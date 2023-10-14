High School Football: Lenawee Christian, Clinton clinch conference titles

ADRIAN — Sam Lutz had another big game as he led No. 1 Lenawee Christian football to a 41-0 win against No. 8 Pittsford to claim the Southern Central Athletic Association East Division title on Friday.

Lutz connected with his brother, sophomore Elijah Lutz, for an 8-yard touchdown to get the Cougars (8-0, 6-0 SCAA East) going and then had a 30-yard pick-6 to make it 14-0.

Two more interceptions from Easton Boggs and Jesse Miller set up two Lutz touchdown runs of two and 41 yards before Lutz had another 10-yard touchdown run to finish the first half.

The final Lutz score came soon after Pittsford flagged for unnecessary roughness and two unsportsmanlike flags on one play following another unnecessary roughness on the previous play.

Lutz added one more touchdown in the second half on a 5-yard run to give him four touchdown runs, one touchdown interception and thrown for another.

"The defense came out right off the bat, ready to play," said coach Bill Wilharms. "The kids made plays and we settled into the offense."

Clinton 36, Hillsdale 0

CLINTON — The Redwolves clinched at least a share of back-to-back LCAA championships after shutting out the Hornets.

Clinton (7-1, 6-0 LCAA) rushed for 349 yards while Andy Fair passed for 84 yards. No Redwolves back rushed for more than 100 yards, but Cole Breitenwischer went for 76 yards and a touchdown, Nik Shadley rushed for 74 yards, Joey Preston rushed for 67 yards and three touchdowns and Andy Fair went for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Fair also completed 4-of-5 passes for 84 yards while Mason Brodie caught two passes for 55 yards.

With Hudson falling to Dundee, the Redwolves would share the LCAA title with the Tigers if Hudson wins the Week 9 matchup.

Onsted 33, Blissfield 14

ONSTED — The Wildcat defense had a big goal-line stand and Aidan Paquin had three rushing touchdowns as Onsted won for the second time this season and put a big dent in Blissfield's playoff chances.

JT Hill had a 70-yard touchdown run and Quinn Hiram caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from the 2-6 Wildcats (1-5 LCAA).

Blissfield is 4-4 (3-3 LCAA).

Addison 84, Springport 26

SPRINGPORT — The Panthers scored 64 first half points and set a school record for points in a single game.

"We had a lot of different guys score for us," Panther coach Joshua Lindeman said.

The 8-0 Panthers will play 8-0 Napoleon in the Cascades Conference championship game at noon on Saturday.

Tecumseh 44, Loy Norrix 6

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh will receive a nice playoff push as it defeated Division 1 Loy Norrix behind another big night from AJ Bryan and Tyler Clement.

Bryan rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns of one, five, 10 and 16 yards and also caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Clement was 9-of-16 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 80 and a touchdown run of three yards.

Maxwell Denny had two interceptions and Jeremy Bennett had one while Jack Laney had six tackles.

Tecumseh is now 4-4 on the season.

Sand Creek 8, Bronson 6

BRONSON — The Aggies got 50-yard touchdown run for Ivan Wilkinson and he added the 2-point conversion, which proved to be enough to give Sand Creek the win.

The Aggies (4-4) gave up 181 yards rushing, but the defense kept the Vikings to a 47-yard touchdown run in the third and stood tall on the 2-point conversion.

Sand Creek rushed for 82 yards with Wilkinson leading the way with 79 yards.

Dundee 22, Hudson 16, OT

HUDSON — Braiden Whitaker scored late in the fourth on 47-yard pass from Ryan Zanger. Whitaker avoided going out of bounds, put a move on a couple of Tigers and raced 30 more yards into the end zone. Ethan Layton scored on a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 16.

Vikings won the overtime coin toss and deferred. Hudson picked up three yards on first down from the 10-yard line. The Viking defense then stuffed them three plays in a row as Hudson failed to score.

On Dundee's first play in overtime, Trey Parker broke off left tackle and raced into the end zone untouched for the Viking win.

The Tigers fall to 7-1 and 5-1 in the LCAA. Hudson can still get a share of the LCAA title by beating Clinton next week on the road.

Fowlerville 21, Adrian 14

ADRIAN — The Maples had a non-conference slip up as they fell to the Spartans to go to 6-2 on the season.

Adrian was behind 14-7 at the half and was down 21-7 before Sean Parker connected with Thomas Dayharsh with 1:17 to go to make it one-score game.

Dayharsh finished with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown while Tristan Hayes caught two for 46 and Carson DeKeyser caught three for 40 yards and a touchdown. Parker was 11-of-25 for 166 yards and the two scores, but also threw two picks.

Chase Henline rushed for 75 yards and Parker ran for 68.

Concord 38, Britton Deerfield 16

CONCORD — The Patriots were shutout for three quarters before breaking through in the fourth, but fell to 2-6 on the season.

BD's offense still accumulated 368 yards of offense with Colin Johnson and Keegan Bush scoring touchdowns.

Ida 49, Madison 14

IDA — Brian Dopp ran for a 32-yard touchdown and passed for a touchdown to Bryce Jordan but it wasn’t enough for the Trojans, who dipped to 1-7, 1-5 in the LCAA.

Ida led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime to pick up the victory.

Dopp completed 11-of-19 passes for 97 yards. He rushed for 66.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee Christian, Clinton clinch SCAA and LCAA titles