HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Predicting final scores for every state championship game

It was only a few years ago that I hadn’t ever covered a high school football game in December. That’s just how my career went.

The teams on my beat never got past Thanksgiving weekend.

Now I’m getting ready to make my third trip to the UIL state championships at AT&T Stadium in the past four seasons. Windthorst’s state title win in 2020 was my first experience at state.

Last season, I witnessed Benjamin put a bow on its dominant season with a mercy-rule win against Loraine, and Wednesday I’ll watch the Mustangs try to repeat as Class A Division II champions.

But not only am I assigned to cover Benjamin, I’ll be helping our sister paper in Abilene with coverage of the Westbrook-Gordon showdown in Class A Division I and the Albany-Mart rematch in Class 2A Division II.

I’ll also be keeping an eye for any trendy happenings during the other nine games. To say I’m looking forward to the opportunity is an understatement.

I’ve always had a love affair with high school football and envy those who have gotten to make the annual trip to cover every state title game. And while I won’t be in attendance Friday and Saturday, getting two days at Jerry World to watch six games in person, then catch the rest streaming at home is more than I could ask for.

I tend to not gripe about my job. I watch sports for a living, but it’s not always fun. High school sports writers do endure some games no one wants to watch.

But this is a fun assignment, and one I’m diving into head first. Hopefully it’s not my final opportunity to cover the pinnacle of Texas high school football.

As for wrapping up another season of picking games, I’m just hoping to be better than I have been the last two weeks.

In past years, I’ve made up ground in the playoffs. This year, I’m surrendering it at an alarming rate. So much so, KFDX sports director Tobin McDuff has surpassed me in the season standings.

This has never happened in my 10 years at the TRN. So while Cory Hogue has got this year’s picks title on lockdown, I’m determined to beat Tobin for second.

HIGH SCHOOL PREDICTIONS Jonathan Hull Cory Hogue Naomi Skinner TRN Sports writer TRN Sports freelancer TRN Sports photographer Twitter @Hull_TRN @CoryHogueSports @Naomi_TRN Last Week 12-8 17-3 15-5 Season 294-72 308-58 266-100 Win % .815 .841 .725 Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore Duncanville Duncanville Duncanville DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek DeSoto DeSoto DeSoto Aledo vs. Smithson Valley Aledo Aledo Aledo South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves SOC SOC PNG Anna vs. Tyler Chapel Hill Chapel Hill Anna Anna Gilmer vs. Bellville Bellville Bellville Bellville Malakoff vs. Franklin Franklin Franklin Franklin Gunter vs. Tidehaven Gunter Gunter Gunter Tolar vs. Timpson Timpson Tolar Tolar Albany vs. Mart Albany Albany Albany Gordon vs. Westbrook Westbrook Westbrook Westbrook Benjamin vs. Oglesby Benjamin Benjamin Benjamin Tobin McDuff Robyn Hearn MJ Baird KFDX Sports Director KAUZ Sports Director KFDX Sports Reporter Twitter @tobinKFDX @RobynHearnTV @MJ_Baird17 Last Week 14-6 18-2 10-10 Last Season 295-71 277-89 274-92 Win % .812 .749 .763 Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore North Shore Duncanville Duncanville DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek DeSoto DeSoto DeSoto Aledo vs. Smithson Valley Aledo Aledo Aledo South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves SOC SOC SOC Anna vs. Tyler Chapel Hill Chapel Hill Anna Anna Gilmer vs. Bellville Gilmer Bellville Bellville Malakoff vs. Franklin Malakoff Malakoff Franklin Gunter vs. Tidehaven Gunter Gutner Gunter Tolar vs. Timpson Timpson Timpson Tolar Albany vs. Mart Albany Albany Mart Gordon vs. Westbrook Westbrook Gordon Westbrook Benjamin vs. Oglesby Benjamin Benjamin Benjamin

And since this is the final predictions piece of the season, the “expert panel” is also picking every college bowl game against the spread and giving rest of the season predictions for the NFL, including division, conference and Super Bowl winners.

You can find those picks at the bottom of the article.

Thanks to those of you who have been reading my predictions all season. This is my favorite article to write every week, and the traffic it generates catches the attention of my bosses. I owe that to you – the reader.

This week’s predictions will be listed in the order of the state championship schedule.

CLASS A DIVISION I

Westbrook 58, Gordon 52 – The week starts with what should be a good, competitive six-man matchup. Westbrook has won back-to-back state titles, but this may be the Wildcats’ toughest challenge at state. I respect Westbrook’s overall schedule more than Gordon’s.

