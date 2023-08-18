High School Football Preview: Crestview reloads after losing wealth of talent

With 10 years at Crestview and starting his fifth season as head football coach, Steve Haverdill wants to keep the momentum going as the Cougars will be seeking their fourth straight Firelands Conference title.

A year ago, Crestview finished a perfect 6-0 in the FC and 12-1 overall, but seven Cougars who earned All-Ohio status won't be returning.

Haverdill's record is 39-9 overall at Crestview, and with six starters back on offense and five on defense, he'll have a good nucleus from which to build upon.

"We have to replace seven All-Ohioans who contributed a lot as seniors," Haverdill said. "We have a good group of experienced players back to go along with a good group of inexperienced players.

Crestview High School's Caleb Cunningham (70) tackles Patrick Henry High School's Landon Johnson (5) during the OHSAA Division VI second-round high school football playoff game at Scott Bailey Memorial Field Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE

Offense

Crestview's pro-style offense is often explosive but a lot of that has to do with the Cougars always seeming to have a stalwart group of players up front.

"Offensively, our O-line will be our strength," Haverdill said. "Our inexperience will be one of our weaknesses."

Letterwinners returning on offense include senior fullback Wade Bolin, senior running back Clete Rogers, senior linemen Caleb Cunningham, Gavin Cains and Grayson Burgess, junior lineman Gavin Barker, senior wide receiver Brice Perkins, junior wide receivers Tyson Ringler, Marcus Chacey, Nolan Moore, and Logan Friges, junior lineman Carson White, and sophomore wide receiver Ayden Reymer and sophomore running back Keith Abshire.

Promising newcomers include sophomore quarterback Liam Kuhn, sophomore tight ends Karter Goon and Bransen Hider, as well as senior offensive lineman Mason Cline.

Defense

On defense, the Cougars will employ a 3-4 set, and they must replace nine letterwinners.

"Defensively, we have at least one starter back from the D-line, linebackers, and defensive backs," Haverdill said.

Barer, Burgess, Cains, Bolin, Ringler, Abshire, Reymer, Cunningham, Perkins, Rogers, senior Cayden Moore, Nolan Moore, Friges, White, Chacey, and sophomores Dylan Burge (DB) and Jack Stephens (ILB) are letterwinners back on defense.

Promising newcomers include seniors Austin Huffman (NG), Mason Cline (DL), Jaden Hedrick (DB), Hider (OLB) and Goon (OLB).

Gamechanger: Caleb Cunningham, OL/DL, sr.

Cunningham is coming off an awesome junior season and is poised to do the same in 2023. The left tackle was a second-team All-Northwest District pick a year ago, as well as a first-team All-Firelands Conference selection, who will help solidify the line on both sides of the ball.

Firelands Conference

"The Firelands Conference is always competitive and will be again this year," Haverdill said. "St. Paul and Western Reserve will again be very good. We believe if we play to our abilities and stay healthy, we can also compete for the conference title."

Crestview will kick off its season opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Seneca East.

