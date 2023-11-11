High School Football: Justin Brady's pick-six sparks Stamford past Forsan in playoff game

SWEETWATER — Just when it appeared Forsan would have a chance to make it a one-score game, Justin Brady tipped the balance for the Stamford Bulldogs.

Brady returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown on a second-and-goal play at the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line — sealing the Region I-2A Division I bi-district playoff game Friday night at the Mustang Bowl.

Brady’s pick-six gave Stamford a 22-point lead, and the Bulldogs would get two more interceptions — both by Alec Hernandez — to set up two more scores in a 42-6 victory.

Christian Duran threw three touchdown passes earlier in the game to spark the Bulldogs (9-1), who advance to play No. 4 Stratford (11-0) in area round next week. The Elks beat Sundown 61-0 on Thursday in Canyon.

Forsan, which beat Stamford 21-14 in the first round last year, ends its season at 8-3.

How it started

Forsan opened the game with an 11-play, 70-yard drive. The Buffs were running the ball right down the Bulldogs’ throat.

Yet after getting a first-and-goal at 9, Forsan couldn’t get in the end zone as Stamford dropped Huston Stockton for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

It was a scoreless game until Brayden Jimenez took a short pass from Duran and turned it into a 74-yard TD pass with 7:03 left in the first half.

Jimenez broke a tackle and then rambled down the left sideline for the TD.

Forsan answered with a 9-play, 70-yard scoring drive. This time Holloway scored from a yard out on quarterback sneak with 2:49 left in the half.

The Buffs went for two, but the snap sailed past Holloway, who had to fall on it at the 25.

It took a little razzle-dazzle to spark the drive. Brooks Wright took a handoff from Holloway, then threw a 38-yard pass to Hayden Bowlin on the first play of the drive.

The Bulldogs got some breathing room — answering the Forsan TD with a quick eight-play, 59-yard drive.

Duran threw a 35-yard TD pass to Quinten Pryor — just barely past the outstretched hands a defender at the goal-line — on third-and-18 with 1:18 to play in the half. It came one play after a holding call wiped out a 25-yard TD pass to Drew Faulks.

The big finish

It remained a 14-6 game until Duran threw a 21-yard TD pass to Faulks with 10:03 remaining in the game.

Duran had a 45-yard run to the Buffs’ 38 to bolster the six-play, 83-yard drive. Duran’s run came on the last play of the third quarter.

Down 21-6, Forsan threatened to make a game of it on its next possession. The Buffs drove from their own 28 to get first-and-goal at the Stamford 9. Two plays later, Brady sealed the victory with the pick-six that gave Stamford the 28-6 advantage.

Jared Brady — Justin’s brother — ran for TDs of 1 and 36 yards after Hernandez interceptions to finish off the Buffs.

