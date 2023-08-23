HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OHS hoping to end playoff drought

Aug. 22—The Odessa High Bronchos enter Year 3 of the Dusty Ortiz era, hoping to not only improve but to take the next step and challenge for a playoff spot.

It's been 10 years since the Bronchos were last in the postseason but with some key returning weapons on both sides of the ball, Ortiz and his staff are excited about what's in store this fall.

"The kids are really focused right now," Ortiz said. "They know they have a great opportunity this year to do something that hasn't been done in a while here at Odessa High. The energy level is right where it needs to be. The commitment level is right where it needs to be and the work ethic is where it needs to be. All in all, those things put together, it makes for something that's brewing to be special."

Odessa High is coming off a 3-7 overall (0-5 in District 2-6A) record.

Last season started off promising for the Bronchos last year, reeling off wins over nondistrict foes Lubbock Monterey (42-39) and El Paso Americas (49-27).

However, things began to go south and Odessa High only managed one more victory in a nondistrict contest against Schertz Clemens before going winless in district play.

Six starters return on offense and four are coming back on defense.

Among the key returning players is 6-foot-6 wide receiver and OU commit Ivan Carreon.

While Carreon will no doubt highlight the Bronchos air attack, Ortiz was quick to also point out some of the other wide receivers Odessa High will have this year who stepped up in the spring.

"Offensively, we have experience where we need it," Ortiz said. "Our offensive line is experienced we have Ivan back who's a big piece of our puzzle moving forward. We were able to develop other receivers too which is good because Ivan was in track last spring and made it to state. That allowed us to look at different people and see what they can do. I'm talking about Brendyn Thompson, Santi Medrano, Jalen Warren came on towards the end of last season and he's just progressed even more."

What the Bronchos will have this year is a new quarterback who will be throwing to Carreon and the rest of the receiving corps.

Mikey Cota takes over after having impressed Ortiz last fall on JV.

He replaces Diego Cervantes who graduated.

Cota brings a dual threat to the Bronchos offense.

"He really caught my eye last year during his JV season as a sophomore," Ortiz said. "He was making game winning drives and giving the team a chance to win. ... To me, as a quarterback, you have to have that ice in your veins and he definitely has it. Not only can he throw the ball but he can sprint and run the ball. There's a lot he can do. He has a unique skill set. He can do a lot to help us. He led us down to the state semifinals in 7on7 this past summer. He's had the opportunity to gain experience in the past few months."

Defense was a concern for the Bronchos last year.

The fewest points OHS gave up in a single game last year were the 14 the Bronchos allowed against Clemens.

Ortiz will be hoping for improvement on that side of the ball and it starts with the secondary.

"On a positive side, I think our defensive secondary has really stuck out," Ortiz said. "We have a lot of returning players there. We have some new guys at safety. But they play really hard and I think they're going to be the heart of the defense. They're going to do some things that will help us quite a bit with those guys in the backfield, I think we'll have a good chance and end up doing that.

The Bronchos will be tested on the road a lot before district play begins.

Odessa High opens the season Aug. 25 at Lubbock Monterey. That will be the closest game the Bronchos travel to during the nondistrict schedule.

After that, the road trips get longer as Odessa High will then face El Paso Americas for a Thursday night game on Aug. 31.

OHS will stay on the road, facing Keller in Fort Worth on Sept. 8 before finally playing its home opener on Sept. 15 against Amarillo High.

The Bronchos' final nondistrict game will be in San Antonio against Clemens on Sept. 21.

"We're going to be road warriors," Ortiz said. "Our first game is in Lubbock Monterey. They're under their second year head coach (Judd Thrash) so they're going to be improved."

Head coach Noe Robles will be entering his first year at Americas as the Trail Blazers are coming off a 5-5 overall record from last year and are expected to make a playoff appearance out of the nine-team District 1-6A.

"We don't know what to expect but they have the talent," Ortiz said. "We expect a good game out of them."

Keller thumped Odessa High last year, 50-21 and Ortiz is also aware of Amarillo High which is a playoff regular out of District 2-5A DI.

"(Amarillo High) is always in the playoff," Ortiz said. "They're always doing well. Even if they don't win district, they go deep in the playoffs. Then, in Week 5, we're back on the road in San Antonio. I know Schertz Clemens is ready to get back at us. In nondistrict, you're looking for matchups that'll test you and point out your weaknesses so that you can fix them by the time district comes. It helps your kids grow and you know what team you have by the time district begins. We're really excited about the nondistrict portion of the schedule."

Then there's the district which should include a three-horse race for the title between Permian, Midland Legacy and Wolfforth Frenship. Midland High and San Angelo Central will also battle Odessa High for the final playoff spot.

"When you look at our competition, at the top of the district, you have Permian and Legacy who it seems like they're always competing for a district championship," Ortiz said. "But now you add Frenship to the mix. They're bringing back a lot of talent. They have a very experienced team. They're very explosive. San Angelo Central has done a good job of willing themselves to the playoffs last year. Midland high has gotten so much better from year 1 under Thad Fortune. This year, I expect nothing less. There's not anyone who you can say is a guaranteed win. You have to play your best each week."

However, Ortiz and his players are confident that they have the right pieces to the puzzle to make a playoff appearance possible.

"This year, we have the seniors and we have the players in the right spots," Ortiz said. "We have a quarterback who can lead us and the secondary who can help us. We have to be at our best and worry about ourselves. We have to concentrate on what we're trying to do and do it week in and week out. It's a long season. It's a survival of the strongest. That's a big thing. That's what we've told our kids and they've stepped up to the plate and understand what we're trying to get out of them. We're keeping them excited and keeping them hungry and keep on improving."