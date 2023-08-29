High school football: Meet the five new head coaches in the Coachella Valley

Palm Desert head coach Rudy Forti talks to his team after their loss at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

The 2023 high school football season has begun and while there's several new faces who should emerge as star players around the Coachella Valley, the new coaches leading programs in the valley is very intriguing as well.

There are five new head coaches in the valley, with two taking over for very successful coaches, two others looking to rebuild programs that have been successful in the past and a fifth coach who is taking his squad to 11-man football for the first time in school history.

Let's meet the five new head football coaches in the valley and learn a little more about them:

Roy Provost

School: Desert Hot Springs

Age: 43

From: Louisiana

Previous position: Golden Eagles defensive coordinator (2018-19)

Specialty: Defense

Desert Hot Springs High football head coach Roy Provost watches the defense against Jurupa Valley in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., on August 25, 2023.

Local coaching tree: Provost was previously an assistant to both L.D. Matthews and Errol Wilson

Favorite NFL team: Miami Dolphins

Favorite college team: LSU

Provost has led the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 start after wins over Rubidoux (56-8) and Jurupa Valley (34-8).

Darryl Goree

School: Palm Springs

Age: 56

From: Palm Springs

Previous position: Defensive backs coach, associate head coach (2012-22)

Darryl Goree has been named the new head football coach at Palm Springs High School

Specialty: Defense

Local coaching tree: Goree was an assistant to both Dan Murphy and Steve Fabian. Goree is a graduate of Palm Springs High School and was an assistant at the school for more than 25 years before becoming the head coach.

Favorite NFL team: Goree is well-known as a die hard San Francisco 49ers fan around Palm Springs High.

Favorite college team: LSU and San Diego State

In his first game as head coach, taking over for longtime head coach Dan Murphy, Goree's squad lost to Granite Hills, 22-21 on Aug. 18. Last week's game at Monrovia was postponed because of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Rudy Forti

School: Palm Desert

Age: 51

From: El Paso, Texas

Previous position: Aztecs offensive coordinator (2017-22)

Head coach Rudy Fortii instructs the players during football practice at Palm Desert High School in Palm Desert, Calif., August 2, 2023.

Specialty: Offense

Local coaching tree: Was an assistant to Shane McComb for six seasons, winning at least a share of six consecutive league titles in that span.

Favorite NFL teams: Cowboys and Bengals (though not a die-hard fan of either)

Favorite college teams: Texas and North Texas (his alma mater)

In Forti's first game as the Aztecs' head coach, Palm Desert lost, 28-13, to Rancho Verde. The Aztecs will be aiming for a seventh consecutive league title this season.

David Palmer

School: Shadow Hills

Age: 52

From: Salton City

Previous position: Knights defensive coordinator (2022)

Head coach David Palmer coaches the Shadow Hills High School football team during practice in Indio, Calif., July 31, 2023.

Specialty: Defense.

Local coaching tree: Palmer coached under Alex Esquibel last season but says that his coaching mentor is Will Martin, who coached the Knights' defense from 2020-22. "I think a lot of coaches in the valley who've spent time with him got something from him," Palmer said.

Favorite NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Favorite college team: LSU, because of its defensive reputation

The Knights are off to a 1-1 start under Palmer, including a 19-0 shutout win over crosstown rival Indio for the Mayor's Cup.

J. David Miller

School: Desert Chapel

Age: 56

From: Chattanooga, Tennessee

J. David Miller is the head football coach at Desert Chapel in Palm Springs.

Previous position: Miller is the longtime head coach of the SoCal Coyotes, a developmental professional football team. He has stepped back from that role to coach the Eagles.

Specialty: Offense. Miller is one of the coaches who helped popularize the run and shoot offense in the valley.

Local coaching tree: Xavier Prep offensive coordinator Michael Karls and Coachella Valley defensive coordinator Cedric Cox are among Miller's coaching pupils coaching in the valley. A.J. Smith, the offensive coordinator of the XFL's Houston Roughnecks, is a Desert Chapel passing consultant. The Roughnecks' scheme is Run N Shoot, just like Desert Chapel's, and Houston has led the XFL in total offense in its last two iterations.

Favorite NFL team(s): Varies from year-to-year, depending on which team's his friends (former players and coaching friends) are affiliated with.

Favorite college team(s): Colorado, North Carolina State, Alabama and Tennessee (the four schools where his daughters attended). Miller's youngest daughter will be a junior at Tennessee this year.

Desert Chapel's season opener was canceled. The Eagles are set to open at home Friday against Banning.

Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.

This week's schedule

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Thursday's games

Valley View at Yucca Valley

Victor Valley at Twentynine Palms

Yucaipa at Shadow Hills

Rancho Verde at La Quinta

Tahquitz at Rancho Mirage

Friday's games

Cathedral City at Pacific

Desert Mirage at Desert Christian Academy

Perris at Desert Hot Springs

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Coachella Valley

Barstow at Indio

Mountain Pointe (Phoenix) at Palm Desert

Palm Springs at Eisenhower

Aquinas at Xavier Prep

Banning at Desert Chapel

