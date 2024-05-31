HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ortiz named new head coach at Creekview High

May 30—Odessa High head football coach Dusty Ortiz will be leaving to take over the same position at Creekview High.

The announcement was made by Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District on Thursday.

Ortiz leaves after three years of being in charge of the Broncho football program.

Under his guidance, Odessa High went 3-7 in both the 2021 to 2022 seasons before going 5-4 this past season.

The Bronchos' 2023 season was the team's best record in a decade and included a historic 49-42 overtime victory over crosstown rivals, Permian, the Bronchos' first win over the Panthers since 2013.

Ortiz takes over a Creekview program that has been struggling in recent years.

The team is currently on a 21-game losing streak which dates back to 2021.

Ortiz was named the Bronchos head coach back in the spring of 2021, replacing Danny Servance.

Despite last year's success, Odessa High is still searching for its first playoff appearance since 2013.