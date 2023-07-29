High school football preview: Hale Center alum Marc Puente takes over as Owls head coach

Marc Puente is back home.

Puente, a 2005 graduate of Hale Center, returned to his alma mater as head football coach. Puente was Plainview's boys basketball coach last season, and he's excited for his first shot leading a football program.

"This is something that I wanted when I first started (coaching)," Puente said. "It's been 15 years in waiting. I've done some basketball stuff that has kind of prepared me for it. It was something that I really wasn't sure that it was gonna ever happen."

Puente's most recent position in football was as Falls City's passing-game coordinator from 2015-18. He inherits a squad that finished 5-6 after a first-round loss to eventual state-semifinalist New Home.

Puente said familiarity with longtime families in town has eased the transition. Still, he's learning his roster and where players will fit.

First-year Hale Center football coach Marc Puente was the Plainview boys basketball head coach last year.

Adam Beruman and Aidan Baldridge will be key to the offense. Each played snaps at quarterback last season, and Puente said the starter will be decided in preseason practice. Sophomore Ryan Mesquite will also be part of the QB competition. The backups will be "big contributors" elsewhere on offense.

Puente is excited about depth at skill positions, including Lionel Martinez and Jessie Castillo, who each surpassed 500 receiving yards last year. Jhett Truby will be another target, but he made his biggest impact in 2022 on defense.

Truby had four interceptions and leads a secondary that includes Martinez. Michael Lopez returns as the top linebacker. Puente said guys such as Cade Sierra, Hector Gerhardt and Mesquite are part of a group of defensive backs/linebackers that will be ironed out in practice.

"We want to be 1-0 every week and not look past anybody," Puente said. "And just start building the tradition that we used to have."

Hale Center Owls

Head coach — Marc Puente (head-coaching debut)

2022 record — 5-6 overall, 3-2 in District 3-2A Division II

Last district title/playoff appearance — 1995/2022

Base offense — Multiple

Base defense — 3-3 stack

Returning lettermen — 18

Returning off./def. starters — 8/6

Player to watch — Adam Beruman, ATH; Aidan Baldridge, QB; Lionel Martinez, WR/DB; Jhett Truby, WR/DB; Michael Lopez, LB

2023 schedule

* — denotes District 4-3A DII game

Aug. 25 — vs. Stinnett West Texas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — at Plains, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — at New Home, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — at Ropes, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — at Floydada, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs. Sudan*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — at Ralls*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — vs. Bovina*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 — vs. Lockney*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 — at Crosbyton*, 7 p.m.

2022 schedule

at Stinnett West Texas L, 21-6

Plains W, 8-6

New Home L, 48-12

Ropes L, 29-12

Floydada W, 13-7

at Sudan* L, 26-6

Ralls* W, 28-13

at Bovina* L, 32-14

at Lockney* W, 40-13

Crosbyton* W, 75-6

New Home L, 49-8 (bi-district)