This game does have plenty of Wichita Falls area ties to it. Westbrook’s leading rusher in Keegan Gilbreath, who starred as Seymour’s quarterback for three seasons before transferring for his senior year.

And Gordon is coached by former Thockmorton leading man Mike Reed, who led the Greyhounds to two state titles.

CLASS A DIVISION II

Benjamin 64, Oglesby 14 – Benjamin already dispatched its top contenders for this championship when it beat Newcastle and Jayton in the earlier rounds of the playoffs. Newcastle is the only team to push the Mustangs to four full quarters this season, losing 112-84 in the second round.

Oglesby hasn’t played anyone with Benjamin’s talent, and the Mustangs are not a one-man show. Grayson Rigdon has help. And while the Mustangs may not be as strong defensively, their offense may be even more dangerous than a year ago.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Timpson 36, Tolar 33 – Tolar probably has the more complete team, but sometimes the best player on the field is too much for anyone to deal with. That’s the case here with Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey – a five-star athlete committed to Texas A&M. If the game is on the line late, we expect to see Bussey do something special to clinch the win.

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Albany 21, Mart 15 – It’s not often that Mart steps onto the field and doesn’t have the best athlete on its side. But that’s the case here with Albany’s Adam Hill holding that honor. Hill is an unbelievably prolific two-way player, rushing for more than 2,500 yards on offense and registering 15.5 sacks on defense.

After finally getting over the hump last year, coach Denney Faith gets his second straight state title, putting him firmly in the conversation with the greatest coaches in Texas high school football history.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Franklin 39, Malakoff 33 – This profiles as one of the highest scoring games of the weekend. And much of that has to do with Franklin. The Lions will give up points, but they’re as explosive as anyone in the classification on offense. Malakoff is riding high after beating Brock last week, but Franklin’s balanced offense spearheaded by quarterback Cort Lowry looks like a tougher test.

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Gunter 47, Tidehaven 6 – With all due respect to Tidehaven, the actual Class 3A Division II state title game happened last week when Gunter defeated Canadian, 38-17, in Abilene. Gunter has too much talent and incredible depth for a team in this classification. This is the easiest pick of the week.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Tyler Chapel Hill 44, Anna 38 – Two great offenses collide, and the old adage of “The team with the ball last will win,” may apply perfectly here. I lean Chapel Hill for two reasons. The two-headed backfield monster of Rickey Stewart and Demetrius Brisbon – both SMU commits – and the athletic training prowess of my guy and former Hirschi Husky Steven Offield.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Bellville 44, Gilmer 23 – Do I get into a rant about why I don’t like picking Gilmer? Nah. I won’t publish my pettiness here, but there are many who know the reason. Beyond that, Bellville has profiled as the 4A DII favorite all season – even ahead of Carthage. Would I pick the Brahmas if Carthage were here instead of Gilmer? Probably not. I don’t like betting against coach Scott Surratt, but Carthage isn’t here. Bellville gets its first state title.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Aledo 43, Smithson Valley 21 – Aledo makes it a dozen. This would be the program’s 12th state championship, and it would be surprising if the Bearcats don’t win it. Smithson Valley has a solid resume, but the Rangers can’t keep pace with Aledo’s elite offense.

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

South Oak Cliff 27, Port Neches-Groves 14 – I’m too impressed by SOC’s strength of schedule to pick against the Golden Bears. This team has run through a gauntlet to earn a shot at a third straight state title. And while the atmosphere of this game may be the best of the week thanks to PNG’s loyal fanbase, it’s SOC’s stout defense filled with Division I athletes that makes the difference.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Duncanville 38, Galena Park North Shore 28 – While it may not be the final game of the week, this is the main event. This is the fourth time in the past five seasons Duncanville and North Shore have met for the Class 6A Division I title. Duncanville finally broke through and won it last season. And this team may be better than that one. The Panthers are loaded with Division I talent all over the field. It’s too much for anyone not named DeSoto to overcome.

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

DeSoto 40, Humble Summer Creek 22 – Only in Class 6A can two teams from the same district win a state title. DeSoto upset Duncanville on Oct. 28, 49-35. And once the Eagles survived Southlake Carroll last week, it became easy to pick them to win their third state championship. Humble Summer Creek made a nice run to its first state title appearance, but DeSoto is too athletic at the skill positions. Summer Creek can’t survive a shootout, and that’s what it takes to beat DeSoto.

