High School Football: Live updates from playoff games involving Abilene, Big Country teams
The road to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday with a full slate of high school football playoff games involving Big Country teams, including two in town.
Abilene High plays El Paso Hanks in a Region I-5A Division I game Thursday night at Shotwell Stadium, while Wylie battles El Paso Andress across town in a Region I-5A Division II game Thursday night at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.
Cooper opens the playoffs against El Paso Chapin on Friday in a Region I-5A DII game El Paso.
Some of the Big Country’s best programs this season — Abilene High, Stephenville, Brownwood, Clyde, Hawley and Albany — should have little trouble moving on, though Clyde hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016.
Cisco, a program used to deep runs, faces a tough task against district tri-champion Ozona.
We’ve got four defending state champions trying to repeat in Hawley (Class 2A Division I), Albany (2A DI), Westbrook (1A DI) and Benjamin (1A DII).
Westbrook is a two-time defending state champion, while Hawley has played in two consecutive title games.
Abilene, Big Country bi-district playoff round live score updates
