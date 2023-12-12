Advertisement
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Predicting final scores for every state championship game

Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
·15 min read

It was only a few years ago that I hadn’t ever covered a high school football game in December. That’s just how my career went.

The teams on my beat never got past Thanksgiving weekend.

Now I’m getting ready to make my third trip to the UIL state championships at AT&T Stadium in the past four seasons. Windthorst’s state title win in 2020 was my first experience at state.

Last season, I witnessed Benjamin put a bow on its dominant season with a mercy-rule win against Loraine, and Wednesday I’ll watch the Mustangs try to repeat as Class A Division II champions.

But not only am I assigned to cover Benjamin, I’ll be helping our sister paper in Abilene with coverage of the Westbrook-Gordon showdown in Class A Division I and the Albany-Mart rematch in Class 2A Division II.

I’ll also be keeping an eye for any trendy happenings during the other nine games. To say I’m looking forward to the opportunity is an understatement.

I’ve always had a love affair with high school football and envy those who have gotten to make the annual trip to cover every state title game. And while I won’t be in attendance Friday and Saturday, getting two days at Jerry World to watch six games in person, then catch the rest streaming at home is more than I could ask for.

I tend to not gripe about my job. I watch sports for a living, but it’s not always fun. High school sports writers do endure some games no one wants to watch.

But this is a fun assignment, and one I’m diving into head first. Hopefully it’s not my final opportunity to cover the pinnacle of Texas high school football.

As for wrapping up another season of picking games, I’m just hoping to be better than I have been the last two weeks.

In past years, I’ve made up ground in the playoffs. This year, I’m surrendering it at an alarming rate. So much so, KFDX sports director Tobin McDuff has surpassed me in the season standings.

This has never happened in my 10 years at the TRN. So while Cory Hogue has got this year’s picks title on lockdown, I’m determined to beat Tobin for second.

HIGH SCHOOL PREDICTIONS

Jonathan Hull

Cory Hogue

Naomi Skinner

TRN Sports writer

TRN Sports freelancer

TRN Sports photographer

Twitter

@Hull_TRN

@CoryHogueSports

@Naomi_TRN

Last Week

12-8

17-3

15-5

Season

294-72

308-58

266-100

Win %

.815

.841

.725

Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore

Duncanville

Duncanville

Duncanville

DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek

DeSoto

DeSoto

DeSoto

Aledo vs. Smithson Valley

Aledo

Aledo

Aledo

South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves

SOC

SOC

PNG

Anna vs. Tyler Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

Anna

Anna

Gilmer vs. Bellville

Bellville

Bellville

Bellville

Malakoff vs. Franklin

Franklin

Franklin

Franklin

Gunter vs. Tidehaven

Gunter

Gunter

Gunter

Tolar vs. Timpson

Timpson

Tolar

Tolar

Albany vs. Mart

Albany

Albany

Albany

Gordon vs. Westbrook

Westbrook

Westbrook

Westbrook

Benjamin vs. Oglesby

Benjamin

Benjamin

Benjamin

Tobin McDuff

Robyn Hearn

MJ Baird

KFDX Sports Director

KAUZ Sports Director

KFDX Sports Reporter

Twitter

@tobinKFDX

@RobynHearnTV

@MJ_Baird17

Last Week

14-6

18-2

10-10

Last Season

295-71

277-89

274-92

Win %

.812

.749

.763

Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore

North Shore

Duncanville

Duncanville

DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek

DeSoto

DeSoto

DeSoto

Aledo vs. Smithson Valley

Aledo

Aledo

Aledo

South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves

SOC

SOC

SOC

Anna vs. Tyler Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

Anna

Anna

Gilmer vs. Bellville

Gilmer

Bellville

Bellville

Malakoff vs. Franklin

Malakoff

Malakoff

Franklin

Gunter vs. Tidehaven

Gunter

Gutner

Gunter

Tolar vs. Timpson

Timpson

Timpson

Tolar

Albany vs. Mart

Albany

Albany

Mart

Gordon vs. Westbrook

Westbrook

Gordon

Westbrook

Benjamin vs. Oglesby

Benjamin

Benjamin

Benjamin

And since this is the final predictions piece of the season, the “expert panel” is also picking every college bowl game against the spread and giving rest of the season predictions for the NFL, including division, conference and Super Bowl winners.

You can find those picks at the bottom of the article.

Thanks to those of you who have been reading my predictions all season. This is my favorite article to write every week, and the traffic it generates catches the attention of my bosses. I owe that to you – the reader.

This week’s predictions will be listed in the order of the state championship schedule.

CLASS A DIVISION I

Westbrook 58, Gordon 52 – The week starts with what should be a good, competitive six-man matchup. Westbrook has won back-to-back state titles, but this may be the Wildcats’ toughest challenge at state. I respect Westbrook’s overall schedule more than Gordon’s.