Now can we get a Duncanville-DeSoto rematch for a unified Class 6A champion? That's a game worthy of New Year's Day.

COLLEGE Jonathan Hull Cory Hogue Rick Taylor All picks vs. spread except Midwestern State. TRN Sports writer TRN Sports freelancer TRN Podcaster Twitter @Hull_TRN @CoryHogueSports @TaylorMade_48 Last Week 6-5 5-6 10-1 Season 135-135 135-135 139-131 Myrtle Beach: Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Ohio Ohio Ohio Ga. Southern New Orleans: Jacksonville State (-3.5) vs. Louisiana Jack St. Louisiana Jack St. Cure: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5) App. State App State App. State New Mexico: New Mexico State (-3.5) vs. Fresno State NMSU Fresno St. Fresno St. LA Bowl: UCLA (-2.5) vs. Boise State Boise St. Boise St. UCLA Independence: Cal vs. Texas Tech (-2.5) Tech Tech Tech Famous Toastery: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5) WKU ODU ODU Frisco: UTSA (-9.5) vs. Marshall UTSA Marshall UTSA Boca Raton: South Florida vs. Syracuse (-3.5) USF USF Syracuse Gasparilla: Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida (-4.5) UCF Ga. Tech UCF Birmingham: Troy (-7.5) vs. Duke Troy Duke Troy Camellia: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (pick) NIU Arkansas St. Arkansas St. Idaho Potato: Georgia State vs. Utah State (pick) Utah St. Utah St. Ga. State Armed Forces: James Madison (-2.5) vs. Air Force JMU Air Force Air Force 68 Ventures: South Alabama (-15.5) vs. Eastern Michigan USA EMU USA Las Vegas: Utah (-6.5) vs. Northwestern Utah Utah Utah Hawaii: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5) SJSU Coastal SJSU Quick Lane: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5) Minnesota BGSU Minnesota First Responder: Texas State (-4.5) vs. Rice Texas St. Texas St. Texas St. Guaranteed Rate: Kansas (-12.5) vs. UNLV UNLV UNLV Kansas Military: Virginia Tech (-7.5) vs. Tulane Tulane Tulane Va. Tech Duke's Mayo: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5) WVU UNC WVU Holiday: Louisville (-7.5) vs. USC USC USC Louisville Texas: Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State OSU A&M A&M Fenway: SMU (-10.5) vs. Boston College BC BC SMU Pinstripe: Rutgers vs. Miami (-2.5) Rutgers Rutgers Miami Pop-Tarts: NC State vs. Kansas State (-3.5) K-State NC State K-State Alamo: Arizona (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma OU OU OU Gator: Clemson (-6.5) vs. Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Clemson Sun: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-8.5) Oregon St. Oregon St. Notre Dame Liberty: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-8.5) Memphis Memphis Iowa St. Cotton: Missouri (-2.5) vs. Ohio State Missouri Ohio St. Mizzou Peach: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5) Penn St. Penn St. Penn St. Music City: Auburn (-2.5) vs. Maryland Maryland Auburn Auburn Orange: Georgia (-13.5) vs. Florida State Florida St. Florida St. Georgia Arizona: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-2.5) Toledo Toledo Wyoming ReliaQuest: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5) LSU Wisconsin LSU Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16.5) Oregon Liberty Oregon Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7.5) Iowa Tennessee Tennessee Rose: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5) Michigan Alabama Alabama Sugar: Texas (-3.5) vs. Washington Washington Texas Texas National Champion Michigan Alabama Texas COLLEGE Tobin McDuff Robyn Hearn MJ Baird All picks vs. spread except Midwestern State. KFDX Sports Director KAUZ Sports Director KFDX Sports Reporter Twitter @tobinKFDX @RobynHearnTV @MJ_Baird17 Last Week 7-4 8-3 6-5 Season 141-129 144-126 129-141 Myrtle Beach: Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Ohio Ga. Southern Ga. Southern Ohio New Orleans: Jacksonville State (-3.5) vs. Louisiana Jack St. Jack St. Louisiana Cure: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5) Miami App. State Miami New Mexico: New Mexico State (-3.5) vs. Fresno State NMSU NMSU Fresno St. LA Bowl: UCLA (-2.5) vs. Boise State UCLA UCLA Boise St. Independence: Cal vs. Texas Tech (-2.5) Cal Tech Tech Famous Toastery: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5) WKU ODU WKU Frisco: UTSA (-9.5) vs. Marshall UTSA UTSA UTSA Boca Raton: South Florida vs. Syracuse (-3.5) Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Gasparilla: Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida (-4.5) UCF UCF UCF Birmingham: Troy (-7.5) vs. Duke Troy Troy Duke Camellia: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (pick) Arkansas St. NIU NIU Idaho Potato: Georgia State vs. Utah State (pick) Utah St. Ga. State Ga. State Armed Forces: James Madison (-2.5) vs. Air Force JMU JMU JMU 68 Ventures: South Alabama (-15.5) vs. Eastern Michigan EMU USA EMU Las Vegas: Utah (-6.5) vs. Northwestern Utah Utah Utah Hawaii: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5) SJSU SJSU SJSU Quick Lane: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5) Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota First Responder: Texas State (-4.5) vs. Rice Rice Texas St. Rice Guaranteed Rate: Kansas (-12.5) vs. UNLV Kansas Kansas Kansas Military: Virginia Tech (-7.5) vs. Tulane Tulane Va. Tech Tulane Duke's Mayo: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5) UNC WVU UNC Holiday: Louisville (-7.5) vs. USC Louisville Louisville USC Texas: Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State A&M OSU A&M Fenway: SMU (-10.5) vs. Boston College BC SMU SMU Pinstripe: Rutgers vs. Miami (-2.5) Miami Miami Miami Pop-Tarts: NC State vs. Kansas State (-3.5) K-State K-State NC State Alamo: Arizona (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma Arizona Arizona OU Gator: Clemson (-6.5) vs. Kentucky Kentucky Clemson Clemson Sun: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-8.5) Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Liberty: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-8.5) Memphis Iowa St. Iowa St. Cotton: Missouri (-2.5) vs. Ohio State Ohio St. Ohio St. Ohio St. Peach: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5) Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Music City: Auburn (-2.5) vs. Maryland Maryland Auburn Auburn Orange: Georgia (-13.5) vs. Florida State Florida St. Georgia Florida St. Arizona: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-2.5) Toledo Wyoming Wyoming ReliaQuest: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5) Wisconsin LSU LSU Fiesta: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16.5) Liberty Oregon Oregon Citrus: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7.5) Tennessee Tennessee Iowa Rose: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5) Michigan Michigan Alabama Sugar: Texas (-3.5) vs. Washington Washington Texas Texas National Champion Michigan Michigan Alabama

