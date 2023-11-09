High School Football: Live updates from playoff games involving Abilene, Big Country teams

The road to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday with a full slate of high school football playoff games involving Big Country teams, including two in town.

Abilene High plays El Paso Hanks in a Region I-5A Division I game Thursday night at Shotwell Stadium, while Wylie battles El Paso Andress across town in a Region I-5A Division II game Thursday night at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

Cooper opens the playoffs against El Paso Chapin on Friday in a Region I-5A DII game El Paso.

Some of the Big Country’s best programs this season — Abilene High, Stephenville, Brownwood, Clyde, Hawley and Albany — should have little trouble moving on, though Clyde hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016.

Cisco, a program used to deep runs, faces a tough task against district tri-champion Ozona.

We’ve got four defending state champions trying to repeat in Hawley (Class 2A Division I), Albany (2A DI), Westbrook (1A DI) and Benjamin (1A DII).

Westbrook is a two-time defending state champion, while Hawley has played in two consecutive title games.

Wylie wide receiver Braden Regala takes a hard tackle from Cooper defensive back Nhoj Henry during Friday’s Southtown Showdown football game at Shotwell Stadium Nov. 3, 2023. Final score was 17-7, Wylie.

Abilene, Big Country bi-district playoff round live score updates

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Live updates from Big Country high school football playoff games