This game does have plenty of Wichita Falls area ties to it. Westbrook’s leading rusher in Keegan Gilbreath, who starred as Seymour’s quarterback for three seasons before transferring for his senior year.

And Gordon is coached by former Thockmorton leading man Mike Reed, who led the Greyhounds to two state titles.

CLASS A DIVISION II

Benjamin 64, Oglesby 14 – Benjamin already dispatched its top contenders for this championship when it beat Newcastle and Jayton in the earlier rounds of the playoffs. Newcastle is the only team to push the Mustangs to four full quarters this season, losing 112-84 in the second round.

Oglesby hasn’t played anyone with Benjamin’s talent, and the Mustangs are not a one-man show. Grayson Rigdon has help. And while the Mustangs may not be as strong defensively, their offense may be even more dangerous than a year ago.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Timpson 36, Tolar 33 – Tolar probably has the more complete team, but sometimes the best player on the field is too much for anyone to deal with. That’s the case here with Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey – a five-star athlete committed to Texas A&M. If the game is on the line late, we expect to see Bussey do something special to clinch the win.

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Albany 21, Mart 15 – It’s not often that Mart steps onto the field and doesn’t have the best athlete on its side. But that’s the case here with Albany’s Adam Hill holding that honor. Hill is an unbelievably prolific two-way player, rushing for more than 2,500 yards on offense and registering 15.5 sacks on defense.

After finally getting over the hump last year, coach Denney Faith gets his second straight state title, putting him firmly in the conversation with the greatest coaches in Texas high school football history.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Franklin 39, Malakoff 33 – This profiles as one of the highest scoring games of the weekend. And much of that has to do with Franklin. The Lions will give up points, but they’re as explosive as anyone in the classification on offense. Malakoff is riding high after beating Brock last week, but Franklin’s balanced offense spearheaded by quarterback Cort Lowry looks like a tougher test.

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Gunter 47, Tidehaven 6 – With all due respect to Tidehaven, the actual Class 3A Division II state title game happened last week when Gunter defeated Canadian, 38-17, in Abilene. Gunter has too much talent and incredible depth for a team in this classification. This is the easiest pick of the week.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Tyler Chapel Hill 44, Anna 38 – Two great offenses collide, and the old adage of “The team with the ball last will win,” may apply perfectly here. I lean Chapel Hill for two reasons. The two-headed backfield monster of Rickey Stewart and Demetrius Brisbon – both SMU commits – and the athletic training prowess of my guy and former Hirschi Husky Steven Offield.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Bellville 44, Gilmer 23 – Do I get into a rant about why I don’t like picking Gilmer? Nah. I won’t publish my pettiness here, but there are many who know the reason. Beyond that, Bellville has profiled as the 4A DII favorite all season – even ahead of Carthage. Would I pick the Brahmas if Carthage were here instead of Gilmer? Probably not. I don’t like betting against coach Scott Surratt, but Carthage isn’t here. Bellville gets its first state title.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Aledo 43, Smithson Valley 21 – Aledo makes it a dozen. This would be the program’s 12th state championship, and it would be surprising if the Bearcats don’t win it. Smithson Valley has a solid resume, but the Rangers can’t keep pace with Aledo’s elite offense.

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

South Oak Cliff 27, Port Neches-Groves 14 – I’m too impressed by SOC’s strength of schedule to pick against the Golden Bears. This team has run through a gauntlet to earn a shot at a third straight state title. And while the atmosphere of this game may be the best of the week thanks to PNG’s loyal fanbase, it’s SOC’s stout defense filled with Division I athletes that makes the difference.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Duncanville 38, Galena Park North Shore 28 – While it may not be the final game of the week, this is the main event. This is the fourth time in the past five seasons Duncanville and North Shore have met for the Class 6A Division I title. Duncanville finally broke through and won it last season. And this team may be better than that one. The Panthers are loaded with Division I talent all over the field. It’s too much for anyone not named DeSoto to overcome.

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

DeSoto 40, Humble Summer Creek 22 – Only in Class 6A can two teams from the same district win a state title. DeSoto upset Duncanville on Oct. 28, 49-35. And once the Eagles survived Southlake Carroll last week, it became easy to pick them to win their third state championship. Humble Summer Creek made a nice run to its first state title appearance, but DeSoto is too athletic at the skill positions. Summer Creek can’t survive a shootout, and that’s what it takes to beat DeSoto.

Now can we get a Duncanville-DeSoto rematch for a unified Class 6A champion? That's a game worthy of New Year's Day.

COLLEGE

Jonathan Hull

Cory Hogue

Rick Taylor

All picks vs. spread except Midwestern State.

