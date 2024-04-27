High school football: All-Ohioan Will Beers commits to John Carroll where his father is a Hall-of-Famer

Apr. 26—The name "Will Beers" is already synonymous with greatness within the John Carroll football program.

A senior All-Ohioan from Kirtland hopes to rekindle that name with greatness the way his father did back in the 1990s.

A 6-foot, 175-pounder, Beers has committed to play college football for the John Carroll Blue Streaks. It's the same program in which his father starred from 1990-93 when he became the school's all-time leading rusher in a career that eventually led his No. 27 jersey to be retired at the school.

Beers won't play the same position as his father — he's anticipating playing slot receiver for JCU — and he's not wearing his dad's old number, but rather his customary No. 18, but he's proud to be wearing the same college colors that his dad used to wear.

"It's cool to have a family history there," Beers said. "It's cool to have an opportunity to make my own legacy there and work for something that is my own. But yeah, it's a real neat family legacy."

Beers is coming off a decorated senior season in which he helped Kirtland notch its seventh state championship with a 32-15 win over Versailles by starring on offense, defense and on special teams. He ran for 83 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score and also had six tackles with two pass break-ups on defense.

The multi-faceted skill set means he could play different positions at John Carroll, but he said he anticipates playing slot receiver.

"But no matter what side of the ball they want me to play, I'll be ready," Beers said. "I love playing defense as much as I love playing offense. I love the hitting aspect of the game. Coming from a small high school, I'm used to moving around positions, so I'm ready to play wherever the coach wants me to play."

Beers admits he didn't shop his services around very much. While some other Division III college programs inquired about him, he said he knew that John Carroll was the place for him, continuing a pipeline of sorts from Kirtland that includes JCU staffer Joey Bates, running back Mason Sullivan, receiver Gage Sullivan and linebacker Mason Rus.

"There's a big connection with Kirtland and John Carroll," Beers said. "Through the whole process, John Carroll was the main one. I really connected with the coaches there. It feels like family. It's a brotherhood."

He plans to major in business with an eye on entrepreneurship.

Beers said playing college football has been a longtime dream for him. That being said, he's soaking in every last minute of his high school career at Kirtland — he runs track there — and has a boatload of memories that he'll forever cherish.

"It's been unbelievable," he said. "Winning a state championship is a special feeling that not everybody gets to experience. To win it with the friends I grew up with was special."

He chuckled when asked if he has watched the replay of Kirtland's win over Versailles in which he played such a monumental role, including his kickoff return for a touchdown that stole — probably for good — the momentum from the Tigers that day.

"I've watched it a good amount of times," he said. "Now I'm looking forward, though. I'm not looking back. I've got to keep working. I want to get another ring in college."