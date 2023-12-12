HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Predicting final scores for every state championship game
It was only a few years ago that I hadn’t ever covered a high school football game in December. That’s just how my career went.
The teams on my beat never got past Thanksgiving weekend.
Now I’m getting ready to make my third trip to the UIL state championships at AT&T Stadium in the past four seasons. Windthorst’s state title win in 2020 was my first experience at state.
Last season, I witnessed Benjamin put a bow on its dominant season with a mercy-rule win against Loraine, and Wednesday I’ll watch the Mustangs try to repeat as Class A Division II champions.
But not only am I assigned to cover Benjamin, I’ll be helping our sister paper in Abilene with coverage of the Westbrook-Gordon showdown in Class A Division I and the Albany-Mart rematch in Class 2A Division II.
I’ll also be keeping an eye for any trendy happenings during the other nine games. To say I’m looking forward to the opportunity is an understatement.
I’ve always had a love affair with high school football and envy those who have gotten to make the annual trip to cover every state title game. And while I won’t be in attendance Friday and Saturday, getting two days at Jerry World to watch six games in person, then catch the rest streaming at home is more than I could ask for.
I tend to not gripe about my job. I watch sports for a living, but it’s not always fun. High school sports writers do endure some games no one wants to watch.
But this is a fun assignment, and one I’m diving into head first. Hopefully it’s not my final opportunity to cover the pinnacle of Texas high school football.
As for wrapping up another season of picking games, I’m just hoping to be better than I have been the last two weeks.
In past years, I’ve made up ground in the playoffs. This year, I’m surrendering it at an alarming rate. So much so, KFDX sports director Tobin McDuff has surpassed me in the season standings.
This has never happened in my 10 years at the TRN. So while Cory Hogue has got this year’s picks title on lockdown, I’m determined to beat Tobin for second.
HIGH SCHOOL PREDICTIONS
Jonathan Hull
Cory Hogue
Naomi Skinner
TRN Sports writer
TRN Sports freelancer
TRN Sports photographer
@Hull_TRN
@CoryHogueSports
@Naomi_TRN
Last Week
12-8
17-3
15-5
Season
294-72
308-58
266-100
Win %
.815
.841
.725
Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore
Duncanville
Duncanville
Duncanville
DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek
DeSoto
DeSoto
DeSoto
Aledo vs. Smithson Valley
Aledo
Aledo
Aledo
South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves
SOC
SOC
PNG
Anna vs. Tyler Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill
Anna
Anna
Gilmer vs. Bellville
Bellville
Bellville
Bellville
Malakoff vs. Franklin
Franklin
Franklin
Franklin
Gunter vs. Tidehaven
Gunter
Gunter
Gunter
Tolar vs. Timpson
Timpson
Tolar
Tolar
Albany vs. Mart
Albany
Albany
Albany
Gordon vs. Westbrook
Westbrook
Westbrook
Westbrook
Benjamin vs. Oglesby
Benjamin
Benjamin
Benjamin
Tobin McDuff
Robyn Hearn
MJ Baird
KFDX Sports Director
KAUZ Sports Director
KFDX Sports Reporter
@tobinKFDX
@RobynHearnTV
@MJ_Baird17
Last Week
14-6
18-2
10-10
Last Season
295-71
277-89
274-92
Win %
.812
.749
.763
Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore
North Shore
Duncanville
Duncanville
DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek
DeSoto
DeSoto
DeSoto
Aledo vs. Smithson Valley
Aledo
Aledo
Aledo
South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves
SOC
SOC
SOC
Anna vs. Tyler Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill
Anna
Anna
Gilmer vs. Bellville
Gilmer
Bellville
Bellville
Malakoff vs. Franklin
Malakoff
Malakoff
Franklin
Gunter vs. Tidehaven
Gunter
Gutner
Gunter
Tolar vs. Timpson
Timpson
Timpson
Tolar
Albany vs. Mart
Albany
Albany
Mart
Gordon vs. Westbrook
Westbrook
Gordon
Westbrook
Benjamin vs. Oglesby
Benjamin
Benjamin
Benjamin
And since this is the final predictions piece of the season, the “expert panel” is also picking every college bowl game against the spread and giving rest of the season predictions for the NFL, including division, conference and Super Bowl winners.
You can find those picks at the bottom of the article.
Thanks to those of you who have been reading my predictions all season. This is my favorite article to write every week, and the traffic it generates catches the attention of my bosses. I owe that to you – the reader.
This week’s predictions will be listed in the order of the state championship schedule.
CLASS A DIVISION I
Westbrook 58, Gordon 52 – The week starts with what should be a good, competitive six-man matchup. Westbrook has won back-to-back state titles, but this may be the Wildcats’ toughest challenge at state. I respect Westbrook’s overall schedule more than Gordon’s.
