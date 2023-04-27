High school football: Lake Wales' Mitchell heads list of Polk's top 10 rising seniors

Lake Wales wide receiver Carlos Mitchell (2) breaks free from Mainland cornerback Cameron Boatwright (13) on his way to the end zone in the second quarter during the Class 3S football state championship game between Lake Wales and Mainland at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 16 in Fort Lauderdale.

For the past two seasons, Polk County boasted one of the top football prospects in the nation, first with Lakeland's Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy then with Cormani McClain.

As spring practice gets underway this week, Polk currently does not have players showing up in national rankings. However, that doesn't mean there is a shortage of athletes receiving Division I offers or receiving strong interest.

The highest-ranked player in the 247Sports state rankings is Lake Wales wide receiver/defensive back Carlos Mitchell at No. 60. Lakeland running back D'Marius Rucker, who is ranked No. 71 in the state, and Winter Haven defensive back Guiseann Mirtil, at No. 87, are the only other players ranked in the top 100 in the state.

Here are Polk top 10 prospects for rising seniors in the Class of 2024

CARLOS MITCHELL, Lake Wales: The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Mitchell surged to the top of Polk's rising seniors with a brilliant junior campaign at both wide receiver and defensive back for the state champion Highlanders. He has offers from Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Kentucky, Liberty, Nebraska, Penn State, West Virginia and Western Michigan.

Lakeland High School running back D' Marius Rucker (3) rushes against Lake Gibson High School during the first half of the Class 4S, Region 2, District 7 semifinal playoff game at Bryant Stadium on Nov. 11.

D'MARIUS RUCKER, Lakeland: A speedy 5-9 running back, he has soared up the recruiting lists. He is one of two returning running backs for Lakeland. He has offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, App State, FAU, UConn, UAB, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina-Charlotte.

GUISEANN MIRTIL, Winter Haven: At 6-2, Mirtil boasts size that colleges love in a defensive back. He has offers from Arkansas State, Navy, FAU, USF, Air Force, Coastal Carolina, Tulane, Lehigh, Temple, Marshall, Brown, Western Michigan, UConn and FAMU.

BRAYSHON WILLIAMS, Lakeland: At one point, the 5-11, 173-pound defensive back was ranked among the top underclassmen in the state. Williams didn't see the field a lot last year after transferring to Lakeland from Lake Gibson because of the depth in the Dreadnaughts' secondary. He could shoot up the rankings when he gets back on the field regularly. He is ranked No. 113 in Florida and has offers from Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, USC, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Oregon, LSU, South Carolina, UCF, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, Purdue, Louisville, Ole Miss, Michigan State, USF, Rhode Island, Missouri, FAU, UConn, Indiana, Alabama-Birmingham, Liberty, Western Michigan and North Carolina-Charlotte.

NATE GABRIEL, Auburndale: Ranked No. 138 in Florida, the 6-3, 285-pound Gabriel can be a force on the defensive line. He has 15 offers, including Kansas State, Illinois, Coastal Carolina, USF and Tulane.

JAMAR TAYLOR JR, Lakeland: The son of the late Jamar Taylor, who starred in the backfield on Lakeland's three state championship teams in the mid-2000s, Taylor didn't see a lot of action last year because of Lakeland's depth. He began getting college offers last spring at Lake Gibson before transferring to Lakeland and is another player who could surge up the rankings. He is ranked No. 169 in Florida and has offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, USF, UCF, Alabama-Birmingham, Rhode Island, Western Michigan, FAU, Alabama A&M and North Carolina-Charlotte.

JOSH PORTER, Fort Meade: A 6-0, 182-pound receiver, Porter became an impact player for the Miners last season. He has offers from Colorado and Lehigh and strong interest from USF and Wake Forest.

JAYREN DENNIS, Lakeland: As a 6-4, 210-pound wide receiver, he's a big target. He has offers from USF, Toledo, FAU, Alabama-Birmingham and Eastern Kentucky among others.

RICK PENICK, Lakeland: The 5-8, 160-pound Pence was an explosive playmaker the past two seasons at Ridge. He has offers from Marshall, Jackson State and Campbell.

QUAVION BIRD, Lake Wales: A 6-1, 264-pound athletic defensive lineman, Bird, a transfer from Bartow, has an offer from Central Michigan.

Two sleepers to watch

JOHNQUA RICHARDSON, Lake Wales: A hard-hitting linebacker who was one of the top defensive players on the Highlanders' state championship squad, Richardson is considered a bit undersized at 5-11, 208 pounds. However, he is receiving interest and a strong spring should start netting him some offers. Head coach Tavaris Johnson said schools want to see a bit more video on him. Richardson also will see a lot more action at running back this season.

WADE TYER, Lake Gibson: A slim linebacker at 5-11, 190, he's strong as he was a state qualifier in weight lifting. Charlotte and USF have shown a lot of interest and he could rise on the recruiting charts with a strong spring.

