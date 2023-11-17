High School Football: Marlin fends off Coleman in area playoff game

STEPHENVILLE — Leading 30-6 with 6:22 left in the third quarter, it appeared Marlin would cruise to victory in the Region II-2A Division II area playoff game Thursday night at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

Coleman, though, ended up coming inches shy of tying the game.

Marlin stopped Jadin Jackson on a two-point conversion with 5:42 left in the game, and the Bulldogs held on for a 30-28 victory.

Rodrick Suiters threw three touchdown passes, and Ja’Marien Womack ran for another to lead the Bulldogs (10-2), who advance to play either Valley Mills (7-4) or Tioga (8-3) in the region quarterfinals.

Jackson ran for TDs of 2 and 1 yards, while Brent Bouldin had a 5-yard TD run and Hunter Lackey ran 37 yards for another to spark Coleman (9-3).

Bulldogs start fast

Marlin used big play after big play to jump on the Bluecats early. After stopping Coleman on the game’s opening drive with an interception in the end zone, Marlin got a TD on its first play from scrimmage. Suiters threw an 85-yard TD pass to I’aire Kee.

Coleman answered with a 2-yard TD run by Jackson but couldn’t convert on the PAT to trail 7-6 with 2:40 left in the first quarter.

Eric Ramos kicked a 20-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 10-6 lead with 8:53 to go in the second quarter, and Suiters threw a 95-yard TD pass to Allen Williams with 6:24 to go in the opening half.

Marlin led 23-6 at halftime, after Suiters threw a 57-yard TD pass to William Workman with 45 seconds left in the half.

The big finish

Marlin pushed its lead to 30-6 as Womack scored from 3 yards out to cap the opening drive of the second half.

That’s when Coleman stormed back.

Bouldin got the comeback started with a 5-yard TD run, and Jackson threw a pass to Anthony Espitia to make it a 30-14 game with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The ’Cats made it a one-score game with 8:12 left in the contest. Jackson ran a yard for a TD, and he threw a pass to Lackey — drawing Coleman within eight at 30-22.

The next time Coleman got the ball, the Bluecats needed four plays to draw within two. This time Lackey ran 37 yards on a reverse for the TD. Jackson, however, was stopped on the two-point conversion, leaving Marlin up 30-28 with 5:42 to go.

Coleman stopped a Marlin drive, dropping Suiters for a loss on fourth-and-2 at the Bluecat 14.

But on third-and-15, Jaden Ray picked off a Jackson pass.

Coleman got the ball one last time, this time at its own 37 with 16 seconds left but ran out of time after running a play.

