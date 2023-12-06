High school football: Kenston's Sean Patrick named Ohio's Division III co-offensive player of the year

Dec. 6—Sean Patrick is headed to the University of Akron on a football scholarship, and he is raking in honors on the high school level before he graduates.

A multi-talented running back, defensive back and return man for the Kenston football team, Patrick was named the co-offensive player of the year in Division III when the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association announced the Division II and Division III All-Ohio teams.

Patrick was a first-team Division III All-Ohioan last year as well in his junior season. This year he ran for 1,504 yards, had 25 catches for 288 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. He shares the player-of-the-year award with Alliance's Brendan Zurbrugg and Akron East's Zaire Stevens.

High school football: 2023 OPSWA Division II, Division III All-Ohio teams

He's not the only area person to gain the highest honor in the division. Madison coach Mike Gilligan was named the co-Division III coach of the year along with Rocky River's Josh Wells and Aurora's Bob Mihalic. Gilligan guided the Blue Streaks to an eight-win season after winning only three games the last two years combined.

The Division II and Division III teams are chock-full of area players.

In Division II, Riverside placed six placers on first and second team, highlighted by senior quarterback Mikey Maloney as a first-team quarterback. The back-to-back winner of The News-Herald's Tony Fisher Award, Maloney accounted for 3,228 yards and 38 touchdowns between running and passing.

Joining Maloney on first team are Riverside receiver Brady McKnight, defensive lineman Antonio Bottiggi and linebacker Sam Salimen. Additionally, offensive lineman Isaiah Walter is a second-teamer along with defensive lineman Dominic Kirks.

Mayfield is represented by first team All-Ohio defensive lineman Nico Traczyk and linebacker Joe Barch. Benedictine running back Luke Reed is a third-team selection.

Aside from Gilligan being co-coach of the year and Patrick being co-offensive player of the year, the area's Division III contingent is led by Chardon and VASJ, both of whom went deep in the Division III playoff scene. Chardon has six D-III All-Ohioans, while VASJ has five.

Earning first-team honors from Chardon are linebacker Alexander Ash and defensive back Leo Colombi. On second team are tight end Andrew Baggott, defensive end Austin Leszynski, offensive lineman Logan Bryant and defensive back Andrew Bruce.

For VASJ, running back Bo Jackson is a first-teamer, with fellow running back Amani Powell on third team. Other third-teamers from VASJ are receiver Brian Kortovich, offensive lineman Brandon Johnson and defensive back Dante Landers.

Aside from Patrick, Kenston's All-Ohioans are first-team offensive lineman Sean Doyle, second team offensive lineman Max Robarge, third team receiver Tymir Cardona and third team defensive end Ashton Kolenic.

Geneva, coming off a CVC Lake Division title, has All-Ohioans in third-team running back Luke Smith, third-team offensive lineman Jason Thrower and third-team linebacker Bryce Peet.

Davon Badley was named first team All-Ohio linebacker for the second year in a row for Harvey, while sophomore running back Shahn Alson is third-team running back.

Other area All-Ohioans are Gilmour's Brody Lennon (second team defensive line), NDCL's Josh Grambo (second team defensive line) and University's Duke Brennan (second team punter).

A number of other area athletes earned honorable mention recognition.

The Division I All-Ohio team will be announced at noon on Dec. 7.