High School Football Photos: Playoff action from across the U.S.

Trophies were won, some teams moved on while others had their season come to an end — November football is playoff time, one of the best moments on the high school sports calendar

From the hard-fought victories to a realization that the end of a high school football career had just arrived, as playoff football kicked off around the country on Friday night, these were some of the best images…

Veterans Memorial’s Ryan Wilson (6) catches a touchdown pass over Medina Valley’s Jacob Warren (24) in a high school football game at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

November 10, 2022; Chandler, Ariz; USA; Chandler Donnovan Hamblin (16) celebrates an incomplete pass against Hamilton during a game at Hamilton High School. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

High School Football Chandler Rivalry Game Chandler At Hamilton

Central Valley Christian hosts Sanger in a Central Section Division II high school quarterfinal football playoff Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Thorndale Bulldogs wide receiver Clason Beasley (2) reaches to catch the pass as LB Johnson City Eagles defensive back Johnny Slawinski (3) defends but ruled caught out of bounds during the second quarter at the Bi-district 2A Div. 1 football playoff on Thursday, Nov 10, 2022, at Hutto High School in Hutto, TX.

Jgz Thorndale Johnsoncity Fb 10

Tuckahoe’s Jake Matarazzo (4) breaks away from Haldane’s Ryan Van Tassel (11) on a first half run during the Class D Section 1 championship at Mahopac High School Nov. 11, 2022. Tuckahoe won the game.

Tuckahoe Vs Haldane Section 1 Football

Tuckahoe players celebrate their Section 1 Class D championship after defeating Haldane 47-20 at Mahopac High School Nov. 11, 2022.

Tuckahoe Vs Haldane Section 1 Football

Port Jervis celebrates their win during the Section 9 class B football championship football game at James I O’Neill High School in Highland Falls, NY on Friday, November 11, 2022. Port Jervis defeated New Paltz 34-7.

Ekmclassbfb01

Somers players celebrate their 45-13 victory over Rye in the Section 1 Class A championship game at Mahopac High School Nov. 11, 2022.

Somers Vs Rye Section 1 Football

Tuckahoe Vs Haldane Section 1 Football

McDowell High School senior Artis Simmons follows teammate Christian Santiago-Lunge (11) to score a first-quarter touchdown against Allderdice during a PIAA Class 6A subregional playoff football game at Dollinger Field, Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie on Nov. 11, 2022.

P1football111122

Center Grove Noah Coy (3) with the end zone reception during the IHSAA Class 6A regional football tourney as Center Grove vs Warren Central, Nov 11, 2022; Greenwood, IN, at Center Grove High School.

High School Football Ini 1111 Hs Football Warren Central Center Grove Warren Central Warriors At Center Grove Trojans

Lafayette Jeff Bronchos tight back Jasiah Powers (8) breaks through to score a touchdown on the Carroll Chargers defensive line during the 2022-23 IHSAA Football State Tournament against the Carroll Chargers, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lafayette Jeff High School in Lafayette, Ind.

Nf2 0041

Jensen Beach hosts Port St. Lucie in a Region 3-3S quarterfinal high school football game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Jensen Beach won 51-12.

Tcn Jensen Playoff

Roncalli Royals yell in excitement Friday, Nov 11, 2022 at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis. The Roncalli Royals defeated the New Palestine Dragons, 20-7, for the IHSAA Class 4A regional championship.

High School Football Ini 1111 Hs Football New Palestine Roncalli New Palestine Dragons At Roncalli Royals

Calallen’s Blaine Lamb (6) reaches for a pass in a Class 4A high school football playoff game against Beeville at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Beeville, Texas on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Mainland celebrates their win against Middletown South during the NJSIAA Central Group 4 championship football game at Middletown High School South in Middletown, NJ Friday, November 11, 2022.

Mid30

Eastwood celebrates at a high school football game against San Angelo Central at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Bolles Bulldogs’ Garrison Butler (52) scrambles to pick up a fumble by Episcopal Eagles’s Nate Blair (11) during second quarter action. The Episcopal Eagles were hosted by The Bolles School Bulldogs at Skinner-Barco Stadium in the FHSAA Region 1-2M high school football quarterfinal game Friday, November 11, 2022. Bolles went into half time with a 28 to 0 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 111122 Episcopal At Bo

Eastwood faces San Angelo Central in a high school football game at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Mid33

The Clarksville Panthers kick the football down field during a playoff game at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tenn. on Nov. 11, 2022.

Cane Ridge Vs Clarksville

Milford senior quarterback and captain Evan Cornelius hoists the winning trophy after the Division 2 quarterfinal football playoff game against Mansfield at Milford High School on Nov 11, 2022.

Top Seed Milford Hosts No 8 Mansfield In A Division 2 Quarterfinal Football Playoff Game

Hastings players dejected after the Hastings-Edwardsburg high school football game on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Hastings Vs Edwardsburg

Lakota West Firebirds running back Jiovionni Wilson (26) catches a pass in the second quarter of the OHSAA playoff football game between Lakota West Firebirds and Elder Panthers at Princeton High School’s Mancuso Field at Viking Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

High School Football Elder V Lakota West

The Dover-Sherborn Regional High School football team thanks fans in the stands after winning the MIAA Div. 5 quarterfinal, 20-7, at Hudson High School, Nov. 11, 2022.

69629980007p Hud Dsplayersandfans

Willingboro High School’s head football coach Steve Everette, center, celebrates with his players after Willingboro defeated Gloucester, 20-7, in the Central Jersey Group 2 final football playoff game played at Gloucester High School on Friday, November 11, 2022.

High School Football Willingboro Vs Gloucester 1

