jr.), Keegan Hayes (SB, Fr.), Weston Weatherford (LB, Sr.); Newcastle, Isaac King (RB/DB, Sr.), Ty Strawbridge (WR/LB, Sr.), London Martinez (RB/DB, So.).

Why it’s tasty: Benjamin is the defending Class A Division II state champion, and just like last season, hasn’t had to play a full four quarters this season. The Mustangs are led by two-time Class A DII Player of the Year Grayson Rigdon who has 2,477 all-purpose yards and 58 TDs. That doesn’t include his 715 passing yards and nine TD throws. … Newcastle has played a much tougher schedule than Benjamin with the Bobcats’ only loss against Class A Division I Jonesboro. The Bobcats feature their own talented athlete capable of scoring any time he touches the ball in senior Isaac King.

PigskinPrep.com says: Benjamin by 11.

FULL MENU

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted. Schedule is subject to change.

AREA ROUND PLAYOFFS

Region I-5A Division II

Rider (9-2) vs. Lake Dallas (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

Region I-4A Division II

Hirschi (6-4) vs. Seminole (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Colorado City

Graham (10-1) vs. West Plains (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Childress

Region II-3A Division II

Holliday (10-1) vs. Leonard (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherford

Jacksboro (11-0) vs. Bells (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Denton’s Collins Stadium

City View (7-4) vs. Gunter (11-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Denton’s Collins Stadium

Region II-2A Division II

Windthorst (9-2) vs. Roscoe (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Abilene’s McMurry University

Region I-A Division I

Knox City (11-0) vs. Happy (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Petersburg

Region II-A Division II

Benjamin (11-0) vs. Newcastle (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Hamlin

GAMES IN AREA

Region I-5A Division I

Aledo (11-0) vs. Lubbock-Cooper (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial

Amarillo (6-5) vs Red Oak (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial

Region I-4A Division II

Glen Rose (7-4) vs. Perryton (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Iowa Park

Region I-3A Division I

Paradise (10-1) vs. Dalhart (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Vernon

Bushland (10-1) vs. Whitesboro (6-5), 6 p.m. Thursday, Vernon

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Rider-Lake Dallas, Hirschi-Seminole 2023 high school football previews