This game does have plenty of Wichita Falls area ties to it. Westbrook’s leading rusher in Keegan Gilbreath, who starred as Seymour’s quarterback for three seasons before transferring for his senior year.
And Gordon is coached by former Thockmorton leading man Mike Reed, who led the Greyhounds to two state titles.
CLASS A DIVISION II
Benjamin 64, Oglesby 14 – Benjamin already dispatched its top contenders for this championship when it beat Newcastle and Jayton in the earlier rounds of the playoffs. Newcastle is the only team to push the Mustangs to four full quarters this season, losing 112-84 in the second round.
Oglesby hasn’t played anyone with Benjamin’s talent, and the Mustangs are not a one-man show. Grayson Rigdon has help. And while the Mustangs may not be as strong defensively, their offense may be even more dangerous than a year ago.
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Timpson 36, Tolar 33 – Tolar probably has the more complete team, but sometimes the best player on the field is too much for anyone to deal with. That’s the case here with Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey – a five-star athlete committed to Texas A&M. If the game is on the line late, we expect to see Bussey do something special to clinch the win.
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Albany 21, Mart 15 – It’s not often that Mart steps onto the field and doesn’t have the best athlete on its side. But that’s the case here with Albany’s Adam Hill holding that honor. Hill is an unbelievably prolific two-way player, rushing for more than 2,500 yards on offense and registering 15.5 sacks on defense.
After finally getting over the hump last year, coach Denney Faith gets his second straight state title, putting him firmly in the conversation with the greatest coaches in Texas high school football history.
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Franklin 39, Malakoff 33 – This profiles as one of the highest scoring games of the weekend. And much of that has to do with Franklin. The Lions will give up points, but they’re as explosive as anyone in the classification on offense. Malakoff is riding high after beating Brock last week, but Franklin’s balanced offense spearheaded by quarterback Cort Lowry looks like a tougher test.
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Gunter 47, Tidehaven 6 – With all due respect to Tidehaven, the actual Class 3A Division II state title game happened last week when Gunter defeated Canadian, 38-17, in Abilene. Gunter has too much talent and incredible depth for a team in this classification. This is the easiest pick of the week.
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Tyler Chapel Hill 44, Anna 38 – Two great offenses collide, and the old adage of “The team with the ball last will win,” may apply perfectly here. I lean Chapel Hill for two reasons. The two-headed backfield monster of Rickey Stewart and Demetrius Brisbon – both SMU commits – and the athletic training prowess of my guy and former Hirschi Husky Steven Offield.
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Bellville 44, Gilmer 23 – Do I get into a rant about why I don’t like picking Gilmer? Nah. I won’t publish my pettiness here, but there are many who know the reason. Beyond that, Bellville has profiled as the 4A DII favorite all season – even ahead of Carthage. Would I pick the Brahmas if Carthage were here instead of Gilmer? Probably not. I don’t like betting against coach Scott Surratt, but Carthage isn’t here. Bellville gets its first state title.
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Aledo 43, Smithson Valley 21 – Aledo makes it a dozen. This would be the program’s 12th state championship, and it would be surprising if the Bearcats don’t win it. Smithson Valley has a solid resume, but the Rangers can’t keep pace with Aledo’s elite offense.
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
South Oak Cliff 27, Port Neches-Groves 14 – I’m too impressed by SOC’s strength of schedule to pick against the Golden Bears. This team has run through a gauntlet to earn a shot at a third straight state title. And while the atmosphere of this game may be the best of the week thanks to PNG’s loyal fanbase, it’s SOC’s stout defense filled with Division I athletes that makes the difference.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Duncanville 38, Galena Park North Shore 28 – While it may not be the final game of the week, this is the main event. This is the fourth time in the past five seasons Duncanville and North Shore have met for the Class 6A Division I title. Duncanville finally broke through and won it last season. And this team may be better than that one. The Panthers are loaded with Division I talent all over the field. It’s too much for anyone not named DeSoto to overcome.
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
DeSoto 40, Humble Summer Creek 22 – Only in Class 6A can two teams from the same district win a state title. DeSoto upset Duncanville on Oct. 28, 49-35. And once the Eagles survived Southlake Carroll last week, it became easy to pick them to win their third state championship. Humble Summer Creek made a nice run to its first state title appearance, but DeSoto is too athletic at the skill positions. Summer Creek can’t survive a shootout, and that’s what it takes to beat DeSoto.
Now can we get a Duncanville-DeSoto rematch for a unified Class 6A champion? That's a game worthy of New Year's Day.
COLLEGE
Jonathan Hull
Cory Hogue
Rick Taylor
All picks vs. spread except Midwestern State.
