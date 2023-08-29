High school football: Meet the five new head coaches in the Coachella Valley
The 2023 high school football season has begun and while there's several new faces who should emerge as star players around the Coachella Valley, the new coaches leading programs in the valley is very intriguing as well.
There are five new head coaches in the valley, with two taking over for very successful coaches, two others looking to rebuild programs that have been successful in the past and a fifth coach who is taking his squad to 11-man football for the first time in school history.
Let's meet the five new head football coaches in the valley and learn a little more about them:
Roy Provost
School: Desert Hot Springs
Age: 43
From: Louisiana
Previous position: Golden Eagles defensive coordinator (2018-19)
Specialty: Defense
Local coaching tree: Provost was previously an assistant to both L.D. Matthews and Errol Wilson
Favorite NFL team: Miami Dolphins
Favorite college team: LSU
Provost has led the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 start after wins over Rubidoux (56-8) and Jurupa Valley (34-8).
Darryl Goree
School: Palm Springs
Age: 56
From: Palm Springs
Previous position: Defensive backs coach, associate head coach (2012-22)
Specialty: Defense
Local coaching tree: Goree was an assistant to both Dan Murphy and Steve Fabian. Goree is a graduate of Palm Springs High School and was an assistant at the school for more than 25 years before becoming the head coach.
Favorite NFL team: Goree is well-known as a die hard San Francisco 49ers fan around Palm Springs High.
Favorite college team: LSU and San Diego State
In his first game as head coach, taking over for longtime head coach Dan Murphy, Goree's squad lost to Granite Hills, 22-21 on Aug. 18. Last week's game at Monrovia was postponed because of Tropical Storm Hilary.
Rudy Forti
School: Palm Desert
Age: 51
From: El Paso, Texas
Previous position: Aztecs offensive coordinator (2017-22)
Specialty: Offense
Local coaching tree: Was an assistant to Shane McComb for six seasons, winning at least a share of six consecutive league titles in that span.
Favorite NFL teams: Cowboys and Bengals (though not a die-hard fan of either)
Favorite college teams: Texas and North Texas (his alma mater)
In Forti's first game as the Aztecs' head coach, Palm Desert lost, 28-13, to Rancho Verde. The Aztecs will be aiming for a seventh consecutive league title this season.
David Palmer
School: Shadow Hills
Age: 52
From: Salton City
Previous position: Knights defensive coordinator (2022)
Specialty: Defense.
Local coaching tree: Palmer coached under Alex Esquibel last season but says that his coaching mentor is Will Martin, who coached the Knights' defense from 2020-22. "I think a lot of coaches in the valley who've spent time with him got something from him," Palmer said.
Favorite NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite college team: LSU, because of its defensive reputation
The Knights are off to a 1-1 start under Palmer, including a 19-0 shutout win over crosstown rival Indio for the Mayor's Cup.
J. David Miller
School: Desert Chapel
Age: 56
From: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Previous position: Miller is the longtime head coach of the SoCal Coyotes, a developmental professional football team. He has stepped back from that role to coach the Eagles.
Specialty: Offense. Miller is one of the coaches who helped popularize the run and shoot offense in the valley.
Local coaching tree: Xavier Prep offensive coordinator Michael Karls and Coachella Valley defensive coordinator Cedric Cox are among Miller's coaching pupils coaching in the valley. A.J. Smith, the offensive coordinator of the XFL's Houston Roughnecks, is a Desert Chapel passing consultant. The Roughnecks' scheme is Run N Shoot, just like Desert Chapel's, and Houston has led the XFL in total offense in its last two iterations.
Favorite NFL team(s): Varies from year-to-year, depending on which team's his friends (former players and coaching friends) are affiliated with.
Favorite college team(s): Colorado, North Carolina State, Alabama and Tennessee (the four schools where his daughters attended). Miller's youngest daughter will be a junior at Tennessee this year.
Desert Chapel's season opener was canceled. The Eagles are set to open at home Friday against Banning.
Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.
This week's schedule
(All games at 7 p.m.)
Thursday's games
Valley View at Yucca Valley
Victor Valley at Twentynine Palms
Yucaipa at Shadow Hills
Rancho Verde at La Quinta
Tahquitz at Rancho Mirage
Friday's games
Cathedral City at Pacific
Desert Mirage at Desert Christian Academy
Perris at Desert Hot Springs
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Coachella Valley
Barstow at Indio
Mountain Pointe (Phoenix) at Palm Desert
Palm Springs at Eisenhower
Aquinas at Xavier Prep
Banning at Desert Chapel
