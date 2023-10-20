High School Football: No. 7 Stephenville takes down defending state champion China Spring

STEPHENVILLE — Bryson Powell and Tate Maruska each ran for two touchdowns as No. 7 Stephenville beat No. 4 China Spring 31-21 in a District 5-4A Division I game Thursday at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

Diego Chavarria also kicked a 44-yard field goal as the Yellow Jackets (6-2 overall, 2-0 district) won their fourth consecutive game and took down the defending state champions. China Spring also won the Class 4A Division II state title in 2021 — the same year Stephenville won the 4A D-I state crown.

Cash McCollum threw three touchdown passes for the Cougars (6-3, 2-1) — the last two in the fourth quarter after Stephenville had already built a 28-7 lead.

The win snapped China Spring’s 13-game district win streak. The Cougars hadn’t lost a league game since falling 28-14 at Salado on Oct. 16, 2020. The Coogs had won 17 of their last 18 district games.

Turning point

Powell scored from a 1-yard out on fourth-and-goal to give the Yellow Jackets a 14-7 lead with 36 seconds remaining in the first half.

It was set up by Austin Jergins’ interception that gave Stephenville the ball near midfield.

The Yellow Jackets got the ball to start the second half, and they started it off with a bang. Ryan Gafford threw a 65-yard pass to Tristian Gentry on the first play from scrimmage, and Maruska ran 15 yards for a TD on the next play. Just like that the Yellow Jackets led 21-7 — scoring two TDs on their last three plays.

Maruska added a 2-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 28-7 advantage.

McCollum threw a 49-yard TD pass to Kyle Barton with 10 minutes remaining in the game, and he threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cameron Campos with 5:34 remaining.

Chavarria kicked his 44-yard field goal between Cougar TDs — giving Stephenville a 31-14 lead with 8:49 to go.

More: High School football High School Football: Johnathon Haddock returns as Abilene Cooper's rival at Plainview

More: High School Football Big Country Game of the Week: Abilene Cooper seeks second straight win against Plainview

How it started

Both teams scored on their first possession to open the game. China Spring ate up much of the first quarter on the game’s opening drive, capping it with McCollum throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Grayson Martin with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter. McCollum kept the drive alive with a 6-yard run on fourth-and-4 from the Stephenville 22.

The Yellow Jackets answered — getting an 8-yard TD run by Powell with 20 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Wyatt Kreutz caught a pass on fourth down one play before the TD.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Tate Maruska, Stephenville

The senior running back ran for 151 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

Ryan Gafford, Stephenville

The junior quarterback completed 13-of-19 passes for 180 yards with no interceptions.

Tristian Gentry, Stephenville

The 6-foot-1 junior receiver, a Texas Tech commit, had six catches for 101 yards.

Cash McCollum, China Spring

The senior quarterback, a North Texas commit, completed 16-of-30 passes for 199 yards and three TDs with one interception.

They said it

Stephenville quarterback Ryan Gafford on what the win means for his team: “It’s big, really big. Puts us in a great spot for finishing district out. … Best game we’ve played all year.”

Gafford on the 65-yard pass to Texas Tech commit Tristian Gentry that set up the TD run two plays into the second half for a 21-7 lead: “That’s a big play coming out of half – a big momentum changer right there.”

Gafford on Gentry’s catch on the first play of the second half: “He’s great. Very big. He’s (going) DI right? His job is to go make those plays.”

Gafford on his team’s defense: “Great job by the War Dogs. Playing outstanding defense. Holding them to 21 points is really good.”

Stephenville defensive back Hyson Foreman on the Yellow Jackets’ defensive play: “I credit our guys up front. They’ve been working hard all week. We have dudes who can rotate in, and they play extremely hard. Our backend has really come along during the season. I’m proud to be part of the team.”

Foreman on the Stephenville offense: “It’s so fun to watch our offense. They get explosive at times, and you can hand it to Tate, and he can take a hole so fast. It’s fun.”

Foreman on what the win means for his team: “It’s good. It’ll be good for the next day, and then we’ve got business to take care of next week. You want that district championship to go into the playoffs.”

Up next

Waxahachie Life at China Spring, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; Stephenville at Alvarado, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: No. 7 Stephenville beats No. 4 China Spring in high school football