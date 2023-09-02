High school football: Neenah, Kimberly, Kaukauna, Menasha pick up Week 3 victories

APPLETON − A pair of Fox Valley Association heavyweights remain undefeated to lead Week 3 takeaways from Fox Valley area high school football.

Rockets show moxie in holding off Appleton East

Down its two best players and trailing going into the fourth quarter, Neenah relied on a stout defense and freshman quarterback Ashton Van Beek to rally for a 27-15 win over Appleton East on Thursday in the Fox Valley Association football opener at Pickett Field.

Rockets starting quarterback Evan Vanevenhoven and running back Grant Dean missed the game due to injury, and it showed early. Dean, who injured his ankle a week ago, is expected back next week, while Vanevenhoven may miss a few more games after injuring his wrist in the season opener.

East jumped out to an 8-0 first-quarter lead and led for much of the game. The Patriots led 8-7 at intermission and 15-14 after three quarters.

Freshman Ashton Van Beek ran for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass for Neenah in its victory over Appleton East on Thursday in Appleton.

“This is a really good win,” Rockets coach Steve Jung said. “We ground out a good win down our two best offensive players. Our defense made stops in the fourth quarter and our offense finished it, so I’m super proud of our kids.”

Van Beek rushed for three scores and threw for another as he helped Neenah overcome a couple of early turnovers and a third-quarter interception.

“He made a couple mistakes, turned the ball over,” Jung said. “He threw an interception, but he stayed the course and stayed tough in there. He didn’t get rattled by it, and then he drove us to victory.

“That was really important. It was good for our confidence. When you’re down your two best offensive players and you have a freshman leading you and you come out with a W, that’s a big FVA win.”

Tyson leads Kimberly past Oshkosh West

Kimberly's run game took a positive step forward Thursday, finishing with 240 yards on 39 attempts and four touchdowns in the team's 34-10 victory over Oshkosh West at Titan Stadium.

The win improves Kimberly to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the FVA.

Gavin Tyson had 151 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns with Marcus Doucette adding 82 yards on 10 attempts and a score.

Kimberly's defense was led by Cody Obermann, who had seven total tackles and an interception.

Menasha bounces back in big way

Menasha erupted for 42 points in the first half to cruise to a 58-14 Fox River Classic Conference South victory over Manitowoc at Calder Stadium on Friday.

Logan Liegl had two rushing touchdowns of 8 yards apiece and also had touchdown passes to Ryan Johnson and Ty Schwartzkopf of 30 and 40 yards, respectively.

Elijah Gigl had a pair of short touchdown runs and Jeremiah Zank added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns for the Bluejays (2-1, 1-0), who lost last week to Neenah.

Mistakes hurt Polar Bears in loss to SPASH

Grant Chandonais had three touchdown passes, including two to receiver Amon Konopacki, in SPASH's 26-10 victory over Hortonville at Akin Field in a Valley Football Association opener Friday.

Point (2-1) led 14-0 into the second quarter before the Polar Bears answered with a field goal from Colin Wendt and a blocked punt that led to a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Hortonville quarterback Broden Butzin.

Hortonville, which was coming off a 13-0 victory over Pulaski, could only muster 116 total yards against the SPASH defense. The Polar Bears (1-2, 0-1) also threw three interceptions.

"Yeah, you can't have those kinds of mistakes," Hortonville coach Nicholas Reichart said. "Just little details for us going forward. That's been the message all year and hopefully we can figure it out going forward.

"For us, we have to continue to work hard. I'm a simple guy and when it comes to football, you have to be physical and you have to play with high effort. We just got to do it more consistently and we have to take care of the football. That was kind of our biggest issue tonight."

Doriot, Ghosts continue strong start

Finnley Doriot had three more touchdown passes and Kaukauna's defense held Oshkosh North to 137 yards of total offense in its 35-0 blanking of the Spartans.

Parker Schuh caught six passes for 120 yards for the Ghosts (3-0, 1-0 Fox Valley Association), including a 58-yard score in the second quarter. Aiden Reardon also had 71 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown to lead Kaukauna's rushing attack, which finished with 269 yards on 37 carries.

Around the North Eastern Conference

Wrightstown rallied from an early setback to beat visiting Winneconne 34-13. Winneconne defensive back Ethan Mathe had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead, but Wrightstown led 20-7 at the half. Trevor Vande Hey, a junior quarterback, had three rushing touchdowns covering 51, 1 and 3 yards and Aiden Humphreys added an 87-yard score for the Tigers. Landon Helphrey also had a short rushing touchdown for Wrightstown (3-0, 1-0 NEC). ... Little Chute (3-0, 1-0) also remains undefeated with a 29-6 victory over Seymour. Mustangs quarterback Charlie Vanden Burgt accounted for all of Little Chute's touchdowns, scoring on a short keeper and throwing three touchdown passes, including strikes of 31 yards to Tyler Fischer and 33 yards to Cooper Effa. Brady Polk had Seymour's lone score on a 54-yard run.

Around the Fox Valley

Kameron Zielke accounted for five touchdowns in Weyauwega-Fremont's 50-7 victory over Manawa. He had two touchdown passes and also scored on runs of 11, 1 and 24 yards. Brayden Arndt also scored on a 60-yard run for the Warhawks (3-0, 1-0 CWC Large). ... Shiocton got its first win of the season in a 7-0 shutout of Spencer/Columbus Catholic. The Chiefs' Jordan Jahnke had a 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to account for the lone score. ... Waupaca also tallied its first win with a 50-14 pounding of Denmark.