TRN Sports writer

TRN Sports freelancer

TRN Podcaster

Twitter

@Hull_TRN

@CoryHogueSports

@TaylorMade_48

Last Week

6-5

5-6

10-1

Season

135-135

135-135

139-131

Myrtle Beach: Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Ohio

Ohio

Ohio

Ga. Southern

New Orleans: Jacksonville State (-3.5) vs. Louisiana

Jack St.

Louisiana

Jack St.

Cure: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5)

App. State

App State

App. State

New Mexico: New Mexico State (-3.5) vs. Fresno State

NMSU

Fresno St.

Fresno St.

LA Bowl: UCLA (-2.5) vs. Boise State

Boise St.

Boise St.

UCLA

Independence: Cal vs. Texas Tech (-2.5)

Tech

Tech

Tech

Famous Toastery: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5)

WKU

ODU

ODU

Frisco: UTSA (-9.5) vs. Marshall

UTSA

Marshall

UTSA

Boca Raton: South Florida vs. Syracuse (-3.5)

USF

USF

Syracuse

Gasparilla: Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida (-4.5)

UCF

Ga. Tech

UCF

Birmingham: Troy (-7.5) vs. Duke

Troy

Duke

Troy

Camellia: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (pick)

NIU

Arkansas St.

Arkansas St.

Idaho Potato: Georgia State vs. Utah State (pick)

Utah St.

Utah St.

Ga. State

Armed Forces: James Madison (-2.5) vs. Air Force

JMU

Air Force

Air Force

68 Ventures: South Alabama (-15.5) vs. Eastern Michigan

USA

EMU

USA

Las Vegas: Utah (-6.5) vs. Northwestern

Utah

Utah

Utah

Hawaii: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5)

SJSU

Coastal

SJSU

Quick Lane: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5)

Minnesota

BGSU

Minnesota

First Responder: Texas State (-4.5) vs. Rice

Texas St.

Texas St.

Texas St.

Guaranteed Rate: Kansas (-12.5) vs. UNLV

UNLV

UNLV

Kansas

Military: Virginia Tech (-7.5) vs. Tulane

Tulane

Tulane

Va. Tech

Duke's Mayo: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5)

WVU

UNC

WVU

Holiday: Louisville (-7.5) vs. USC

USC

USC

Louisville

Texas: Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State

OSU

A&M

A&M

Fenway: SMU (-10.5) vs. Boston College

BC

BC

SMU

Pinstripe: Rutgers vs. Miami (-2.5)

Rutgers

Rutgers

Miami

Pop-Tarts: NC State vs. Kansas State (-3.5)

K-State

NC State

K-State

Alamo: Arizona (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma

OU

OU

OU

Gator: Clemson (-6.5) vs. Kentucky

Kentucky

Kentucky

Clemson

Sun: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-8.5)

Oregon St.

Oregon St.

Notre Dame

Liberty: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-8.5)

Memphis

Memphis

Iowa St.

Cotton: Missouri (-2.5) vs. Ohio State

Missouri

Ohio St.

Mizzou

Peach: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5)

Penn St.

Penn St.

Penn St.

Music City: Auburn (-2.5) vs. Maryland

Maryland

Auburn

Auburn

Orange: Georgia (-13.5) vs. Florida State

Florida St.

Florida St.

Georgia

Arizona: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-2.5)

Toledo

Toledo

Wyoming

ReliaQuest: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5)

LSU

Wisconsin

LSU

Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16.5)

Oregon

Liberty

Oregon

Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7.5)

Iowa

Tennessee

Tennessee

Rose: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan

Alabama

Alabama

Sugar: Texas (-3.5) vs. Washington

Washington

Texas

Texas

National Champion

Michigan

Alabama

Texas

COLLEGE

Tobin McDuff

Robyn Hearn

MJ Baird

All picks vs. spread except Midwestern State.

KFDX Sports Director

KAUZ Sports Director

KFDX Sports Reporter

Twitter

@tobinKFDX

@RobynHearnTV

@MJ_Baird17

Last Week

7-4

8-3

6-5

Season

141-129

144-126

129-141

Myrtle Beach: Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Ohio

Ga. Southern

Ga. Southern

Ohio

New Orleans: Jacksonville State (-3.5) vs. Louisiana

Jack St.

Jack St.

Louisiana

Cure: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5)

Miami

App. State

Miami

New Mexico: New Mexico State (-3.5) vs. Fresno State

NMSU

NMSU

Fresno St.

LA Bowl: UCLA (-2.5) vs. Boise State

UCLA

UCLA

Boise St.

Independence: Cal vs. Texas Tech (-2.5)

Cal

Tech

Tech

Famous Toastery: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5)

WKU

ODU

WKU

Frisco: UTSA (-9.5) vs. Marshall

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

Boca Raton: South Florida vs. Syracuse (-3.5)

Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse

Gasparilla: Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida (-4.5)

UCF

UCF

UCF

Birmingham: Troy (-7.5) vs. Duke

Troy

Troy

Duke

Camellia: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (pick)

Arkansas St.

