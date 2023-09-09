HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Madison escapes Onsted with win

Week 3 of the high school football season in Lenawee County didn't disappoint as five of the 10 games came down to one score and two others were close late.

Here's how it all played out:

Madison 36, Onsted 34

Madison's Caleb DeLeon carries the ball during Friday's game at Onsted.

ONSTED — It looked like it was going to be a blowout early with the Trojans going up 24-6 with 3:51 left in the second quarter, but the host Wildcats came storming back in the Lenawee County Athletic Association clash.

Onsted (1-2, 0-1 LCAA) got a 74-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Kelley to Quinn Hiram to make it 24-12 and then made a stop on defense and blocked the punt. Kelley then connected with JT Hill on a 22-yard pass to make it 24-20 at the half.

"Going into the half we felt like we were controlling the line of scrimmage," said Madison head coach Scott Gallagher. "We weren't too shook. We knew we could keep moving the ball. I'm proud of our guys."

The Wildcats took the lead on Aidan Paquin's second 39-yard touchdown run to go up 27-24 with 7:46 left in the third, but Madison (2-1, 1-0 LCAA) answered.

Brian Dopp hit Jalonn Borders on a 41-yard touchdown pass to go up 30-27 before the end of the third and then Dopp ran down to the 1-yard line where Caleb DeLeon punched it in to go up 36-27 with 11:33 to go.

Momentum swung back to Onsted Kelley connecting with Hill for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 36-34 and then Paquin stopped the Trojans drive with an interception return to Madison's 45-yard line.

The Trojans made the final big plays as Jayden Holly leaped for an interception at the 4-yard line and then DeLeon and company closed the game out with a series of hard runs to run out the clock.

"They're fighting," said Wildcats' head coach Aaron Amthor. "Keeping fighting, keep focus and that's what our kids are doing. They're competing."

Adrian 38, Ypsilanti 30

YPSILANTI — The Maples fell behind 16-6 in the first quarter but responded with a big offensive push to beat the Grizzlies and improve to 3-0 on the season and get to 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference White Division.

Chase Henline rushed 22 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Parker passed for 135 yards and two scores and Donte Lester had two rushing touchdowns for the Maples.

Both of Parker’s touchdown passes were to Thomas Dayharsh. The Maples offense compiled 400 yards.

“We had a few turnovers that stalled drives,” said Adrian coach Joel Przygodski. “Our offense was able to make some plays when it needed to.”

Blissfield 33, Dundee 30

DUNDEE — Blissfield won for the second straight week, this time knocking off Dundee in LCAA play.

Kassidy Lenz had a 90-yard kickoff return, then sealed the game with an interception the final seconds for the Royals (2-1, 1-0 LCAA).

Blissfield scored first and led 21-8 at the half. Dundee pulled within 26-23 with 10:44 left, but Gabe Schnoor returned an interception with 6:21 left to put the Royals up 33-23.

Hudson 16, Hillsdale 0

Hudson's KJ Walker (12) celebrates a 2-point conversion with Bradley Bertram (62), Angelo Moreno (60) and Malachi Marshall (back) during Friday's game against Hillsdale.

HUDSON — Hudson scored twice in the second quarter and its defense did the rest as the Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the LCAA.

Brennan Marshall scored on a three-yard run and Beckett McCaskey on a 50-yard run to lead Hudson’s offense. Both finished with more than 100 yards rushing, McCaskey getting 152 and Marshall 110.

Jacob Pickford had 13 tackles for Hudson, which held Hillsdale to 62 yards rushing and 62 yards passing.

Clinton 40, Ida 21

IDA — The Redwolves were ahead 24-21 before finishing the game with four unanswered touchdowns to pull away from the Bluestreaks in the LCAA opener for both schools.

Nik Shadley had 179 yards rushing and three touchdowns on nine carries. When Ida closed the gap to 24-21, Shadley responded with an 88-yard touchdown run.

Cole Breitenwischer and Jacob Felts also had rushing touchdowns for 2-1 (1-0 LCAA) Clinton.

Lenawee Christian 44, Camden-Frontier 8

CAMDEN – It was the Sam Lutz show for Lenawee Christian.

Lutz had 115 yards rushing and 150 yards passing for the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 Southern Michigan League East), scoring on runs of 41, 20 and three yards and passing for a 27-yard touchdown to Paul Towler.

“Sam and Easton (Boggs) were huge tonight,” said LCS coach Bill Wilharms. “They tried to hold the ball and they tried to use their power to run and they had some success but our overall team speed got to them in the end.”

Towler also had a rushing touchdown and Elijah Lutz scored on a 20-yard run.

Eli Brainard made a 20-yard field goal to complete the LCS scoring.

Towler had 17 tackles.

“He ran like a man possessed,” Wilharms said. “He had two touchdowns called back because of holding calls.”

Addison 58, Leslie 14

ADDISON — The Panthers got their biggest win of the season yet as they rolled to a blowout win to hand the Blackhawks their first loss of the season.

The game was a matchup up 2-0 teams from the Cascades Conference East and West with both teams having won the first two games in blowouts.

The Panthers kept it rolling, leading 14-0 after the first and 36-14 at the half before shutting Leslie out in the second half.

Jackson 50, Tecumseh 49, OT

Tecumseh's Ben Abbott dives in for a touchdown during Friday's game against Jackson.

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh raced out a 21-0 lead on Jackson in the SEC White opener, but the Vikings slowly clawed back into the game.

The first quarter was all Tecumseh (1-2, 0-1 SEC White) as AJ Bryan scored twice and Ben Abbott ran in one himself, but Jackson scored to make 21-6 after the first. Bryan added a 30-yard touchdown in the second half to make it 28-20 at the half.

The teams traded touchdowns with Tecumseh going up 42-35 on a 53-yard pass from Abbott to Bryan 1:42 left, but Jackson returned the kickoff 90 yards to tie the game back up, 42-42.

In overtime, Tecumseh got the ball first and scored on a 2-yard run from Abbott to go up 49-42. Jackson responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass and then the ball was placed inside the 2-yard line as Tecumseh was called for roughing the passer on the touchdown.

The Vikings went for a two-point conversion with the short try and converted for the win.

Bryan finished with 161 yards rushing and three touchdowns while catching four passes for 118 yards and two more scores. Abbott was 14-of-23 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 28 yards and two scores.

Ryan Barrie had 19 tackles while Rocco Williams had 11 and Tyler Clement had 10.

Concord 34, Britton Deerfield 28

BRITTON — Concord broke a 28-28 tie on an 11-yard touchdown catch by Mehki Wingfield to beat BD by a touchdown with 36 seconds left.

The Patriots (0-3, 0-1 Tri-River) trailed 28-14 with under four minutes remaining when Caden Kubacki scored on a six-yard touchdown run and Brayden Shiels added the two-point conversion to make it 28-22. Luke Wiser recovered an onside kick, which led to a Leland Smith 15-yard touchdown catch from Kuback to tie the game 28-28 with 1:39 left.

Kubacki rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Keegan Bush also scored.

Edon (Ohio) 52, Sand Creek 24

EDON, Ohio — The Aggies (1-2) lost a wild one, despite being down by a touchdown at the half.

Edon piled up 495 yards passing as the Bombers quarterback Kyler Sapp had seven touchdown passes.

Ivan Wilkinson rushed for 231 yards on 33 carries and scored twice, Rory Eack caught a touchdown pass from Cole Scharer.

