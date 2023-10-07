High School Football: A look around Lenawee County in Week 7

Week 7 is in the books with eight out of a possible 10 Lenawee County teams picking up wins Friday night.

Here is how the night played out:

Blissfield 26, Ida 21

IDA — After Ida scored in the final minutes to pull within a touchdown, Blissfield’s Gabe Schnoor intercepted the Ida quarterback in the end zone to secure the victory.

Jack Deatrick had three touchdown passes, two to Mason Case and one to Blake Iffland. Kassidy Lenz also scored a touchdown.

“Ida is a good team,” said Blissfield coach Ron Estes. “We played fantastic defense. They had a 98-yard touchdown run and a 80-yard touchdown run. Other than those two plays, our defense was great.”

The Royals 4-3 (3-2 LCAA) finish the regular season with Onsted and Madison and are very much alive in the playoff race.

“We are dinged up, but we had just enough in the tank tonight to get it done," Estes said.

Adrian 34, Pinckney 0

ADRIAN — The Maples didn't get the help they needed to get a share of the SEC White championship as Jackson lost to Chelsea, 21-14, to give the Bulldogs the outright title.

Adrian did, however, take care of business on its end as it posted its first shutout of the season to close league play.

"We didn't take care of business a couple of weeks ago," said coach Joel Pryzgodski. "We let that go into someone else's hands. Our kids stayed focused on this game and that's all we could do."

It was scoreless after the first quarter as both teams drove down into the other's redzones, but neither were able to score. Following a Kobe Olivarez sack on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Adrian took over on the 9-yard line to start the second quarter.

Sean Parker hit Zack Hassan with a 65-yard pass to setup a Parker touchdown run a few plays later and it was all Maples (6-1, 4-1 SEC) from there.

Parker was 8-of-14 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 38 yards and another score. Antonio Brown rushed for 118 yards and a score while Hassan caught three passes for 71 yards, Thomas Dayharsh caught three for 66 yards and two scores and Brown caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Tecumseh 42, Ypsilanti 20

YPSILANTI — Tecumseh broke open a close game with two fourth quarter touchdowns by Tyler Clement and went on to beat the Grizzlies in SEC White play.

Clement rushed for 143 yards and scored three touchdowns and also completed 8 of 11 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown to AJ Bryan. Bryan had nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns rushing along with 53 yards receiving.

Ryan Barrie had 16 tackles for the Tecumseh (3-4, 2-3 SEC White) defense. Bryan had an interception.

Addison 42, Hanover-Horton 8

HANOVER — Addison fell behind 8-0, but the Panther defense stiffened from there and the offense took over the game.

Spencer Brown caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jaxen Sword right before halftime and had a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Byron Creech had a strong game rushing the ball when the Comets keyed on stopping Brown.

“He had a really good game and our offensive line played very well,” said Addison coach Joshua Lindeman.

Addison clinched the Cascades Conference West Division championship with the win and will play Napoleon for the conference championship on Oct. 28.

Clinton 66, Onsted 20

ONSTED – The Redwolves offense was firing on all cylinders with 367 yards rushing and 185 yards passing. Clinton led 60-6 at halftime.

Andy Fair threw for three touchdowns and ran for one. Jaren Settles also had a TD pass for Clinton (6-1, 5-0 LCAA).

Nik Shadley rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Felts had two rushing touchdowns and Bryce Randolph one. Cade Brighton, Mason Brodie and Brandon Johnson also had rushing touchdowns.

Onsted (1-6, 0-5 LCAA) got 79 passing yards from Hunter Kelley. Aidan Paquin returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Luke Manders and Griffin Amthor also had rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Hudson 62, Madison 0

Brennan Marshall and Beckett McCaskey combined for 238 yards rushing and five touchdowns as Hudson remained undefeated (6-0, 5-0 LCAA) with the shutout win.

The Tigers have three shutouts in five LCAA games this season.

Marshall had 145 yards rushing and touchdowns of 2 and 13. McCaskey had 93 yards rushing and touchdowns of 5, 2 and 5. Cole Marry added a 51-yard touchdown run.

Madison (1-6, 1-4 LCAA) was held to 49 yards of total offense and three first downs.

Sand Creek 28, Springport 14

SPRINGPORT — The Aggies won for the second straight week as they dominated the time of possession and finished with 246 yards rushing as a team.

Caleb Luck, Rory Eack, Ivan Wilkinson and Jordan Illenden scored touchdowns for the Aggies. Eack scored on a 5-yard pass from Cole Scharer, the rest of the Aggie touchdowns came on runs.

Wilkinson had 142 yards to lead the Aggies (3-4).

Lenawee Christian 58, North Adams Jerome 6

NORTH ADAMS — Another week, another blowout for the Cougars as they continued to see running clock each week.

LCS (7-0, 5-0 SCAA East) was up 30-0 after the first and took a 51-0 lead into the half.

Sam Lutz threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns while Brenner Powers ran for 127.

The Cougars will play for the SCAA East title next week at home against fellow unbeaten Pittsford.

Martin 50, Britton Deerfield 6

MARTIN — The defending state champions led 6-0 after the first quarter, but scored four times in the middle two quarters to pull away from Britton Deerfield.

The Patriots lone touchdown came on a 5-yard run by Keegan Bush.

BD (2-5) was held to 135 yards of total offense and had three turnovers.

Luke Wiser led the Patriot offense with 73 yards rushing.

Concord 52, Morenci 14

CONCORD — The Bulldogs scored two second half touchdowns after the Yellow Jackets built a 38-0 lead.

Michael Rising caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Shamus Alcock and Talan Kruse scored on a 2-yard run for Morenci (2-4, 0-3 Tri-River).

Alcock led the Bulldog offense with 144 yards passing.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: A look at Week 7's action of high school football in Lenawee County