NIU

NIU

Idaho Potato: Georgia State vs. Utah State (pick)

Utah St.

Ga. State

Ga. State

Armed Forces: James Madison (-2.5) vs. Air Force

JMU

JMU

JMU

68 Ventures: South Alabama (-15.5) vs. Eastern Michigan

EMU

USA

EMU

Las Vegas: Utah (-6.5) vs. Northwestern

Utah

Utah

Utah

Hawaii: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5)

SJSU

SJSU

SJSU

Quick Lane: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5)

Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota

First Responder: Texas State (-4.5) vs. Rice

Rice

Texas St.

Rice

Guaranteed Rate: Kansas (-12.5) vs. UNLV

Kansas

Kansas

Kansas

Military: Virginia Tech (-7.5) vs. Tulane

Tulane

Va. Tech

Tulane

Duke's Mayo: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5)

UNC

WVU

UNC

Holiday: Louisville (-7.5) vs. USC

Louisville

Louisville

USC

Texas: Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State

A&M

OSU

A&M

Fenway: SMU (-10.5) vs. Boston College

BC

SMU

SMU

Pinstripe: Rutgers vs. Miami (-2.5)

Miami

Miami

Miami

Pop-Tarts: NC State vs. Kansas State (-3.5)

K-State

K-State

NC State

Alamo: Arizona (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma

Arizona

Arizona

OU

Gator: Clemson (-6.5) vs. Kentucky

Kentucky

Clemson

Clemson

Sun: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-8.5)

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Liberty: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-8.5)

Memphis

Iowa St.

Iowa St.

Cotton: Missouri (-2.5) vs. Ohio State

Ohio St.

Ohio St.

Ohio St.

Peach: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5)

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Music City: Auburn (-2.5) vs. Maryland

Maryland

Auburn

Auburn

Orange: Georgia (-13.5) vs. Florida State

Florida St.

Georgia

Florida St.

Arizona: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-2.5)

Toledo

Wyoming

Wyoming

ReliaQuest: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5)

Wisconsin

LSU

LSU

Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16.5)

Liberty

Oregon

Oregon

Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7.5)

Tennessee

Tennessee

Iowa

Rose: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan

Michigan

Alabama

Sugar: Texas (-3.5) vs. Washington

Washington

Texas

Texas

National Champion

Michigan

Michigan

Alabama

NFL

Jonathan Hull

Cory Hogue

Rick Taylor

All picks vs. spread.

TRN Sports writer

TRN Sports freelancer

TRN Sports podcaster

Twitter

@Hull_TRN

@CoryHogueSports

@TaylorMade_48

Last Week

8-7

10-5

7-8

Season

107-101

116-92

116-92

NFC East winner

Eagles

Eagles

Cowboys

NFC South winner

Bucs

Saints

Saints

NFC North winner

Lions

Lions

Packers

NFC West winner

49ers

49ers

49ers

NFC Wild Cards

Cowboys, Packers, Rams

Cowboys, Packers, Seahawks

Eagles, Lions, Rams

AFC East winner

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

AFC South winner

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

AFC North winner

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

AFC West winner

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

AFC Wild Cards

Texans, Browns, Bengals

Browns, Bills, Broncos

Browns, Bengals, Bills

NFC Championship

49ers over Cowboys

49ers over Cowboys

Cowboys over 49ers

AFC Championship

Dolphins over Ravens

Ravens over Chiefs

Ravens over Chiefs

Super Bowl

49ers over Dolphins

49ers over Ravens

Cowboys over Ravens

NFL

Tobin McDuff

Robyn Hearn

MJ Baird

All picks vs. spread.

KFDX Sports Director

KAUZ Sports Director

KFDX Sports Reporter

Twitter

@tobinKFDX

@RobynHearnTV

@MJ_Baird17

Last Week

7-8

7-8

7-8

Season

108-100

116-92

99-109

NFC East winner

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

NFC South winner

Falcons

Bucs

Saints

NFC North winner

Lions

Lions

Lions

NFC West winner

49ers

49ers

49ers

NFC Wild Cards

Cowboys, Packers, Vikings

Cowboys, Packers, Vikings

Cowboys, Packers, Seahawks

AFC East winner

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins

AFC South winner

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

AFC North winner

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

AFC West winner

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

AFC Wild Cards

Dolphins, Browns, Texans

Texans, Browns, Bengals

Colts, Browns, Bills

NFC Championship

49ers over Falcons

49ers over Cowboys

Eagles over Cowboys

AFC Championship

Chiefs over Bills

Ravens over Dolphins

Dolphins over Chiefs

Super Bowl

49ers over Chiefs

49ers over Ravens

Eagles over Dolphins

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: 2023 UIL football state championship predictions