TRN Sports writer
TRN Sports freelancer
TRN Podcaster
@Hull_TRN
@CoryHogueSports
@TaylorMade_48
Last Week
6-5
5-6
10-1
Season
135-135
135-135
139-131
Myrtle Beach: Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Ohio
Ohio
Ohio
Ga. Southern
New Orleans: Jacksonville State (-3.5) vs. Louisiana
Jack St.
Louisiana
Jack St.
Cure: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5)
App. State
App State
App. State
New Mexico: New Mexico State (-3.5) vs. Fresno State
NMSU
Fresno St.
Fresno St.
LA Bowl: UCLA (-2.5) vs. Boise State
Boise St.
Boise St.
UCLA
Independence: Cal vs. Texas Tech (-2.5)
Tech
Tech
Tech
Famous Toastery: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5)
WKU
ODU
ODU
Frisco: UTSA (-9.5) vs. Marshall
UTSA
Marshall
UTSA
Boca Raton: South Florida vs. Syracuse (-3.5)
USF
USF
Syracuse
Gasparilla: Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida (-4.5)
UCF
Ga. Tech
UCF
Birmingham: Troy (-7.5) vs. Duke
Troy
Duke
Troy
Camellia: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (pick)
NIU
Arkansas St.
Arkansas St.
Idaho Potato: Georgia State vs. Utah State (pick)
Utah St.
Utah St.
Ga. State
Armed Forces: James Madison (-2.5) vs. Air Force
JMU
Air Force
Air Force
68 Ventures: South Alabama (-15.5) vs. Eastern Michigan
USA
EMU
USA
Las Vegas: Utah (-6.5) vs. Northwestern
Utah
Utah
Utah
Hawaii: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5)
SJSU
Coastal
SJSU
Quick Lane: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5)
Minnesota
BGSU
Minnesota
First Responder: Texas State (-4.5) vs. Rice
Texas St.
Texas St.
Texas St.
Guaranteed Rate: Kansas (-12.5) vs. UNLV
UNLV
UNLV
Kansas
Military: Virginia Tech (-7.5) vs. Tulane
Tulane
Tulane
Va. Tech
Duke's Mayo: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5)
WVU
UNC
WVU
Holiday: Louisville (-7.5) vs. USC
USC
USC
Louisville
Texas: Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State
OSU
A&M
A&M
Fenway: SMU (-10.5) vs. Boston College
BC
BC
SMU
Pinstripe: Rutgers vs. Miami (-2.5)
Rutgers
Rutgers
Miami
Pop-Tarts: NC State vs. Kansas State (-3.5)
K-State
NC State
K-State
Alamo: Arizona (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma
OU
OU
OU
Gator: Clemson (-6.5) vs. Kentucky
Kentucky
Kentucky
Clemson
Sun: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-8.5)
Oregon St.
Oregon St.
Notre Dame
Liberty: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-8.5)
Memphis
Memphis
Iowa St.
Cotton: Missouri (-2.5) vs. Ohio State
Missouri
Ohio St.
Mizzou
Peach: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5)
Penn St.
Penn St.
Penn St.
Music City: Auburn (-2.5) vs. Maryland
Maryland
Auburn
Auburn
Orange: Georgia (-13.5) vs. Florida State
Florida St.
Florida St.
Georgia
Arizona: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-2.5)
Toledo
Toledo
Wyoming
ReliaQuest: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5)
LSU
Wisconsin
LSU
Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16.5)
Oregon
Liberty
Oregon
Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7.5)
Iowa
Tennessee
Tennessee
Rose: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5)
Michigan
Alabama
Alabama
Sugar: Texas (-3.5) vs. Washington
Washington
Texas
Texas
National Champion
Michigan
Alabama
Texas
COLLEGE
Tobin McDuff
Robyn Hearn
MJ Baird
All picks vs. spread except Midwestern State.
KFDX Sports Director
KAUZ Sports Director
KFDX Sports Reporter
@tobinKFDX
@RobynHearnTV
@MJ_Baird17
Last Week
7-4
8-3
6-5
Season
141-129
144-126
129-141
Myrtle Beach: Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Ohio
Ga. Southern
Ga. Southern
Ohio
New Orleans: Jacksonville State (-3.5) vs. Louisiana
Jack St.
Jack St.
Louisiana
Cure: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5)
Miami
App. State
Miami
New Mexico: New Mexico State (-3.5) vs. Fresno State
NMSU
NMSU
Fresno St.
LA Bowl: UCLA (-2.5) vs. Boise State
UCLA
UCLA
Boise St.
Independence: Cal vs. Texas Tech (-2.5)
Cal
Tech
Tech
Famous Toastery: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5)
WKU
ODU
WKU
Frisco: UTSA (-9.5) vs. Marshall
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
Boca Raton: South Florida vs. Syracuse (-3.5)
Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse
Gasparilla: Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida (-4.5)
UCF
UCF
UCF
Birmingham: Troy (-7.5) vs. Duke
Troy
Troy
Duke
Camellia: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (pick)
Arkansas St.