NFL Jonathan Hull Cory Hogue Rick Taylor All picks vs. spread. TRN Sports writer TRN Sports freelancer TRN Sports podcaster Twitter @Hull_TRN @CoryHogueSports @TaylorMade_48 Last Week 8-7 10-5 7-8 Season 107-101 116-92 116-92 NFC East winner Eagles Eagles Cowboys NFC South winner Bucs Saints Saints NFC North winner Lions Lions Packers NFC West winner 49ers 49ers 49ers NFC Wild Cards Cowboys, Packers, Rams Cowboys, Packers, Seahawks Eagles, Lions, Rams AFC East winner Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins AFC South winner Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars AFC North winner Ravens Ravens Ravens AFC West winner Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs AFC Wild Cards Texans, Browns, Bengals Browns, Bills, Broncos Browns, Bengals, Bills NFC Championship 49ers over Cowboys 49ers over Cowboys Cowboys over 49ers AFC Championship Dolphins over Ravens Ravens over Chiefs Ravens over Chiefs Super Bowl 49ers over Dolphins 49ers over Ravens Cowboys over Ravens NFL Tobin McDuff Robyn Hearn MJ Baird All picks vs. spread. KFDX Sports Director KAUZ Sports Director KFDX Sports Reporter Twitter @tobinKFDX @RobynHearnTV @MJ_Baird17 Last Week 7-8 7-8 7-8 Season 108-100 116-92 99-109 NFC East winner Eagles Eagles Eagles NFC South winner Falcons Bucs Saints NFC North winner Lions Lions Lions NFC West winner 49ers 49ers 49ers NFC Wild Cards Cowboys, Packers, Vikings Cowboys, Packers, Vikings Cowboys, Packers, Seahawks AFC East winner Bills Dolphins Dolphins AFC South winner Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars AFC North winner Ravens Ravens Ravens AFC West winner Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs AFC Wild Cards Dolphins, Browns, Texans Texans, Browns, Bengals Colts, Browns, Bills NFC Championship 49ers over Falcons 49ers over Cowboys Eagles over Cowboys AFC Championship Chiefs over Bills Ravens over Dolphins Dolphins over Chiefs Super Bowl 49ers over Chiefs 49ers over Ravens Eagles over Dolphins

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: 2023 UIL football state championship predictions