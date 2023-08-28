High School Football Notes: Monroe rings Carducci Victory Bell

MONROE - Ralph Carducci won a lot of games as Monroe’s football coach.

Now, every time the Trojans win at home, everyone will be reminded of the former coach.

The Trojans celebrated their first victory on the artificial turf that was installed before last season Thursday night by ringing the Ralph Carducci Victory Bell.

High School Football: Week 1 summaries

The bell is a new addition to Bill Bunkelman Field for this season.

“I just wanted to have this tradition for the kids,” new Monroe coach Kyle Reed said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate a victory. When I was in high school, we had a bell but the structure rotted through the years. We ended up rebuilding it. It’s a symbol of success. It’s a fun memory for these kids to have of high school.”

The Monroe First Downers donated money to rebuild the bell and Reed knew immediately who he wanted to name it for.

Sweat pours off Braylon Richards of Monroe during a season-opening 24-6 win over Jackson Thursday night.

Carducci attended Thursday’s game but had no idea about the bell.

“We kept it from him somehow,” Reed said.

The Trojans won their opener without completing a pass, but that’s not a tradition Reed wants to continue.

“That wasn’t my plan,” the new coach said.

Tanner Collett of Monroe sacks the Jackson quarterback above in the third quarter Thursday, August 24, 2023.

* * *

The comparison was inevitable.

When Ryin Ruddy scrambled for a 74-yard touchdown with 22 seconds to go to lift Whiteford to a 28-21 season-opening win over Blissfield, many couldn’t help but think of the number of big plays his brother Shea made over the previous four seasons as the Bobcat starting quarterback.

“What goes through my mind? I thought, ‘Oh, looks like the kid we had under center last year,’” Whiteford coach Todd Thieken said. “He saved us tonight. We put ourselves in a really terrible spot. I hope our football team can learn from this.”

Freshman Tre Eitniear earned the Whiteford starting quarterback job in camp, but Thieken said before the game the Bobcats planned to use Ruddy under center at some point. That time didn't come, however, until Eitniear went out with an injury just before Ruddy's run.

“Ryin is a great kid and a great football player. He could be a great quarterback for us,” Thieken said. “Coming into this game, we felt our team would be just a little bit better with him at tight end, just because of all of the things he does there.”

Eitniear finished with 196 passing yards in his debut. Ruddy rushed the one time for 74 yards to lead the team in rushing.

* * *

Ida coach Jeff Potter was concerned about how his team would handle all the changes that were thrown at it this week.

The Blue Streaks were supposed to play at 7 p.m. Thursday. Weather forced the game to be moved to Friday, then a power outage at Grosse Ile High School moved kickoff up three hours.

“It was a crazy day,” Potter said. “We were expecting to go at 7 (p.m.), then it was 4. It was a challenge to make sure all the kids, parents, and coaches were on board. Then, we had to get all the equipment there. It was all hands on deck.

“We told the guys, ‘You have to control the controllable.’”

Ida controlled the ball, pounding out 435 rushing yards in a 41-7 victory. The Blue Streaks had 11 ball carriers and averaged 7.5 yards per attempt.

Potter’s team travels to Whiteford to take on the defending Division 8 state champions next week.

“We’ve got a lot of things to clean up,” he said. “It will be a whole lot tougher.”

* * *

Adam Szalay of Flat Rock brings down the catch just short of the end zone in the first quarter Thursday, August 24, 2023. Making the tackle for Dundee Camden Fairchild.

One Szalay intercepted a pass and another Szalay caught one for a touchdown.

Dundee was in the midst of a 70-plus yard drive when the Vikings threw for the end zone, but the ball ended up in Flat Rock's hands. Sophomore Evan Szalay intercepted the pass ending an impressive opening drive for the Vikings that made it all the way to the Flat Rock 5-yard line.

Later in the first half Flat Rock quarterback Graham Junge threw a pass into the corner of the end zone. This time the ball found Adam Szalay, Evan’s brother.

The brothers played an instrumental role in Flat Rock’s 20-19 victory over Dundee on Thursday.

Adam ended the game with three receptions for 40 yards, which included a 30-yard grab that put the ball at the Dundee 3-yard line resulting in a Ram touchdown by Ben Scully a few plays later. Evan ended the game with 5 tackles for the Flat Rock defense.

Tim Szalay, Adam and Evan’s father, wasn’t surprised with the boys' play and complimented the hard work that each put into their craft.

“They both bleed green and gold," he said. "Anytime they can contribute to a Rams' win, it’s a little sweeter."

* * *

Two Summerfield defenders were game wreckers against Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes Friday night.

Defensive end Brendon Myshock led with nine tackles and also had a sack and a pass deflection. Safety Eli VanHuysen attacked aggressively from the secondary, logging eight tackles and two sacks.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Trace Secor and receiver Tyler Dafoe showed immediate chemistry. They hooked up three times for 119 yards, including two long touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

* * *

Milan didn’t make things easy for coach Jesse Hoskins Friday night.

“They took months or maybe more off my life,” he joked after a 7-3 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln.

The Big Reds produced just one touchdown on a short run by Lukas Linzell. The defense had to make a fourth-down play with just over a minute left in the game to stop a Lincoln ball carrier 3 yards shy of the end zone.

Hoskins said his team played well overall.

“We controlled pretty much all of the game,” the coach said.

Milan did that with its rushing attack.

“We had gotten a little momentum running the football,” Hoskins said. “We ran the ball effectively in spurts, but negative plays kind of set us back.”

* * *

Not a lot went right for Bedford Friday night in a 35-17 loss to Canton, but coach John Phillips liked the fight his squad showed after falling into a 28-3 halftime hole.

“The kids came out in the second half and got some critical stops,” he said. “We made some big plays and were finally able to get (our defense) off the field a few times.”

The Mules also were solid on special teams.

“We didn’t have too many problems on special teams,” Phillips said.

Kicker Jack Decker led the special teams with a 37-yard field goal and went 2-for-2 on PATs.

WEEK 1 LEADERS

RUSHING YARDS

Malachi Pribyl, Jefferson 231

Dinato Gandara, Monroe 177

Jack Mills, Airport 131

Travis Konieczny, Ida 109

Graham Junge, Flat Rock 106

PASSING YARDS

Vaughn Brown, Mason 284

Tre Eitniear, Whiteford 196

Trace Secor, Summerfield 191

Graham Junge, Flat Rock 156

Ryan Zanger, Dundee 105

RECEIVING YARDS

Kolby Masserant, Whiteford 182

Tyler Defoe, Summerfield 119

Cole Kreger, Mason 95

Michael Narew, Mason 90

Korbin Herrera, Mason 78

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: High School Football Notes: Eight teams celebrate Week 1 wins