NIU
NIU
Idaho Potato: Georgia State vs. Utah State (pick)
Utah St.
Ga. State
Ga. State
Armed Forces: James Madison (-2.5) vs. Air Force
JMU
JMU
JMU
68 Ventures: South Alabama (-15.5) vs. Eastern Michigan
EMU
USA
EMU
Las Vegas: Utah (-6.5) vs. Northwestern
Utah
Utah
Utah
Hawaii: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5)
SJSU
SJSU
SJSU
Quick Lane: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5)
Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota
First Responder: Texas State (-4.5) vs. Rice
Rice
Texas St.
Rice
Guaranteed Rate: Kansas (-12.5) vs. UNLV
Kansas
Kansas
Kansas
Military: Virginia Tech (-7.5) vs. Tulane
Tulane
Va. Tech
Tulane
Duke's Mayo: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5)
UNC
WVU
UNC
Holiday: Louisville (-7.5) vs. USC
Louisville
Louisville
USC
Texas: Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State
A&M
OSU
A&M
Fenway: SMU (-10.5) vs. Boston College
BC
SMU
SMU
Pinstripe: Rutgers vs. Miami (-2.5)
Miami
Miami
Miami
Pop-Tarts: NC State vs. Kansas State (-3.5)
K-State
K-State
NC State
Alamo: Arizona (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma
Arizona
Arizona
OU
Gator: Clemson (-6.5) vs. Kentucky
Kentucky
Clemson
Clemson
Sun: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-8.5)
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Liberty: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-8.5)
Memphis
Iowa St.
Iowa St.
Cotton: Missouri (-2.5) vs. Ohio State
Ohio St.
Ohio St.
Ohio St.
Peach: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5)
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Music City: Auburn (-2.5) vs. Maryland
Maryland
Auburn
Auburn
Orange: Georgia (-13.5) vs. Florida State
Florida St.
Georgia
Florida St.
Arizona: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-2.5)
Toledo
Wyoming
Wyoming
ReliaQuest: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5)
Wisconsin
LSU
LSU
Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16.5)
Liberty
Oregon
Oregon
Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7.5)
Tennessee
Tennessee
Iowa
Rose: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5)
Michigan
Michigan
Alabama
Sugar: Texas (-3.5) vs. Washington
Washington
Texas
Texas
National Champion
Michigan
Michigan
Alabama
NFL
Jonathan Hull
Cory Hogue
Rick Taylor
All picks vs. spread.
TRN Sports writer
TRN Sports freelancer
TRN Sports podcaster
@Hull_TRN
@CoryHogueSports
@TaylorMade_48
Last Week
8-7
10-5
7-8
Season
107-101
116-92
116-92
NFC East winner
Eagles
Eagles
Cowboys
NFC South winner
Bucs
Saints
Saints
NFC North winner
Lions
Lions
NFC West winner
49ers
49ers
49ers
NFC Wild Cards
Cowboys, Packers, Rams
Cowboys, Packers, Seahawks
Eagles, Lions, Rams
AFC East winner
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
AFC South winner
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
AFC North winner
Ravens
Ravens
AFC West winner
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
AFC Wild Cards
Texans, Browns, Bengals
Browns, Bills, Broncos
Browns, Bengals, Bills
NFC Championship
49ers over Cowboys
49ers over Cowboys
Cowboys over 49ers
AFC Championship
Dolphins over Ravens
Ravens over Chiefs
Ravens over Chiefs
Super Bowl
49ers over Dolphins
49ers over Ravens
Cowboys over Ravens
NFL
Tobin McDuff
Robyn Hearn
MJ Baird
All picks vs. spread.
KFDX Sports Director
KAUZ Sports Director
KFDX Sports Reporter
@tobinKFDX
@RobynHearnTV
@MJ_Baird17
Last Week
7-8
7-8
7-8
Season
108-100
116-92
99-109
NFC East winner
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
NFC South winner
Falcons
Bucs
Saints
NFC North winner
Lions
Lions
Lions
NFC West winner
49ers
49ers
49ers
NFC Wild Cards
Cowboys, Packers, Vikings
Cowboys, Packers, Vikings
Cowboys, Packers, Seahawks
AFC East winner
Bills
Dolphins
Dolphins
AFC South winner
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
AFC North winner
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
AFC West winner
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
AFC Wild Cards
Dolphins, Browns, Texans
Texans, Browns, Bengals
Colts, Browns, Bills
NFC Championship
49ers over Falcons
49ers over Cowboys
Eagles over Cowboys
AFC Championship
Chiefs over Bills
Ravens over Dolphins
Dolphins over Chiefs
Super Bowl
49ers over Chiefs
49ers over Ravens
Eagles over Dolphins
