HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Listing the best performances during the bi-district playoffs?

The TRN Top 10 has been retired for the season, but we’ll continue to update you on the top performances of the previous week.

You can also find the latest playoff schedule for TRN Sports coverage area teams along with other games set to be played at local stadiums.

And finally, the latest updates on local athletes competing in college football are also provided.

HONOR ROLL

RUSHING/RECEIVING

(100 yards or multiple TDs)

Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 391 total yards, 3 TDs

Rylan Monsey, Graham – 178 rushing, 5 TDs

Garrett Blevins, Henrietta – 177 rushing, 2 TDs (117 passing, TD)

Kenji Johnson, Rider – 150 rushing, 2 TDs (6 of 6 XPs)

Eric Powell, WFHS – 137 total yards, TD

Kolby Teakell, Windthorst – 115 receiving, TD

KD Worthy, Hirschi – 109 total yards, 4 TDs

Slade Thompson, Seymour – 101 rushing, TD

Cameron Jones, WFHS – 39 total yards, 3 TDs (65-yard kickoff return TD)

PASSING

(250 yards or multiple TDs)

Brock Belcher, Windthorst – 217 yards, 3 TDs (184 rushing, 3 TDs)

Grant Cox, Holliday – 166 yards, 3 TDs

Jimmell McFalls, Hirschi – 144 yards, 2 TDs

Joe Castles, Rider – 117 yards, 3 TDs

Ty Thompson, Graham – 102 yards, TD (36 rushing, TD)

Ty Scott, Vernon – 77 yards, 2 TDs (27 rushing)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

Vaughn Hamill, Holliday – 4 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, fumble return TD

Elijah Jackson, Rider – 12-yard interception return TD (32 total yards, TD)

Josh Salazar, Jacksboro – block punt recovery TD (4 of 5 XP; 2-point conversion run)

SIX–MAN

Devin Guillory, Knox City – 108 total yards, 2 TDs

Isaac King, Newcastle – 107 rushing, 3 TDs

London Martinez, Newcastle – 99 rushing, 3 TDs

Tristin Baxter, Knox City – 62 rushing, 3 TDs

Ty Strawbridge, Newcastle – 50 rushing, 2 TDs

Cameron Hernandez, Knox City – 40 rushing, 2 TDs

AREA ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I-5A Division II

Rider (9-2) vs. Lake Dallas (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

Region I-4A Division II

Hirschi (6-4) vs. Seminole (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Colorado City

Graham (10-1) vs. West Plains (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Childress

Region II-3A Division II

Holliday (10-1) vs. Leonard (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherford

Jacksboro (11-0) vs. Bells (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Denton’s Collins Stadium

City View (7-4) vs. Gunter (11-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Denton’s Collins Stadium

Region II-2A Division II

Windthorst (9-2) vs. Roscoe (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Abilene’s McMurry University

Region I-A Division I

Knox City (11-0) vs. Happy (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Petersburg

Region II-A Division II

Benjamin (11-0) vs. Newcastle (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Hamlin

GAMES IN AREA

Region I-5A Division I

Aledo (11-0) vs. Lubbock-Cooper (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial

Amarillo (6-5) vs Red Oak (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial

Region I-4A Division II

Glen Rose (7-4) vs. Perryton (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Iowa Park

Region I-3A Division I

Paradise (10-1) vs. Dalhart (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Vernon

Bushland (10-1) vs. Whitesboro (6-5), 6 p.m. Thursday, Vernon

COLLEGE CONNECTION

This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

Noah Caldwell, TE, Abilene Christian (Electra)

Caldwell caught one pass for 4 yards in a 31-30 loss to Tarleton on Saturday. Caldwell has five receptions for 47 yards and a TD this season. Caldwell and the Wildcats visit Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game televised on SEC Network.

Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Castles caught two passes for 10 yards in a 31-30 loss to Tarleton on Saturday. Castles has 21 receptions for 226 yards and three TDs on the season. Castles and the Wildcats visit Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game televised on the SEC Network.

Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)

Coheley recorded six tackles in a 31-30 loss to Tarleton on Saturday. He has 48 tackles, including five for loss and 2.5 sacks, with two interceptions on the season. Coheley and the Wildcats visit Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game televised on the SEC Network.

Ezekiel Holmes, DL, Illinois (Hirschi)

Holmes notched one tackle in the Illini’s 48-45 overtime win against Indiana on Saturday. Holmes has seven tackles, including two for loss, on the season. Holmes and the Illini visit Iowa in Big Ten action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on Fox Sports 1.

Tucker Horn, QB, Trinity (Graham)

Horn completed 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards and a TD in Trinity’s 56-7 victory against Hendrix on Saturday. Horn has completed 194 of 269 passes for 2,616 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Horn and the Tigers open the NCAA Division III playoffs at noon Saturday, hosting Hardin-Simmons.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Rider)

Rodriguez recorded four tackles, including one for loss, in Texas Tech’s 16-13 victory against Kansas on Saturday. Rodriguez has 12 tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery in three games this season. Rodriguez and the Red Raiders host UCF in Big 12 action at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on Fox Sports 2.

Jaydon Southard, LB, Stephen F. Austin (Iowa Park)

Southard recorded one tackle in Stephen F. Austin’s 45-17 loss to Southern Utah on Saturday. Southard has 11 tackles on the season. Southard and the Lumberjacks visit Eastern Kentucky in United Athletic Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Played but didn’t register stats – E’Maurion Banks, DL, Texas Tech (Rider).

MIDWESTERN STATE

The following players are local athletes playing for the Mustangs, who suffered a 27-21 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville to conclude their season Saturday. The players listed registered statistics in the Mustangs’ loss. Athletes who played but didn’t register stats are noted at the bottom of this list. The Mustangs finish the year with a 4-6 overall record, including a 3-5 mark in Lone Star Conference play.

Michael Nash, DL, WFHS

Nash registered three tackles, including half a sack, in Saturday’s loss. Nash finished the season with 36 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ritse Vaes, PK, Hirschi

Vaes didn’t attempt any field goals but made all three extra points in Saturday’s loss. Vaes finished the season 13 for 18 on field goals and 21 for 22 on extra points.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls area high school football bi-district playoff honor roll