High School Football: Live score updates for Pensacola Catholic in state semifinal

Just four football teams remain in Class 2S across the state of Florida.

And Pensacola Catholic is one of them. The No. 3 Crusaders take on undefeated No. 2 Bradford, located in Starke – between Jacksonville and Gainesville – in the Class 2S semifinals. The other game is No. 1 Cocoa vs. No. 4 Booker.

The Crusaders and Tornadoes are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST (7:30 p.m. EST) on Friday.

On the line? A trip to Bragg Memorial Stadium at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

Pensacola Catholic is going up against a top defense in the state, with Bradford having allowed just 10 points in its last six games.

The USA Today Network will have a reporter at the game live, Juston Lewis (Florida Times-Union/jacksonville.com). You can also follow along on the scoreboard below.

