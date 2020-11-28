High School Football: Jeannette Vs. Steel-High
Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here!
Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here!
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The Golden State Warriors signed top draft pick James Wiseman, the team's No. 2 overall selection out of Memphis.
It makes perfect sense.
Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Facing second-and-five, Washington called on "The Annexation of Puerto Rico" to pick up the first down.
Sergio Llull was once one of the most intriguing players in Europe.
The Cowboys attempted a fake punt when they were down four in the fourth quarter of their Thanksgiving game against Washington, and it COMPLETELY blew up in their faces.
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has a much deeper bench for his second season than for his first. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points as Vanderbilt held off Valparaiso 77-71 Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Pippen put Vanderbilt ahead to stay by scoring six straight starting with a pair of free throws with 4:24 left at 61-59.
Five-times major champion Mickelson and Barkley won the modified alternate shot match play exhibition 4&3 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley where each golfer sported a microphone to capture a steady stream of banter. After taking a 4-up lead through seven holes, Barkley sent a mid-match dagger when he spoke directly to the camera and said to get re-runs of television crime drama "Law & Order" ready in "about five more holes."
Is this tension really brewing up in Tampa?
The highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 is no longer unbeaten.
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. might not be recognized as an official boxing match, but the former champions clearly feel they have a lot at stake.
It's been a lost season and certainly there are things to be upset about from the game on Thursday, an embarrassing showing on national TV. But if any team had reasons to look that bad in Week 12, it was this Cowboys team in this specific game. The ...
The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.
From a conference champion women's soccer team to a depleted winless football team, Sarah Fuller can make history in between the hashmarks for Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The Detroit Lions did not make an announcement on Matt Patricia's future Friday, and players and coaches have the weekend off
Iowa State has never won a Big 12 title, and has not won a conference title of any kind since 1912.
The Houston Texans have released veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills. Despite being undermanned this season at the position after the offseason trade of All-Pro Deandre Hopkins to Arizona, Houston decided Friday to cut Stills.
The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.
While she hasn’t made her mark in the business yet, she is hosting a successful podcast while still competing that is keeping her close to her roots.
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down who made the best and worst signings and moves during NBA free agency.